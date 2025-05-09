Famous astrologer Mhoni Vidente has claimed Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are headed for divorce

The allegations include the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner being romantically involved with another Argentine woman

Despite speculation, Messi and Antonela have shown no public signs of marital trouble

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story has captivated fans worldwide for decades, but recent predictions have stirred speculation that the romance may be unravelling.

Celebrated Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente has claimed that the football icon and his wife of seven years are heading for divorce.

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2023 nominee Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo arrives at the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

The startling statement was made during one of her televised readings as published by La Republica, where she declared: “The one who’s getting divorced is Messi.”

According to Vidente, the Argentine football legend is allegedly involved with another woman from Argentina, casting a shadow over what many believed was an unshakable union.

Though no formal confirmation has come from either Messi or Antonela, the psychic’s words have ignited a wave of online debate and concern from fans.

A look back at Messi and Antonela’s romance

Messi and Antonela’s relationship is deeply rooted in their shared past.

Both natives of Rosario, Argentina, they met as children and stayed in touch even as Messi pursued his football career in Europe.

Their emotional bond deepened over the years, and in 2017, the couple celebrated their love with a lavish wedding in their hometown, attended by some of the biggest names in football as reported by the Today Show.

Together, they have built a family and raised three sons: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Antonela has long been seen as Messi’s pillar of strength, attending matches, standing by him during major transitions, including his move to Inter Miami, and often posting moments of their family life on social media.

Their love story has served as inspiration for millions and was widely regarded as one of football’s most solid relationships.

Are the rumours true or just speculation?

Despite the viral nature of the astrologer’s prediction, there has been no confirmation or response from Messi or Antonela.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo attend to the Semi Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Day 11 of the Miami Open. Photo byLeonardo Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

In fact, recent public appearances suggest a united front as Antonela has been spotted supporting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during Messi's MLS games, and their social media activity continues to reflect a stable family environment.

However, Mhoni Vidente went further, claiming Antonela can’t stand Messi anymore and predicting she would eventually date someone else.

Whether this is based on inside knowledge or spiritual intuition is unclear, but the boldness of the claim has certainly fueled public intrigue.

Until either Messi or Antonela speaks directly about the matter, the reports remain speculative.

Messi close to new Inter Miami contract

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Messi is set to extend his Inter Miami contract, with the new deal set to keep him at the Major League Soccer club until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

December 2022 sparked a turnaround in the latter years of Messi's illustrious career when he led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final.

He left Paris Saint-Germain six months later after running down the two-year contract he signed with the club when he joined after surprisingly leaving Barcelona in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng