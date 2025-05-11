Desmond Elliot was one of the celebrities who caught the attention of fans at the 2025 AMVCA, which took place on May 10, 2025

Celebrities from across Africa gathered to celebrate talents and movies that blazed the trail in the film industry

The actor and politician showed up in a flowing black skirt and jacket, paired with a dramatic bowler hat

Actor and politician Desmond Elliot left fans asking questions after they saw his outfit at the 2025 edition of the AMVCA.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2025 took place on Saturday, May 10, in Lagos State, with many celebrities in attendance.

The event began with a cultural night, during which ₦1 million was awarded to two winners for best dressed.

Sharing a post about his appearance at the ceremony, Desmond Elliot simply noted, “Here I am,” as he stepped out for the event. He also tagged the designers responsible for his outfit.

He wore a flowing black skirt and jacket, complemented by a bowler hat and a pair of glasses. A big elephant was drawn on his skirt.

Fans react to Desmond Elliot's outfit

Reacting to the lawmaker’s outfit, some fans gave him playful nicknames based on his choice of clothing.

They called him “New Mummy of Lagos,” “Cinderella,” “Gabriel,” “Queen of the Victorian Era,” among others.

Many also questioned why the actor, who turned 50 a few months ago, chose to wear such an outfit to the award ceremony.

Recall that the dresses worn by celebrities to the AMVCA 2025 sparked reactions from people who attended the event.

Big Brother former housemate, Uriel Oputa disagreed with the winner of the Best Dressed at the Cultural Night of the AMVCA. She claimed that she was supposed to have won and shared the reason she missed the title at the ceremony.

See the post here:

Reactions trail what Desmond Elliot wore

Netizens reacted after seeing what Desmond Elliot wore for the award ceremony. Here are comments about below:

@fau_zi_yah8 shared:

"Will he sit down at the event? I remember gistlovers Gabriel list."

@koyinsola_yeyeoge commented:

"Your designer na your enemy wey u no know. He go fit sit down so?"

@mr_tokun shared:

"What in the name of queen Victoria Era is this."

@ladephoneaccessories wrote:

"This is called Elephant King. Honorable new mummy of Lagos. I really miss the real Mummy of Lagos at the event."

@topshot0312 said:

"Ekaabo Desmond Magdalene.The Cinderella priest, so none of his neighbor or friends could stop him from coming out to ridicule himself."

Desmond Elliot celebrates election victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Desmond Elliot was well-loved by his supporters in his constituency, and they gave him another chance.

In a viral video online, the politician was seen amid his people, thanking them as they rejoiced over his election victory.

Elliot's position as a representative of his Surulere constituency was threatened by his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, of the Labour Party, but the older politician won the election.

