Armed men attacked the Narido community in Kauru LGA, Kaduna State, on a Monday morning, killing over 30 people, including women and children

SOKAPU wrote an open letter to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, dated July 27, 2026, calling for urgent deployment of security forces

The union warned that rural communities across Southern Kaduna face repeated attacks, displacement, and destruction of farmlands

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - More than 30 people, including women and children, were killed when armed men stormed Narido community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said the attack took place on Monday morning, July 27, 2026.

The group disclosed the figures in an open letter dated July 27, 2026, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, and copied to Governor Uba Sani.

As reported by Daily Trust, SOKAPU's National President, Engr. Samuel Tabara Kato, made the letter available.

SOKAPU demands proactive security response

Beyond the Narido attack, Tabara raised broader concerns about what he described as a worsening cycle of killings, kidnappings, and the destruction of farmlands across Southern Kaduna.

He pointed specifically to Kajuru, Chikun, Kauru, and Zangon Kataf local government areas as places where communities have suffered repeated violence.

"The current incidents of violence demand a sharp departure from reactive responses to aggressive and proactive law enforcement."

While acknowledging existing police efforts and ongoing security engagements in the state, SOKAPU said rural communities continue to bear the brunt of attacks from armed groups operating in remote and forested settlements.

The union noted that many families have already been forced out of their ancestral homes, and that farmers are unable to work their land without fear.

According to The Punch, the Secretary to the Village Head of Naridon, Mr Dogon Rana, said the attackers struck while some residents were still carrying out their evening activities and others had retired for the night.

Key demands made to police command

In the letter, SOKAPU listed several specific steps it wants the police command to take without delay.

These include deploying mobile police and counter-terrorism units to high-risk communities, strengthening patrols around farming areas, and launching intelligence-led operations to locate and break up criminal hideouts before further attacks take place.

The group also called for better communication channels between security forces and affected communities.

SOKAPU argued that faster responses to distress calls would help restore public confidence in the authorities.

Bandits kill 9 farmers, kidnap many in Kaduna

Recall that bandits raided farmlands outside Kakangi village in Birnin Gwari district, shooting farmers as they worked in their fields.

A UN-prepared security report confirmed nine bodies were recovered, while a local community leader put the death toll at 10 and said several others were kidnapped.

The attack was carried out as revenge after farmers killed a bandit during a failed robbery attempt earlier the same day.

Bandits kill lieutenant, 7 soldiers in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that no fewer than seven soldiers and a lieutenant were killed during a rescue mission in Kaduna state

The terrorists attacked and killed the soldiers on Monday, June 8, 2026, in communities located along the Kaduna River between Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

Recent uptick in bandit attacks highlights ongoing security challenges in northern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng