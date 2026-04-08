A former bouncer who worked during Peller’s nationwide tour in March has officially filed a lawsuit seeking a staggering N400 million in damages

The legal battle stemmed from an unfortunate accident where the bouncer reportedly fell from a moving vehicle

Peller maintained that he acted responsibly at the time of the injury, alleging that he personally covered all the medical expenses incurred at the hospital

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has expressed frustration after a former associate allegedly filed a ₦400 million damages demand against him following an incident during his nationwide tour.

The TikTok streamer made the revelation in a video, where he appeared visibly overwhelmed by what he described as a growing number of legal threats surrounding him.

According to Peller, the individual involved had worked as a bouncer during his March tour across several states.

The bouncer is demanding N300 million from Peller in a lawsuit. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Recounting the incident, Peller explained that the bouncer reportedly fell from a moving vehicle while on duty.

He said the situation caused panic among members of his team, who immediately rushed the injured man to the hospital.

The content creator added that he personally handled the medical expenses at the time, believing the matter had been resolved.

However, the situation has now taken a different turn, as the former associate is reportedly demanding ₦400 million in damages.

In his words, Peller lamented:

“Everybody is suing me, I’m tired. My bouncer from my last state tour is suing me after he fell from a car during the tour. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and I paid all his bills, but now he’s demanding ₦400 million in damages. E wan use me escape poverty.”

Peller noted that the development has added to the pressure he has been facing since the start of the year, suggesting that the frequency of lawsuits has left him feeling targeted.

The latest controversy comes shortly after another legal action earlier this year involving a woman following a dispute at a restaurant in January.

At the time, the issue reportedly stemmed from a confrontation that later escalated into legal threats.

While details surrounding that case remain unclear, the development contributed to the narrative that the influencer has been navigating multiple disputes.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@utdgoddy stated:

"Paying hospital bills is the bare minimum, not a favor. If a staff member falls off a moving vehicle during your tour, that’s professional negligence."

@HameedOlaniyi1 commented:

"He may pay compensation but the suing has no grounds The insurance will be btw the bodyguard company and the bodyguard Nothing concern Peller"

@CJimzik shared:

"Peller it’s high time you get lawyers like shooters. That is the only way you can protect your money"

Peller maintains that he acted responsibly at the time of the injury to the bouncer. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng