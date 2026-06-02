A University of Ibadan petroleum engineering student shared his previous secondary school leadership experience online

Timileyin Micah stated that he served as a senior prefect boy before gaining admission into the university

The undergraduate explained how the leadership role made him feel timid and lose his self-confidence at first

A petroleum engineering student at the University of Ibadan (UI), Timileyin Micah, has got people talking after opening up about his journey from a secondary school leader to a university undergraduate.

Micah took to his LinkedIn page to reflect on his time serving as a senior prefect boy before he secured admission into the premier university.

A UI petroleum engineering student shares experience in leadership position before gaining admission. Photo credit: Timileyin Michael/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI student shares leadership journey

In his post, the undergraduate described how holding a major leadership position at a younger age shaped his mindset. He revealed that he was excited initially but soon started struggling with the weight of the office.

Micah said in the LinkedIn post:

"When I was first given the position, I was excited. But as time went on, I began to realize the weight of the responsibility placed on me. I became timid and lacked confidence in myself. I constantly worried about what people thought of me, and that fear affected the way I carried out my duties."

UI undergraduate speaks on turning point

The UI student explained that he had to change his mindset because he knew he would not go far in life if he allowed fear to hold him back. According to him, he summoned courage on his graduation day to deliver an outstanding speech.

Micah added:

"To the glory of God, my speech was well received, and one of the guest speakers even presented me with a token of appreciation for delivering such an outstanding speech. That moment became a turning point in my life — a reminder that confidence can transform fear into greatness."

Reactions over UI student's life before admission

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's post below:

Hameed Akinkunmi said:

"Well done Timileyin. Till greatness becomes an habit. Rooting for you.✊️"

Chukwubuikem Nwadike said:

"I'm proud of the man you're becoming, Timmie. 💪✨"

Joshua Chinedu Denis said:

"Greater heights."

UI offers admission to JAMB candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UI offered a brilliant lady admission after she scored high in JAMB and also performed well in the institution’s post-UTME examination.

Source: Legit.ng