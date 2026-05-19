Panic gripped Ogbomoso and Ajaawa Town on May 19, 2026, after rumours of a bandit attack spread across schools and communities

The Oyo State Police Command swiftly investigated and confirmed that the alarm was false, restoring calm and order in the affected areas

Authorities have strongly warned against the spread of fake news, stressing that misinformation can cause unnecessary fear and disrupt public peace

On May 19, 2026, panic spread across Ogbomoso and neighbouring communities, including Ajaawa Town, after rumours circulated that armed bandits had invaded the area.

Reports claimed that suspected bandits had attacked near Are-Ago High School, Ogbomoso, sparking fear among residents.

Oyo Police restore calm as false bandit alarm sparks panic in Ogbomoso schools. Photo credit: PoliceNg/x

Source: Twitter

The Oyo State Police Command quickly moved to address the situation, deploying surveillance and patrol teams to verify the claims and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Police investigation reveals birthday visit

Upon arrival, police operatives met with the school principal, Mrs. Akanbi Ruth, who explained that the alarm originated from students claiming to have seen unfamiliar individuals behind the school fence. This raised suspicion among teachers and students.

However, investigations revealed that the individuals were not bandits but rather an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) from Kwara State Command, Ilorin, along with two civilians. They were found in a Toyota Venza SUV and explained that they had visited the lady among them to celebrate her birthday.

Authorities confirmed the officer’s identity with NSCDC officials in Ogbomoso.

Altercation escalated panic

During the interaction, an altercation reportedly occurred between some teachers and the visitors, which heightened suspicion. Students then spread unverified claims to neighbouring schools and communities, escalating tension across Ogbomoso and Ajaawa Town before the facts were established.

Police assure public of safety

The Oyo State Police Command stated:

“Consequently, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to categorically state that there was no bandit attack, invasion, or any form of security breach in the affected areas as falsely portrayed.”

The Command confirmed that patrols and visibility policing were intensified to reassure residents. Normal academic, commercial, and social activities have since resumed peacefully.

Warning against fake news

The Police Command strongly warned against spreading fake news and misinformation that could cause unnecessary panic and disrupt public peace.

“Members of the public, especially youths and social media users, are advised to refrain from forwarding or amplifying unconfirmed reports without proper verification from appropriate security agencies. Individuals found deliberately peddling fake news or spreading false information intended to incite fear or public disorder will be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

The incident highlights the dangers of misinformation and the importance of verifying reports before sharing them. The Oyo State Police Command has reassured residents that Ogbomoso and adjoining communities remain safe and peaceful.

Security patrols intensify after rumours of bandit invasion prove false. Photo credit: PoliceNg/x

Source: Facebook

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Bandits kill abducted Oyo teacher

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the kidnapped teachers of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire local government area (LGA) of Oyo state, Michael Oyedokun, has been killed. As reported on Monday, May 18, by The Punch, Oyedokun's head was severed from his body in a new video allegedly released by bandits on Sunday, May 17.

The video circulating on Telegram appears to show the teacher after being restrained and forced to speak, before being killed. The footage has ignited renewed concerns about the safety of other remaining victims.

Source: Legit.ng