Matt Rempe's parents and siblings: how they cope with their big loss

Matt Rempe is a professional ice hockey player from Canada. He currently plays centre for the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. As an outstanding athlete, his personal life, especially his support system, has interested many. Meet Matt Rempe's parents and siblings and learn how they are coping with the loss of his dad.

Matt Rempe and his dad enjoying moments together (L) Matt with his parents during Christmas period (R). Photo: @Matthewhockey17 on X, @mattrempe on Instagram (modified by author)

Matt Rempe was born in Calgary, Canada. The New York Rangers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. On 18 February 2024, he became the first player in NHL history to debut in an outdoor game. Though not athletes, Matt Rempe's parents have been strong pillars of his career success.

Full name Matthew Rempe Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 2002 Age 22 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Calgary, Alberta, Canada Current residence Calgary, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'8" Height in centimetres 203 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Ron Rempe Mother Janice Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Penticton Secondary School Profession Ice hockey player Instagram @mattrempe

Matt Rempe's parents

The ice hockey player comes from a family of five: his parents, Janice and Ron Rempe (deceased), and his older twin sisters, Steph and Alley. His family's support helped him overcome obstacles and pursue a successful career in ice hockey.

Ron Rempe

The Canadian athlete's father, Ron Rempe, was born on 8 October 1956 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was the son of Irene and Gunter Rempe. Ron grew up alongside his two siblings, Dennis and Nicole. He was a professional engineer and entrepreneur. In 1994, he launched his structural and civil engineering company, CALC Engineering Inc.

Ron graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Calgary. He holds professional engineering designations in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia and is a US Patent.

Ron loved music and was an avid collector of fine art. He taught his children how to play musical instruments, and Matt plays the guitar even today. The ice hockey player's dad loved his family, and he ensured his kids had all the resources he lacked as a child.

For instance, he wished to play hockey but couldn't due to a lack of resources. Matt revealed this during an interview, as reported by lahud.com. He stated:

He grew up in an immigrant family from Germany, so he couldn't afford to play hockey. He always wanted to, but they didn't have the money. But he self-made himself. He built an engineering company from scratch and was a huge hero of mine.

Matt's dad fueled his love of the sport. He was a fan of the Calgary Flames hockey team. Matt described him as:

A big hockey guy.

Ron passed away on 18 February at the age of 61 from a heart attack while shovelling snow at their home in Calgary, Canada. It was a painful hit to Matt, who was 15 years old and preparing to leave home to play with the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Matt concentrated on the game as a way to deal with the grief of losing his father. He stated in an aforementioned interview:

I just had to throw myself into the game and put everything into it. I think that was a way to deal with grief, as well, and just kind of distract myself. I was a really young kid and it was tough being away from my family.

Additionally, his coaches and teammates helped him get through tough times. Matt made his professional NHL debut on 18 February 2024, marking the sixth anniversary of his dad's death. Ahead of his debut game, Matt talked about him, saying:

It's crazy to think of that. I know that he'd be there with me. It'd be a really emotional day in front of my family. He was my best buddy.

Janice

Matt Rempe's mother, Janice, is the daughter of Betty and Peter. She was raised alongside her siblings, Leslie Elkins and Brian.

Matt's mom has been a great pillar to her children. The hockey player credited her for stepping up after his father's death.

My mom had to play two roles – mom and dad – and it was real hard for her. There was a lot of stuff she had to deal with and is still dealing with. It brought our family closer together.

Matt Rempe's siblings

Matt Rempe with his sister Alley posing for a photo (L) Matt with his mom and sisters enjoying a serene environment (R). Photo: @mattrempe (modified by author)

Matt has two older twin sisters, Alexandra and Stephanie. The sisters were born on 16 May 1998 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and are 26 years old as of January 2025. They attended Penticton Secondary School before joining Brown University, where they graduated with a bachelor's in Biomedical Engineering.

They are also hockey players. They began playing hockey when they were seven, and Matt would watch them play and do the same. Matt stated:

Whatever they did, I wanted to do.

Alley and Steph went ahead and played collegiate hockey at Brown University. During an interview with brownbears.com, Steph was asked why she loved to play for Brown, and she replied:

I chose Brown because of the opportunity to play Division I hockey, while getting a degree from an exceptional university. I also loved the atmosphere, and all the people I met.

Before playing for the Brown women's ice hockey team, Steph played defence for Okanagan Hockey Academy, where she achieved 20 points on eight goals and 12 assists as a senior. She won Okanagan's Top Academic Award. Steph loves to play musical instruments such as drums, piano, and percussion.

Alley played for several teams before joining the Brown women's hockey team. She played for the GHC Bantam AAA Rangers (AMBFHL), Okanagan Hockey Academy Female Prep (JWHL), and U18 Team BC.

She was also captain for teams such as GHC Bantam AAA Rangers from 2012 to 2013 and assistant captain for the Okanagan Hockey Academy from 2014 to 2015. She later became captain from 2015 to 2016. Alley was a JWHL silver medalist in 2013-2014. She was a student assistant coach for the Brown women's hockey team from 2019 to 2020.

FAQs

What is Matt Rempe known for? He is famous as a professional ice hockey player who plays centre for the New York Rangers of the NHL. How old is Matt Rempe? He is 22 years old as of January 2025. Is Rempe Canadian? The sports personality is a Canadian national born in Calgary, Alberta. Who is Matt Rempe's father? The ice hockey player's dad is called Ron Rempe. How many siblings does Matt Rempe have? He has two twin sisters, Stephanie and Alexandra. Who are the parents of Matt Rempe? His mother is Janice, and his late father is Ron Rempe. How tall is Matt Rempe? He is 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall.

Matt Rempe's parents, especially his late dad, helped him develop his hockey career from a young age. Matt has made a name for himself as one of ice hockey's most promising young talents. The athlete's twin sisters also played an essential role in his career's formative stages.

