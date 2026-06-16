Hundreds of supporters turned out in Toronto to welcome Ghana's national team ahead of the World Cup

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan joined fans in leading traditional jama celebrations

Ghana will begin their Group L campaign against Panama before a difficult clash with England

The Black Stars of Ghana received a rousing reception from supporters in Canada ahead of their opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the team's hotel in downtown Toronto on Monday evening, transforming the area around Lower Simcoe and Bremner Boulevard into a carnival atmosphere as the West African side arrived for their first Group L encounter against Panama.

Ghanaian welcoming the Ghana Black Stars to their team hotel in Toronto ahead of their World Cup opener in Canada. Photo by GFA

Source: Twitter

Ghana are one of ten African nations featuring in the ongoing tournament, alongside Morocco, Senegal and Ivory Coast, and the scenes in Toronto highlighted the enormous support the Black Stars continue to enjoy outside the continent.

In a video posted by the Ghana Football Association, supporters had assembled hours before the team bus arrived, singing, dancing and performing traditional jama songs as anticipation built ahead of the players' arrival.

Watch full video here:

When the bus finally pulled up around 6 p.m., jubilant fans erupted into loud cheers and chants, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a matchday in Accra.

Asamoah Gyan joins celebrations

Former Ghana captain and all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan added to the festivities by joining supporters outside the hotel.

The ex-Sunderland striker led a brief jama session, delighting the crowd and creating a memorable moment for fans eager to see the Black Stars before the tournament opener.

Jama, a popular form of singing and rhythmic chanting among Ghanaian football followers, has become synonymous with the country's support culture and is often accompanied by dancing and percussion.

The turnout in Toronto came as little surprise, considering that Ontario is home to an estimated 28,000 Canadians of Ghanaian descent.

The passion displayed by supporters is expected to continue when Ghana take to the pitch against Panama at BMO Field on Wednesday.

Toronto will also host other African countries during the tournament, with Ivory Coast scheduled to face Germany and Senegal preparing for their meeting with Iraq.

Before the opening match, Carlos Queiroz's side are expected to hold a training session at Centennial Park in Etobicoke.

Following their clash with Panama, the Black Stars will head to Boston for what promises to be a high-profile showdown with England.

Ghana players arriving at their team hotel in Toronto ahead of their World Cup opener in Canada. Photo by GFA

Source: Twitter

Ghana seek positive start

Ghana enter the tournament hoping to make an immediate impact despite arriving in North America on the back of poor results in friendly matches.

The Black Stars have failed to win any of their six preparatory games since qualifying for the tournament, recording one draw and five defeats.

However, qualification itself offered encouragement after the four-time African champions topped their CAF qualifying group to secure a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

According to Reuters, veteran coach Carlos Queiroz is also set to reach another milestone. The Portuguese tactician will become only the third manager in history to lead teams at five different World Cup tournaments.

Panama, meanwhile, qualified for only their second World Cup appearance after emerging as one of the two unbeaten teams during CONCACAF qualifying, per BBC.

Thomas Christiansen's side have lost only twice in their last 13 matches, with those defeats coming against Brazil and Mexico.

Both teams know that securing points in the opening fixture could prove decisive, with England and Croatia completing what many observers regard as a difficult Group L.

Huge support boosts Black Stars

The scenes witnessed in Toronto are likely to provide additional motivation for the Ghanaian players as they seek to improve on their recent World Cup performances.

The Black Stars have won only one of their last seven matches at the global showpiece, but the emotional reception from supporters underlined the belief many fans still have in the current squad.

For many Ghanaians living in Canada, the arrival of the team represented more than just football. It was an opportunity to celebrate their culture and identity on one of sport's biggest stages.

As the countdown to the Panama encounter continues, the Black Stars can take comfort in knowing they will not be short of support when they step onto the pitch in Toronto.

Ghana government unhappy over Partey issue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ghanaian government expressed dissatisfaction over the visa situation involving Thomas Partey ahead of the World Cup.

The former Arsenal midfielder was unable to travel to Canada after authorities reportedly rejected his visa application, ruling him out of Ghana's opening Group L encounter against Panama at BMO Field.

Source: Legit.ng