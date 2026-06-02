Popular Nigerian pastor David Ibiyeomie has weighed in on the current state of the country

Legit.ng reports that there have been a series of kidnappings and bandit invasions

His comments come amid public debate over the role of religious leaders in addressing such issues

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries, has responded to growing criticism that religious leaders have not spoken out enough about Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

During a church service, Ibiyeomie argued that many of those now demanding that pastors speak were silent when some church leaders criticised the government during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Pastor Ibiyeomie responds to mounting criticism over insecurity. Credit: @davidibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

He maintained that pastors and religious leaders have not been completely silent on national issues.

The cleric questioned why critics appear to overlook previous interventions by church leaders while accusing them of inaction today.

In his words:

“Now nobody is talking again; all those people that used to riot are not rioting again. Nigeria is a funny country. They talked during Jonathan; why they no talk again? They say men of God are not talking about the country’s insecurity; the ones that talked during Jonathan’s term, why’re they not talking now? The time we talked, una talk? We’ve been shouting since.”

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that David Ibiyeomie became a major talking point online after a viral video captured him issuing strict conduct rules to members during church service.

In the clip making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, the clergyman passionately warned worshippers against chewing gum, drinking water, or operating mobile phones while inside the church auditorium.

According to him, the church is a sacred place that must be treated with seriousness and respect.

Speaking before his congregation, Pastor Ibiyeomie condemned behaviours he described as disrespectful during worship sessions.

“Don’t chew gum when you’re in church, you’re not a goat,” he said.

He also instructed members not to drink water during service, insisting that anyone who needed water should step outside the auditorium.

“Don’t drink water in church. If you want to drink water, go outside,” he added.

The pastor further warned against the use of mobile phones during worship, stressing that members should avoid distractions and focus on spiritual activities.

“Don’t use phone at all in church,” he stated.

He also made a remark comparing his church’s practices to what he called “Pentecostal churches,” saying such churches were more relaxed about allowing water inside auditoriums.

Pastor Ibiyeomie finally speaks on insecurity backlash. Credit: @davidibiyeomie

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to pastor Ibiyeomie's video

@KratosAmigo SAID:

"Ah,I was arguing with someone about social media just yesterday. See social media is very very relevant. See how it is pressuring people to talk. Next up is the build up for the revolution."

@NaijaNinja001 said:

"I don’t know why an average Nigerian is expecting anybody to speak up for him. Life is per head and our realities are different. Fight your battles and don’t wait for saviours."

@Prosper853356 said:

"This is insecurity, hardship and economic crisis is terrible and we need people who can speaking up against this level of wickedness going on in our country. Not all this selfish, greedy and hypocritical people saying nonsense."

Ibiyeomie recounts obedience financial testimony

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries shared a 1997 testimony in which he said he gave out his entire ₦5,000 salary after receiving what he described as divine instruction.

The cleric recounted that shortly after the sacrifice, a church member visited his home with N25,000 and food items, saying she was led to bless him.

He added that the woman also later experienced her own financial breakthrough.

Source: Legit.ng