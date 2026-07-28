The Nigeria Immigration Service refuted claims that its online portal redirected applicant payments to Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Border officials declared that no private or religious entity acts as a payment intermediary for travel document processing

Security personnel launched an investigation to track down fraudulent websites misrepresenting the agency

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed growing online allegations that its official passport portal redirects payments to a religious organisation.

This reaction follows complaints from applicants on social media platform X, where users claimed that funds intended for passport renewals routed to Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Officials from the Nigeria Immigration Service clarified that all passport processing occurs strictly through its approved online portal. Photo: Getty, MoI

Source: Getty Images

One affected applicant, posting under the handle @BlackPepperMogo, expressed frustration after discovering that a payment had allegedly gone to the Abuja-based church, sparking wider online debates regarding the security and neutrality of the government portal.

How Did The Religious Payment Confusion Start?

Responding directly to the claims, the immigration authority maintained that its application infrastructure remains completely independent of any private or religious entities.

The agency explained that all legitimate passport transactions occur strictly through its dedicated website, passport.immigration.gov.ng, which serves both domestic and diaspora applicants.

Officials cautioned the public against using third-party links or unverified payment platforms that mimic the official portal.

The agency noted that preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of external actors attempting to mislead citizens and compromise the reputation of the border management body.

What Steps Is NIS Taking For Security?

In an official public notice signed in May 2026, the service stated:

"Recent allegations suggesting that the name of a religious organization appears in the Service's payment process are entirely false and do not reflect the structure, integrity, or processes of the NIS."

The statement further clarified, "At no time has the Service partnered with or authorized any religious organization, private entity, or individual to act as an intermediary or receiving account on its behalf."

To resolve individual complaints, representatives from the immigration service confirmed they reached out to affected users via private messaging channels to assist with legitimate application steps.

Furthermore, security personnel have initiated inquiries to track down the sources of the fake links and hold the perpetrators accountable under the law.

Citizens seeking travel documents are urged to remain vigilant and double-check browser web addresses prior to submitting financial details. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparent, secure, and accessible migration services for all Nigerians.

How Nigerians abroad can renew passports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians living outside the country can now renew their passports through the Nigeria Immigration Service's Contactless Passport Application System following the release of an updated application guide.

The Nigeria Immigration Service announced the revised process on its official X account, urging eligible Nigerians in the diaspora to use the digital platform to complete passport renewal without visiting a diplomatic mission for biometric capture

Source: Legit.ng