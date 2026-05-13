A Nigerian-trained medical doctor has shared his experience after relocating to the United States two years ago

He disclosed that he worked as a car wash attendant and two other businesses to survive despite having nearly a decade of medical experience

The medical professional shared why his life turned out that way the moment he relocated to the US, sparking buzz on social media

A Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Obiadi Christen, has opened up about the humbling realities of starting life from scratch after relocating to the United States.

Obiadi, who moved two years ago, disclosed that his extensive medical background did not exempt him from taking up menial jobs to keep his head above water.

A young man who was a doctor in Nigeria shares jobs he did after relocating to the US. Photo credit: christenobiadi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Medical doctor-turned car wash attendant speaks

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the doctor detailed the various roles he has held since his arrival, including working as a car wash attendant.

Obiadi noted that his decade of medical knowledge seemed "useless" in his new environment while he navigated the transition.

According to him, not only did he work in a car wash, but he also worked in a psychiatric hospital and owned a food business.

Obiadi said:

"A day in the life of a Nigerian medical doctor starting afresh in the United States. In those two years, I have done different jobs, from working at a car wash to working in a psychiatric hospital, to owning my own food business where I was able to raise $10,000 in the first three months."

The reason for not practising his profession was that he failed his first medical licensing exam. However, he expressed hope for his second attempt.

Obiadi said:

"I failed my first medical licensing exam, but I’m hoping to get it this second time. You know they say 'twice is a charm,' or how do they say it?"

Reactions as Nigerian doctor shares abroad experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's post below:

cris77272 said:

"So your Nigerian medical qualifications were not recognised?"

bukinoah said:

"In the end everything is always worth it, and I know everything will work out for you in the long run."

dr.angee said:

"It gets better, keep going. We are rooting for you."

See his story in the IG post below:

Nigerian doctor in UK does financial decision-making

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who works as a doctor in the UK shares one thing she does before sending money home to her family.

Source: Legit.ng