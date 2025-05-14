Nigerian singer Wizkid and blogger Linda Ikeji made waves online recently as netizens revisited their viral internet fight

Legit.ng recalls that the two celebrities got into a lengthy online feud that involved the general public and police

Screenshots of the demeaning words the Afrobeats star fired at the media executive became a new topic on social media as fans weighed in on it

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, and renowned blogger Linda Ikeji are trending on social media as netizens revisit their past.

Legit.ng recalls that the duo had one of the most memorable clashes in the history of Nigerian entertainment.

Their internet feud, which began eight years ago, was replete with drama that attracted the attention of followers and the public.

The conflict began when Linda, known announced that Wizkid was facing eviction from his rented property in Lekki, Lagos, due to “unpaid rent”.

This news did not sit well with Wizkid, who saw the article as an attempt to damage his reputation. He promptly took to social media, via Twitter and Instagram, to unleash a slew of hostile posts directed against Linda.

Wizkid's responses were full of personal insults. He criticised Linda's accomplishments, accusing her of "starting her career late" and compared his own success at age 25 to hers.

The Holla At Your Boy breakout star went ot claim that the blogger needed help and offered her a position in his foundation, which he was just developing at that time.

Linda, known for her tenacity in the face of controversy, responded to Wizkid's comments on her blog. She claimed that Wizkid's lavish lifestyle was overstated and that his Porsche "was on hire purchase."

Linda insisted that she was simply doing her job as a blogger by reporting on what she considered to be public knowledge. The online fight swiftly escalated into a tit-for-tat that drew global notice, with fans of both superstars taking sides.

Netizens dig out Wizkid’s old tantrums

A popular Wizkid fan page on Elon Musk’s X known as Honest30bgfan, shared screenshots of the insults the musician targeted at Linda Ikeji in 2016.

The fan, however, noted that he didn’t believe the singer could use such words. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote:

“Bro, I can’t believe Wizkid once said this 😂😂😂😭😭😭.”

See the tweet below:

How did Wizkid and Linda’s fight end?

Reports claimed that Wizkid issued life threats to Linda, which led the media star to involve the police.

The Afrobeats star was invited to the police station, where he clarified his statements and mentioned that the things he said were out of the heat of the online spat.

Wizkid was asked to apologise to Linda, and their issue was settled amicably without any further legal proceedings.

Netizens react to Wizkid’s tantrums

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@honest30bgfan_ said:

"Linda nearly end Wizkid life that time. But God big pass her 😂😂😂 Wizkid way no Dey talk was forced to explain. Omo."

@Toocrazzyyy wrote:

"Belike Linda been go report for station cuz of this matter back then say Wizkid wan kpai her, BigWiz na better ogba😂😂😂💔."

@Fracas728 said:

"And he was arrested and detained for 2 days 😂."

@Davidso75108651 said:

"I need this wiz backkkk. 😭😭🫴🏽 I remember that time lol."

@macydeyforyou wrote:

"Wetyn wizkid eye see for linda hand that year no be small😂😂 that woman na werey…"

@Iamwilliam_06 said:

"Wiz get bad mouth no be today. U learned from him honest😂🤣."

@volvolee22 said:

"Dammn my wizkid that boy he too get word for mouth he use to said it!😂😂."

Akon analyses Afrobeats stars

In a previous report on Legit.ng, Senegalese-American music icon Akon (Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka) caught attention in Nigeria with his remarks about the country’s top music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

In an interview with ChartsAfrica, Akon shared his admiration for Afrobeats artists, discussing his current favourites in the industry. The Lonely crooner expressed his appreciation for Burna Boy and called him a “beast” on the global music scene. Akon credited Burna Boy for blending Nigerian and Ghanaian sounds in a way that sets him apart.

He claimed that his influence could be seen in Burna Boy’s blueprint and gave credit to the former head of international at Konvict Music for shaping Burna Boy’s career. For Wizkid, Akon said that he was a superstar who releases one song a year that stays relevant throughout. Speaking about Davido, Akon mentioned that he is a hardworking artist. He claimed that the Awuke crooner was an underdog back then who wanted to be like Wizkid when he dominated the airwaves.

