The United States government officially listed five rights that foreigners currently in the US on a work visa are entitled to

The US government also provided a dedicated hotline number that work visa holders can contact if any of their rights are at risk

The rights cover areas including workplace safety, fair pay, and protection from discrimination and exploitation

The United States government has officially outlined five rights that every foreigner currently living and working in the country on a work visa is entitled to, and has also made a contact number available for those whose rights are under threat.

The information was published on the official website of the United States government, and it applies to foreign nationals regardless of which country they are from.

US lists 5 things foreigners on work visas can demand at work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Issarawat Tattong/ultrapro/Ira L. Black - FIFA

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Rights foreigners on US work visas have

According to the US government, the following are the rights that work visa holders in the country are entitled to:

1. Right to a safe workplace

2. Right to leave an unsafe job

3. Right to ask for help from labour rights groups

4. Right to be free from discrimination, harassment, and exploitation 5

5. Right to be paid fairly

Contact Details for Violated Rights

Beyond listing these rights, the US government also provided clear guidance on what foreign workers should do if their rights are breached.

The official statement reads:

"If your rights have been violated, contact 1-888-373-7888 (within the United States), text 'HELP' to 233733 (within the United States), or email help@humantraffickinghotline.org."

The hotline and contact options are available to work visa holders based within the United States.

UK warns student visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published four key restrictions that apply to foreigners studying in the country on a student visa.

The UK explained that student visa holders cannot claim public funds, work as professional sportspersons or sports coaches, be self-employed, or study at a local authority-funded school.

Source: Legit.ng