Does Arin Hanson have a dad? His parents and siblings revealed

Arin Hanson is a YouTuber, voice actor, animator, rapper, and songwriter. He is popularly known for his Flash cartoons and as a co-host of the famous American Let's Play web series, Game Grumps. Besides being well-known in the entertainment scene, her family details are scanty. Does Arin Hanson have a dad? Meet Arin Hanson's family members.

Arin's dad relaxing on a white coach (L) Arin's mother in a home library (R). Photo: @egoraptor on X, @mammaraptor on Instagram (modified by author)

Arin Hanson developed an interest in art at a tender age, experimenting with stop-motion animation. He began his career as an animator and voice actor in the entertainment industry, creating the web series Awesome Series and Sequelities. Despite being a public figure, many know little about Arin Hanson's parents and siblings.

Profile summary

Full name Arin Joseph Hanson Nickname Egoraptor Gender Male Date of birth 6 January 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Margate, Florida, United States Current residence Glendale, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 212 Weight in kilograms 96 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Lloyd Hanson Mother Maurette Hanson Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Suzy Berhow High School Wellington High School University University of Florida Profession YouTube star, voice actor, rapper, animator Instagram @egofaptor X (Twitter) @egoraptor Facebook YouTube Game Grumps

Does Arin Hanson have a dad?

The American entertainer is the son of Lloyd Hanson and Maurette Hanson. He also has an older brother. Here are more details about them.

Lloyd Hanson

Arin's dad posing for a photo at home (L) Arin outside Fightzone Martial Arts club in London (R). Photo: @Paparaptor on X, @egofaptor on Instagram (modified by author)

Lloyd Hanson, known by his stage name Paparaptor, is a musician, blues guitar player, and keyboard player. He owns over thirty guitars. Arin's dad is also a moderator of the BGU forum and Studio One software guru.

Lloyd has a website, OldFartsWithGuitars, where he shares or writes about his life as a musician and his Hanson family members. In 2023, the celebrity father covered Tonio K.'s song Better Late Than Never.

According to his Instagram page, Lloyd is a farmer who grows tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers and also keeps livestock. Lloyd celebrates his birthday in March. On his birthday, Arin made him two flash films, Happy Birthday Dad! and It's Dad's Birthday Again!

Maurette Hanson

Maurette is a licensed equine therapist. She is the founder and executive director at Healing Horse Therapy Center Inc., based in Monroe, North Carolina, United States. The charity aims to help military veterans with PTSD, autism, or other learning disabilities through equine-assisted therapy.

Maurette is also the program director for Horses for Heroes, a program offered by the Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center. She began volunteering in 1992 and has given therapeutic riding lessons ever since.

Arin's mother is a horse enthusiast. She grew up with them in Connecticut and, therefore, developed an interest in them and learned to ride in summer camp. In an interview, she stated:

I started riding when I was 8 years old.

Maurette greatly supports his son Arin's career. Arin often mentions his mom when recalling his childhood. She supported him in pursuing his voice acting career rather than his education. Maurette appeared on a Game Grumps livestream to raise funds for her charity and create awareness.

Arin Hanson's siblings

The YouTube star grew up alongside his older brother, Nathan Hanson. He is three years older than Arin. He is an aviator and a veteran of the US Air Force.

FAQs

Arin is a renowned American animator, voice actor, rapper, and YouTuber widely known for his work as a co-host on the Let's Play web series Game Grumps. "Does Arin Hanson have a dad?" has been the most frequently asked question by his fans. Arin's parents are Maurette and Lloyd Hanson; his brother is Nate.

