Does Arin Hanson have a dad? His parents and siblings revealed
Does Arin Hanson have a dad? His parents and siblings revealed

by  Isaac Wangethi 4 min read

Arin Hanson is a YouTuber, voice actor, animator, rapper, and songwriter. He is popularly known for his Flash cartoons and as a co-host of the famous American Let's Play web series, Game Grumps. Besides being well-known in the entertainment scene, her family details are scanty. Does Arin Hanson have a dad? Meet Arin Hanson's family members.

Arin's dad relaxing at home (L) Arin's mother in a home library (R)
Arin's dad relaxing on a white coach (L) Arin's mother in a home library (R). Photo: @egoraptor on X, @mammaraptor on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Arin Hanson developed an interest in art at a tender age, experimenting with stop-motion animation. He began his career as an animator and voice actor in the entertainment industry, creating the web series Awesome Series and Sequelities. Despite being a public figure, many know little about Arin Hanson's parents and siblings.

Profile summary

Full nameArin Joseph Hanson
NicknameEgoraptor
GenderMale
Date of birth6 January 1987
Age37 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthMargate, Florida, United States
Current residenceGlendale, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds212
Weight in kilograms96
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherLloyd Hanson
MotherMaurette Hanson
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
WifeSuzy Berhow
High SchoolWellington High School
UniversityUniversity of Florida
ProfessionYouTube star, voice actor, rapper, animator
Instagram@egofaptor
X (Twitter)@egoraptor
Facebook@egoraptor
YouTubeGame Grumps

Does Arin Hanson have a dad?

The American entertainer is the son of Lloyd Hanson and Maurette Hanson. He also has an older brother. Here are more details about them.

Lloyd Hanson

Arin's dad at home (L) Arin at Fightzone Martial Arts club in London (R)
Arin's dad posing for a photo at home (L) Arin outside Fightzone Martial Arts club in London (R). Photo: @Paparaptor on X, @egofaptor on Instagram (modified by author)
Lloyd Hanson, known by his stage name Paparaptor, is a musician, blues guitar player, and keyboard player. He owns over thirty guitars. Arin's dad is also a moderator of the BGU forum and Studio One software guru.

Lloyd has a website, OldFartsWithGuitars, where he shares or writes about his life as a musician and his Hanson family members. In 2023, the celebrity father covered Tonio K.'s song Better Late Than Never.

According to his Instagram page, Lloyd is a farmer who grows tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers and also keeps livestock. Lloyd celebrates his birthday in March. On his birthday, Arin made him two flash films, Happy Birthday Dad! and It's Dad's Birthday Again!

Maurette Hanson

Maurette is a licensed equine therapist. She is the founder and executive director at Healing Horse Therapy Center Inc., based in Monroe, North Carolina, United States. The charity aims to help military veterans with PTSD, autism, or other learning disabilities through equine-assisted therapy.

Maurette is also the program director for Horses for Heroes, a program offered by the Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center. She began volunteering in 1992 and has given therapeutic riding lessons ever since.

Arin's mother is a horse enthusiast. She grew up with them in Connecticut and, therefore, developed an interest in them and learned to ride in summer camp. In an interview, she stated:

I started riding when I was 8 years old.

Maurette greatly supports his son Arin's career. Arin often mentions his mom when recalling his childhood. She supported him in pursuing his voice acting career rather than his education. Maurette appeared on a Game Grumps livestream to raise funds for her charity and create awareness.

Arin Hanson's siblings

The YouTube star grew up alongside his older brother, Nathan Hanson. He is three years older than Arin. He is an aviator and a veteran of the US Air Force.

FAQs

  1. Who is Arin Hanson? He is an American voice actor, YouTube star, rapper, and animator.
  2. How old is Arin Hanson? He is 37 years old as of 2024.
  3. Who are Arin Hanson's parents? The rapper's parents are Lloyd and Maurette Hanson.
  4. Does Arin Hanson have a brother? He has one older brother called Nate Hanson, an aviator and veteran of the US Air Force.
  5. Where is Arin Hanson from? He hails from Margate, Florida, United States.
  6. Who is Arin Hanson's wife? The voice actor is married to Suzanne 'Suzy' Berhow.
  7. Does Arin Hanson have a kid? He is yet to be a father.
  8. How tall is Arin Hanson's height? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Arin is a renowned American animator, voice actor, rapper, and YouTuber widely known for his work as a co-host on the Let's Play web series Game Grumps. "Does Arin Hanson have a dad?" has been the most frequently asked question by his fans. Arin's parents are Maurette and Lloyd Hanson; his brother is Nate.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Connor McGovern's parents. Connor is an American NFL player who plays for the New York Jets and resides in Columbia, Missouri, United States.

Connor McGovern was born in Fargo, North Dakota, United States. Although his parents have avoided the spotlight, they have been an ever-present pillar supporting his career. Discover who Connor McGovern's parents are.

