Peter Obi urges Nigerians to defend democracy against a potential one-party system

Obi's call emphasizes unity, peace, and true representation for a democratic Nigeria

Public reactions reflect mixed feelings about the ADC's role in the upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said no to a one-party system in Nigeria.

Obi called on members, leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and well-meaning Nigerians to defend democracy.

The former Anambra State governor said democracy must not be killed in Nigeria.

This was contained in a post made via his X handle @PeterObi on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

"We, members and leaders of the ADC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed. We say NO to a one-party system, and for that, today, we’re calling out Nigerians who believe in unity, peace, and the security of our country to join us as we defend democracy in our land."

Nigerians react as ,,Obi kicks against one party

@ABDUSSAMADYOOS1

Standing for unity, fairness, and true representation isn’t just a choice; it’s a responsibility. Democracy thrives when voices are heard, not silenced. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and together we must protect its future. #DefendDemocracy #ANewNigeriaIsPossible.

@Wotr313752

Nigerians have really done enough for this country, but they keep getting disappointed. It's kinda embarrassing that the ADC as a party couldn't get their acts right, knowing everything that is at stake in this election. This is so disappointing!

@crypto10117

The time to fall out and defend our democracy is NOW — not tomorrow, not after another stolen mandate. Nigerians who truly love this country are ready to stand with you and the ADC against any slide into a one-party dictatorship. Peaceful, united, and resolute action is what we need to protect our votes, our voices, and our future. Count me in. A New Nigeria is Possible! #DefendDemocracy #NewNigeria.

@Opaconnecty

Your party should do the needful, respect the party structure, and then come out with your crying agenda.

@UrchAwus

Yes oo... APC must not be allowed to succeed in their plot for a ' one-party' system.

2027: Alleged attempt to deny Obi platform

Recall that Obidient Movement accused the ruling APC of sabotaging Peter Obi's candidacy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yunusa Tanko claimed that the APC's tactics aim to undermine the African Democratic Congress (ADC )'s integrity.

The group condemned Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC for alleged manipulation to stifle democratic participation for Obi.

Another opposition party sends invite to Obi, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other leaders of the coalition movement were invited to join the PRP.

James Adeshina, the Lagos state chairman of the PRP, sent the open invitation to the opposition leaders amid the leadership crisis rocking ADC.

The ADC crisis has led to its removal from the INEC portal, a development the party leadership alleged that the ruling APC orchestrated

Source: Legit.ng