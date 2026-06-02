Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen have shown interest in signing a Super Eagles winger ahead of next

The Black and Reds join the growing number of Premier League clubs jostling for his signature

Since the departure of Victor Boniface to Wolfsburg, Leverkusen has only one Nigerian player, Nathan Tella

Nigerian sports journalist, Joel Ajayi advised the winger to embark on a new adventure in the Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in signing a Super Eagles player ahead of the summer transfer window.

Die Schwarzroten endured a disappointing 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign, finishing sixth in the league two years after winning the title.

The departure of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid left a significant void at the club. In a bid to steady the ship, the board appointed Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman was dismissed after just three matches following a poor run of results.

Bayer Leverkusen is eyeing a possible move for Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke ahead of the summer transfer. Photo by Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press.

Source: Getty Images

Ejuke on Leverkusen's Radar

Bayer Leverkusen have identified Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke as a potential summer target.

According to Onetheminute, the Bundesliga side face competition from Premier League clubs Fulham, Sunderland and Leeds United, all of whom are reportedly monitoring the Nigerian international.

Ejuke is currently valued at €4 million by Transfermarkt. With only one year remaining on his contract, Sevilla are expected to demand a relatively affordable transfer fee.

The Spanish club are believed to be open to negotiations should a suitable offer arrive.

The 28-year-old joined Sevilla from CSKA Moscow in 2024 after spending loan spells with Hertha Berlin and Royal Antwerp between 2022 and 2024.

Since arriving in Spain, Ejuke has registered three goals and two assists in 54 appearances for the La Liga side.

During the 2025/26 campaign, the winger managed one goal and one assist in 29 matches, while continuing to showcase his pace and dribbling ability.

Ejuke also made four appearances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations under Eric Chelle, where Nigeria finished third, per Sofascore.

Ajayi urges Ejuke to join Leverkusen

Nigerian sports journalist Joel Ajayi has advised Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke to consider a move to the Bundesliga ahead of next season.

Premier League clubs are also in the race to sign Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke. Photo by: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ajayi said the Nigerian international's style of play would be well suited to German football, citing his pace, dribbling ability and direct approach. He said:

"I really want to see Chidera Ejuke in Germany because he is a skillful player.

"The Bundesliga is a league that gives attacking players the freedom to express themselves, and I believe Ejuke has the qualities to thrive there.

"A move to Bayer Leverkusen or another top Bundesliga club could help him rediscover his best form and take his career to the next level."

Pimienta backs Ejuke to bounce back

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sevilla head coach has thrown his weight behind the former Hertha Berlin winger, Chidera Ejuke to rediscover his form after struggling since he returned from injury.

Ejuke joined the record UEFA Europa League winners after his contract at Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow expired at the end of his loan at RSC Anderlecht.

Source: Legit.ng