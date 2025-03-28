Jennifer Belle Saget is the youngest of Bob Saget’s three daughters. Unlike her sisters, she keeps a low profile and stays out of the entertainment industry. Her father, a legendary stand-up comedian, always spoke highly of his daughters’ artistic talents.

Jennifer Belle Saget’s bio

Jennifer Belle Saget was born in New York City, United States. She is the youngest of three sisters, but little is known about her personal life. She attended elementary and high school in New York before enrolling at New York University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.

Meet Jennifer Belle Saget’s parents

Jennifer’s mother, Sherri Kramer, is an American screenwriter, author, businesswoman, film director, and marriage and family counsellor. Her father, Bob Saget, was a stand-up comedian, actor, and television host.

Bob Saget gained widespread fame for playing Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House (1987–1995) and its sequel, Fuller House (2016–2020). He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Beyond his family-friendly television persona, Saget was known for his adult-oriented stand-up comedy, particularly in his HBO special That Ain't Right.

Jennifer Belle Saget’s parents were high school sweethearts and married on 16 May 1982. However, they divorced in 1997. In 2018, Bob Saget married television presenter Kelly Rizzo. Sadly, he passed away on 9 January 2022 from head trauma in a Florida hotel room.

Who are Jennifer Belle Saget’s siblings?

Jennifer Belle Saget has two older sisters, Aubrey and Lara Melanie Saget, from her parents Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer. Aubrey, born in 1987, pursued a career in art and married her longtime boyfriend, Andy Kabel, in November 2022 in Tulum, Mexico.

Lara Melanie, born in 1989, is an artist, curator, and yoga instructor. She has exhibited her artwork in multiple galleries and frequently shares her creations on social media. She is a co-founder of Studio NYC and actively works as an art curator and artist.

What does Jennifer Belle do for a living?

Bob Saget's youngest daughter, Jennifer Belle, has maintained a low profile, and little is known about her professional life. However, in 2016, Bob Saget spoke to People about his daughters, expressing his admiration for them:

[My daughters] are the best people I know. They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They're all artists.

What is Jennifer Belle Saget’s net worth?

Jennifer Belle Saget prefers to keep her life private, and her net worth is not publicly available. However, her late father, Bob Saget, had a net worth of $50 million at the time of his death in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

An overview of Jennifer Belle Saget’s health

Jennifer Belle Saget values her privacy, and no detailed information about her current health status is publicly available. Additionally, there is no evidence indicating that she faces any health challenges at this time.

Jennifer Belle Saget has chosen to live a private life, despite being the daughter of a renowned comedian. While little is known about her career and personal endeavours, she remains an important part of her late father’s legacy. As Bob Saget once stated, all his daughters are artists, and Jennifer Belle Saget is no exception.

