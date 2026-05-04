A Japanese lady went viral on social media after speaking about the kind of natural hair that she possesses

In a now-viral video, she showed off the hair and wondered why an Asian person would have such texture and kind of hair

Massive reactions followed the video as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments section

A lady from Japan drew online attention after posting footage that focused on the nature of her hair.

The clip featured her displaying her hair and expressing confusion about having a texture that differed from what was commonly expected of people from her region.

Japanese lady shows off her hair and says she is unlike other Asians. Photo credit: @Asianafrokuri/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Asian lady shows off her hair

She noted that her hair type did not align with typical assumptions about Asian hair characteristics.

Identified by the handle @Asianafrokuri on TikTok, she displayed her hair, which appeared to be short and did not resemble the lengthy, straight style often associated with ladies from Asian countries.

She conveyed surprise that she, as someone from Asia, had a different kind of hair.

Despite the difference, she affirmed her identity and made clear that she was indeed Asian regardless.

In her words:

"POV: You are asian but don't have asian hair. But I'm asian."

Japanese lady goes viral after showing off her hair. Photo credit: @Asianafrokuri/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Asian lady flaunts her hair

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@KrystalKlearGyal said:

"You actually have the original Asiatic hair type so blessed. Mines waist length if you need any tips I’m here to help!"

@refiloefifs1 said:

"The internet is such a nice place sometimes. We get to learn about new things and people."

@officialprodigaldaughter said:

"Having hair that defies gravity is so powerful, it's literally a gift from the Most High, you're truly one of us."

@BellaCullen929 said:

"You don’t need to have “typical” Asian hair to be valid. Your curls? Your texture? That’s yours, and it’s beautiful. Not fitting into a box doesn’t make you less, it makes you unique. Embrace that. Love that. Enjoy that. The things that make you different are the same things that make you stand out."

@pumablossom said:

"When I visit my mom in Japan, let me visit you so I can help you with your hair. I do curly hair in America, and would love to teach you how to style it."

@selfluv1st said:

"Omggggg!! You are perfect!!!! I can see the little girl in you, bet you were a beautiful child. And that hair is divine!!!!!"

@Zakyra said:

"My grandma and her mom (“my great grandma”) both black and Asian American they have always been so beautiful to me made me love my eyes even more."

@Kaykay said:

"My older sister has the same kind of hair and we’re Korean."

@GIFTY added:

"Hellllooooooooooo cousinnnnnnnnnn. Greetings from Ghana. Welcome to the community, it choosed you actually."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady flaunts her natural hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with extremely long hair shared some of the questions curious people always ask her.

In a video, she revealed that people are always eager to touch and feel her hair whenever they see her.

Source: Legit.ng