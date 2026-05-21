Temi Otedola and singer Mr Eazi officially announced that they are expecting their first child together

The celebrity couple shared stunning maternity photos from a white-themed shoot on Instagram

Temi accompanied the announcement with a touching Bible verse, months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary

Nigerian celebrity couple Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi have left fans emotional after announcing that they are expecting their first child together.

The pair shared the exciting development through a joint Instagram post that immediately caught the attention of fans and celebrities across social media.

Temi Otedola and singer Mr Eazi announce that they are expecting their first child together. Photos: Temi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Temi and Mr Eazi dressed in matching white outfits during a private maternity shoot that highlighted the actress’ growing baby bump.

The beautiful announcement comes just weeks after Temi shared throwback photos from their court wedding while celebrating their first wedding anniversary online.

Accompanying the maternity photos was an emotional caption from Temi, who quoted a Bible verse while expressing gratitude over the journey into parenthood.

“Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart,” she wrote.

Last month, Temi celebrated their first wedding anniversary with photos from their court wedding, leaving many fans emotional over how quickly time had passed.

Temi Otedola speaks on her struggle with husband

Earlier, Temi Otedola recently shared her struggles with most in her marriage with Mr Eazi.

In a recent podcast episode, the actress revealed how she and her husband resolve issues amicably without confrontations.

The billionaire heiress, however, noted that it was a pattern set by her husband, as she is finding it hard to adjust to it. In her words: “I’m minding my business doing my email, and I just get this scroll of a message saying everything he’s upset about me, my body was already becoming hot at some point, I can’t even read because I’m so angry.”

In Mr Eazi's words, “when we sit down to talk, I don’t like hitting it on the head. I think if I communicate it at that time, it will sound too harsh.”

See photos below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@folagade_banks stated:

"omo this year na babies full am o! i want o God! so so beautiful!! omo owo omo ola"

@thedorathybachor shared:

"Oh 2026 is raining babies I love it Congratulations Beautiful"

@divayetty shared:

"Congratulations! Omg, it’s raining babies this year. I’m not doing anything but I’m still scared o, let God not Mary me."

@ _jaz.queen wrote:

"Uhm gotta walk with an umbrella cos it’s raining babies…. Congrats mama"

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi shared stunning maternity photos from a white-themed shoot on Instagram. Photo: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians. In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng