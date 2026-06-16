The University of Ibadan, Nigeria's premier university, is set to commence post-UTME and direct entry registration for the 2026/2027 academic session

In a fresh release, the university informed prospective candidates that its admission portal will be open from Monday, June 22, to Sunday, July 19

Prospective candidates were advised to register in time as there would be no extension of the registration period for post-UTME and direct entry registrations

The management of the University of Ibadan, also known as UI, has informed prospective candidates that its post-UTME and direct entry registration for the 2026/2027 academic session would commence on Monday, June 22.

In a release signed by the university registrar, G O Saliu and published on its official website, UI stated that the registration window will close on Sunday, July 19.

The University of Ibadan is set to start its admission screening exercise for the 2026/2027 session. Photo Credit: ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan post-UTME 2026/2027 dates announced

Prospective University of Ibadan candidates were advised to complete their registration within the stipulated time as there would be no extension of the registration period.

In the university's statement on its admission exercise, the dates for its post-UTME examination were also revealed.

According to UI, the post-UTME examination will take place on Monday, July 27 and end on Wednesday, July 29. The university's post-UTME examination is a computer-based test. The university's statement read:

"This is to notify prospective candidates that the University of Ibadan’s admission portal will be opened for post-UTME/ Direct Entry Registration from Monday, 22 June 2026 to Sunday, 19 July, 2026.

"Candidates are advised that there will be no extension of the registration period. All interested candidates are therefore encouraged to complete their registration within the stipulated period.

"DATE OF POST-UTME EXAMINATION

"The post-UTME examination, which is CBT-based, will take place from Monday, 27 July 2026 to Wednesday, 29 July, 2026."

Brief history about University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan is the first university in Nigeria and was established in 1948.

Until 1962, when it became a full-fledged independent University, it was a College of the University of London in a special relationship scheme, a UI article on its history disclosed.

The university has twelve Halls of Residence, which provide accommodation for about 30% of the population of students in the regular studies mode

The University of Ibadan has sent a message to its prospective candidates. Photo Credit: ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about the University of Ibadan JAMB cut-off mark for law and pharmacy from 2020 to 2025.

UI student trends due to her age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law student named Marvelous had gone viral due to her young age.

Marvelous revealed her age and course of study as she jumped on an X trend where women shared their pictures and talked about their academic achievements. In a tweet on June 14, Marvelous stated that she is only 18 and studying law and also being in her third year is an achievement worth noting.

Marvelous' tweet gained massive traction on the social media platform, amassing 43k views, 3.5k likes, 285 retweets and 77 comments. Many netizens hailed her academic milestone, noting that it is indeed worth celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng