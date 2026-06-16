University of Ibadan Releases Dates for 2026/2027 Post-UTME Examination, Sends Message to Candidates
- The University of Ibadan, Nigeria's premier university, is set to commence post-UTME and direct entry registration for the 2026/2027 academic session
- In a fresh release, the university informed prospective candidates that its admission portal will be open from Monday, June 22, to Sunday, July 19
- Prospective candidates were advised to register in time as there would be no extension of the registration period for post-UTME and direct entry registrations
The management of the University of Ibadan, also known as UI, has informed prospective candidates that its post-UTME and direct entry registration for the 2026/2027 academic session would commence on Monday, June 22.
In a release signed by the university registrar, G O Saliu and published on its official website, UI stated that the registration window will close on Sunday, July 19.
University of Ibadan post-UTME 2026/2027 dates announced
Prospective University of Ibadan candidates were advised to complete their registration within the stipulated time as there would be no extension of the registration period.
In the university's statement on its admission exercise, the dates for its post-UTME examination were also revealed.
According to UI, the post-UTME examination will take place on Monday, July 27 and end on Wednesday, July 29. The university's post-UTME examination is a computer-based test. The university's statement read:
"This is to notify prospective candidates that the University of Ibadan’s admission portal will be opened for post-UTME/ Direct Entry Registration from Monday, 22 June 2026 to Sunday, 19 July, 2026.
"Candidates are advised that there will be no extension of the registration period. All interested candidates are therefore encouraged to complete their registration within the stipulated period.
"DATE OF POST-UTME EXAMINATION
"The post-UTME examination, which is CBT-based, will take place from Monday, 27 July 2026 to Wednesday, 29 July, 2026."
Brief history about University of Ibadan
The University of Ibadan is the first university in Nigeria and was established in 1948.
Until 1962, when it became a full-fledged independent University, it was a College of the University of London in a special relationship scheme, a UI article on its history disclosed.
The university has twelve Halls of Residence, which provide accommodation for about 30% of the population of students in the regular studies mode
In a related story, Legit.ng reported about the University of Ibadan JAMB cut-off mark for law and pharmacy from 2020 to 2025.
UI student trends due to her age
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law student named Marvelous had gone viral due to her young age.
Marvelous revealed her age and course of study as she jumped on an X trend where women shared their pictures and talked about their academic achievements. In a tweet on June 14, Marvelous stated that she is only 18 and studying law and also being in her third year is an achievement worth noting.
Marvelous' tweet gained massive traction on the social media platform, amassing 43k views, 3.5k likes, 285 retweets and 77 comments. Many netizens hailed her academic milestone, noting that it is indeed worth celebrating.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng