Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has made public a remarkable improvement that has been noticed in his adopted son, Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor

The cleric shared a video that was sent to him about Aboy buttoning his shirt himself, and this comes 50 days after the young man's marriage

Apart from being able to button his shirt, the OPM pastor pointed out other impressive changes in Aboy that were worthy of note

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has expressed great delight about the noticeable changes in his adopted son, Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor, who got married on March 29.

The OPM pastor announced that Aboy could now put on his clothes himself and shared a video of the young man buttoning his shirt without assistance.

OPM pastor discloses that Aboy can now wear his clothes. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

OPM pastor: Noticeable changes in Aboy

According to Chibuzor, he was recently sent the video of Aboy buttoning his shirt.

In his Facebook post on May 18, a thrilled Chibuzor stated that Aboy could not wear his clothes himself in the past, despite employing two caregivers to help.

He added that Aboy can also now bathe and feed himself. Expressing delight about the improvements in his adopted son, Chibuzor promised Aboy's wife N5 million if the young man could speak for the first time.

He expressed belief that one day Aboy would take hold of a microphone and speak to the world. In his words:

"Just received this video. Elijah can now wear cloths by himself. Something 2 different care givers I pay salary could not achieve. Elijah can now bath himself on his own. Elijah can now feed himself on his own. And now he can now wear cloth by himself without any assistance. Am so so happy for this success. I have promised Elijah wife, if GOD can use her and make my son Elijah speak for the first time. I will gift her 5 million Naira cash. One day Elijah will hold microphone and speak to the whole world for the first time. NOTHING TOO HARD FOR GOD TO DO."

OPM pastor shares a video of Aboy buttoning his shirt without being aided. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook video of Aboy below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that OPM pastor had promised Aboy's wife N20 million in 10 years based on a worrying condition.

OPM pastor speaks on Aboy's marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM Pastor had reacted to reports of the nullification of Aboy's marriage.

In a Facebook post on May 8, Chibuzor informed the public that Aboy and his wife were recently at the immigration office to get their international passports ahead of their holiday in Canada, which was one of the marriage promises he made. The cleric shared pictures of the couple with him when they were at the immigration office, suggesting that he had accompanied them.

He noted that his children on the OPM university scholarship would receive Aboy and his wife when they arrive at the airport in Canada. According to him, the couple's holiday is funded with the tithes and offerings from his church.

Source: Legit.ng