Damian Priest, known for his victories and fiery persona in WWE, has become a fan favourite. The WWE superstar performs on the Raw brand and is widely known for his work in Ring of Honor (ROH) under the ring name Punishment Martinez. As his popularity continues to skyrocket, so does public interest in his private life. Who is Damian Priest's wife or girlfriend?

Damian Priest rose to fame as a founding member of The Judgment Day between 2022 and 2024. He secured the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank contract during this period. He became a four-time tag team champion by winning the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships twice each, alongside his Judgment Day ally Finn Bálor, under the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Profile summary

Full name Luis Martinez Popular as Damian Priest, The Archer of Infamy Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 1982 Age 42 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality Puerto Rican-American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 249 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Professional wrestler Instagram @archerofinfamy Facebook

Who is Damian Priest's wife?

Given his privacy, fans have long wondered who Damian Priest’s partner is. However, there is no definitive evidence to confirm he has a wife, and he is presumably unmarried as of 2024.

Damian Priest’s girlfriend's history

The American WWE star’s dating history remains speculative, with various names thrown into the mix over the years. These alleged relationships have drawn attention, but most remain unverified.

1. Mandi Elaine

Damian Priest and Mandi Elaine have been rumoured to have a thing for some time. Mandi Elaine is recognised as a personal trainer, fitness model, and professional social media manager. She often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram, particularly moments with her daughter.

Despite the intrigue, there is little to no direct evidence linking the personal trainer to Damian Priest romantically. Although the two have been seen together at public events, Mandi’s social media does not offer any clear signs of a relationship with Priest. As of 2024, Mandi Elaine is married to a man named Patrizz.

2. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are known for their strong bond in and out of the wrestling ring. Following SummerSlam 2024, fans noticed Rhea and Damian’s close interactions, leading to speculation that they might be more than just friends. However, Rhea and Damian have repeatedly clarified that they share a platonic, almost sibling-like relationship.

Their connection is built on mutual respect and support. Rhea Ripley, who married Buddy Matthews in June 2024, has clarified that Damian is a close friend and nothing more. In a 2024 Denise Salcedo YouTube interview, Rhea Ripley revealed that the duo became close friends before Judgment Day.

Dami and I, we were friends way before Judgment Day. We became friends in NXT. We had a close bond because we listen to the same music, we dress the same. I wore this man's gear to wrestle when my gear disappeared.

She added:

So, when we joined Judgment Day, it only felt right, you know, because we were already best friends. We had our orientation coming up to the main roster together and everything. I've known this man for a very long time, and the bond's just gotten stronger.

3. Lana (CJ Perry)

In early 2024, shortly after Damian Priest's victorious Money in the Bank cash-in, a photo surfaced that sent the rumour mill into overdrive. The picture, posted by CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana in WWE), featured her with Priest and several friends. She congratulated him on his achievement, sparking rumours of a potential romantic link between the two.

The timing was significant, as CJ Perry had recently finalised her divorce from former WWE star Miro (Rusev) a month earlier. However, aside from this public interaction, no concrete evidence supports a deeper relationship between Damian Priest and Lana.

4. Kayden Carter

Another professional wrestler tied to Damian Priest through rumours is Kayden Carter. Known for her energetic persona and success as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Kayden Carter has appeared in several social media posts alongside Priest.

The duo has posted multiple Instagram Reels and TikTok videos, drawing significant attention from fans. Many speculated that these playful interactions could indicate a romantic relationship.

Some fans believe their chemistry and frequent appearances point to a secret romance behind the scenes, while others think they are close friends. However, the buzz around Damian Priest and Kayden Carter's relationship continues to grow, but it remains unconfirmed.

FAQs

Who is Damian Priest? He is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand. Who is Damian Priest’s girlfriend? While rumours have linked him to several women, including Mandi Elaine and Kayden Carter, Priest has not publicly acknowledged having a girlfriend. Who is Damian Priest’s child? No concrete information has been provided regarding Damian Priest's child, as no public record confirms that the WWE superstar has any children. Is Damian Priest related to Roman Reigns? Damian Priest is not related to Roman Reigns. Although both are prominent figures in WWE and share a similar heritage, they come from different family backgrounds and have no known familial connections. What is Damian Priest's real name? The WWE superstar’s real name is Luis Martinez. How old is Damian Priest? He was born on 26 September 1982 and is 42 years old as of October 2024.

While Damian Priest’s wife is frequently discussed, much remains speculative. From his rumoured connection with Mandi Elaine to his friendly bonds with Lana, Rhea Ripley, and Kayden Carter, there is no solid confirmation of any romantic relationships. As of now, Damian Priest keeps his personal life private.

