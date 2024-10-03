Asue Ighodalo's biography: age, parents, wife, political party

Asue Ighodalo is a Nigerian lawyer, businessman, and politician. He is widely known as one of the candidates vying for the Edo State governorship position. The politician is also one of the top commercial lawyers in Nigeria. Asue Ighodalo's biography has everything you need to know about him, including his career progress, family background, and marital life.

Asue Ighodalo supporting Edo Queens football team on 19 August 2024 (L). The politician on Governorship Campaign Rally on 4 September 2024 (R). Photo: @asueighodalo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asue Ighodalo brings extensive corporate experience to politics. He has been a partner in Banwo & Ighodalo law firm for over thirty years and has been in corporate leadership for over thirty years. His success extends beyond business acumen; he has chaired and directed companies and organizations such as Sterling Bank, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NEHe), and Dangote Flour Mills Plc.

Profile summary

Real name Asuerinme Ighodalo Gender Male Date of birth 19 July 1959 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ewohimi, Esan South East LGA, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Esan South East LGA, Edo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Folayegbe Akintunde-Ighodalo Father Jeremiah Ighodalo Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Ifeyinwa Ighodalo Children 2 University University of Ibadan, LSE, Nigerian Law School Profession Lawyer, businessman, politician Net worth $5 million

Asue Ighodalo's biography

The Nigerian lawyer was born in Ewohimi, Esan South East LGA, Edo State, Nigeria. He is a Christian of Yoruba ethnicity. Asue Ighodalo's parents are Folayegbe Akintunde and Jeremiah Ighodalo.

His father, Jeremiah, was the first Ewohinmi person to complete high school and graduate with an Accounting degree in the UK. His mother, Folayegbe, on the other hand, was the first Nigerian woman to become the Permanent Secretary in the Civil Service in the Western Region. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House, Lagos, is Asue's elder brother.

Top five facts about Asue Ighodalo. Photo: @asueighodalo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Asue Ighodalo attended the University of Ibadan, graduating with a B.Sc degree in Economics in 1981. He later enrolled at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), graduating with an LL.B. in 1984. Asue graduated with a B.L. in 1985 from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

What is Asue Ighodalo's age?

The Nigerian politician is 65 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 July 1959, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Asue Ighodalo is a lawyer, entrepreneur and politician. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as an Associate with Associate at Chris Ogunbanjo & Co. in Lagos, Nigeria, from September 1985 to January 1991. Asue partnered with Femi Olubanwo to start Banwo & Ighodalo Law Firm in February 1991 and is one of the most famous lawyers in Nigeria.

Besides working at the law firm, Asue has been the Chairman Of The Board of Sterling Bank Plc for over 10 years since 2014. He also sits on other boards, including Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and FATE Foundation.

Ighodalo is a member of different bodies, including the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN), the International Bar Association (IBA), and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

Asue is also a politician. The Nigerian lawyer resigned from some of his corporate positions to run for governor of Edo State. Asue Ighodalo's political party is the People's Democratic Party (PDP). He clinched the ticket on 22 February 2024.

Who is Asue Ighodalo's wife?

The Nigerian politician is married to Ifeyinwa Ighodalo. The couple met in 1983 and started dating a year later. They dated for nine years before getting married on 28 April 1990. While celebrating their anniversary in 2023, Ifenyinwa took to Instagram with a cute post stating:

You are the most selfless, kind, generous, truly loving, and caring person I know. You have an amazing sense of responsibility and a passion for great leadership. I am so grateful and proud to have called you husband for these 33 years and boyfriend for the last 39 years. Who knew when we first set eyes on each other 40 years ago that this was where it would lead?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ifeyinwa is an interior designer and entrepreneur. She graduated from the University of Nigeria in 1981 with a B.Sc. in Accountancy. From a young age, she knew she loved interior design, and she opened her design business, DO.II Designs Ltd., in 1987.

Ifeyinwa is the Chair of the Advisory Board of Bukka Hut and a member of the Advisory Board of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art. She is also a Trustee of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria. Ifeyinwa has been very supportive of her husband's political career.

Who is Asue Ighodalo's daughter?

The Nigerian businessman is the father of two daughters. Omoehi Ighodalo, the eldest, was born on 2 November 1996. Omoehi is passionate about beauty, and in 2020, she founded Mohini Experience and .

Ayomide Anwuli is their second daughter, who was born on 15 April 1997. Her mother calls her the Minister of Enjoyment on social media. On her birthday in 2021, she posted on Instagram:

Our very own Minister of Enjoyment 🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂@ayomidedokunmu is turning 21+++ today! 🥳🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. My beautiful daughter Anwuli, Mukoso, Toya, Onyinye 💝. Thank you for the joy you've brought into our home 😍😍.

FAQs

Who is Asue Ighodalo? He is a lawyer, businessman and politician from Nigeria. Where is Asue Iighodalo from? He hails from Ewohimi, Esan South East LGA, Edo State, Nigeria. What is Asue Ighodalo's date of birth? The Nigerian politician was born in 1959 and celebrates his birthday on 19 July. Who are Asue Ighodalo's parents? His parents are Folayegbe Akintunde and Jeremiah Ighodalo. Are Asue and Ituah Ighodalo brothers? Asue is Pastor Ituah Ighodalo's older brother, a senior pastor at Trinity House, Lagos. How many children does Asue Iighodalo have? The lawyer has two daughters, Omoehi and Ayomide Ighodalo. Which political party is Asue Iighodalo vying on? He is the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State gubernatorial candidate.

Asue Iighodalo's biography reveals how he transitioned from commercial law to politics. He is currently the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State gubernatorial candidate, having been nominated in February 2024. Asue is also a husband to Ifeyinwa Ighodalo and a father of two daughters, Omoehi and Ayomide Ighodalo.

Legit.ng published an article about Siminalayi Fubara's biography. Siminalayi Fubara, born Sir Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Joseph Black, is the Nigerian Governor of Rivers State. He has had a long and successful career in the state civil service as the Accountant General of Rivers State.

Siminalayi Fubara is a prominent figure in Rivers State and one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party, a major political party in Nigeria. Read his biography to learn more about the politician.

Source: Legit.ng