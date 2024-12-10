Meet Connor McGovern's parents, the potato empire owners

Connor McGovern, an NFL player for the New York Jets, began his career in 2016 and previously played for the Broncos and Saints. The American football player hails from one of the richest families in North Dakota. Connor McGovern's parents have been unwavering supporters, often cheering him on at games.

Raised on the farm helping in his family’s business, Connor McGovern later settled for a different career path, choosing to pursue his dreams as a football player. Connor McGovern’s parents have been an ever-present pillar supporting his career. However, they have stayed away from the spotlight, and many are curious to know who they are and what they are up to.

Full name Connor James McGovern Gender Male Date of birth 27 April 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Fargo, North Dakota, United States Current residence Columbia, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 306 Weight in kilograms 139 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rondi McGovern Father Keith McGovern Marital status Married Partner Devin McGovern Children 2 School Shanley High School College University of Missouri Profession American football player Team New York Jets Instagram @mcgovenator60

Who are Connor McGovern's parents?

New York Jets’ Connor McGovern is the son of Rondi and Keith McGovern. His parents married in 1988 and have been together for over thirty years. Here is a look at each of Connor McGovern’s parents.

Rondi McGovern

Rondi, Connor McGovern’s mother, is from Chaska, Minnesota. She attended Chaska Senior High School and later pursued her tertiary education at Colorado College. The American football player’s mom has been a human resource manager at RDO Equipment in Fargo, North Dakota, since 2015. She also serves in a similar role at R.D. Offutt Farms.

Although she is the mother of a prominent athlete, Rondi is not in the limelight. She prefers a private lifestyle, focusing on her career, and rarely shares her personal details publicly. However, she is a supportive mother who has contributed to her son’s career development since childhood.

Keith McGovern

Keith McGovern, Connor McGovern’s father, is a native of Fargo, North Dakota. He was raised in the city and attended Saint Charles East High School in 1983. Keith later obtained a degree in aeronautical science from Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University.

Connor McGovern’s dad is an active pilot, although he has been in agriculture for over 30 years. He started working at R.D. Offutt Company in August 1988 and now serves as the president of R.D. Offutt Farms, one of the US's biggest farming and food processing firms.

Keith has been a non-executive director at Bioceres Crop Solutions since 12 July 2022. He serves on the management committees of multiple companies, including Columbia River Technologies, Lamb-Weston/RDO Frozen, and Simplot RDO. Keith is also a member of the board of The Alliance for Potato Research and Education.

Connor McGovern’s grandfather, Ron Offutt

Ron Offutt is an American wealthy businessman whose net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest. In the 1960s, he founded R.D. Offutt Company, which owns several other companies.

He found his business success by operating the largest John Deere dealership in the US. His R.D. Offutt Farms is one of the world's most successful potato production agribusinesses and the primary supplier of frozen French fries for McDonald's corporation.

Connor McGovern’s grandfather played college football at Concordia College. Connor followed in his footsteps as a footballer and has excelled at the professional level. The New York Jets player, having been raised on the farm, attributes his work ethic to his experience on the farm. In an interview with the New York Post, he said:

You have to get up early, and you never know what you’re going to have to deal with that day when you’re farming. It’s that work ethic of whatever is in front of you, whatever task you have that day, just attacking it and doing it to the best of your abilities, not being afraid to work hard. Those are definitely qualities that have helped me get here.

Does Connor McGovern have a brother?

The American football player does not have a brother and is reportedly the only child of his parents. His cousin, Griffin Neal, is a former American football player who plied his trade for the Hildesheim Invaders and New Orleans Saints.

Who is Connor McGovern’s father? His father is Keith McGovern, a professional pilot and the president of R.D. Offutt Farms. Who is Connor McGovern’s mother? His mother is Rondi McGovern, a human resource manager at RDO Equipment and R.D. Offutt Farms. Is Connor McGovern’s grandfather rich? Ron Offutt is one of the wealthiest people in North Dakota, with an alleged net worth of approximately $500 million. What business does Connor McGovern’s family own? The family owns the R.D. Offutt Company, one of the largest potato-processing agribusinesses in the world. Is Connor McGovern into potato farming? He grew up working on the family’s farm, farming and processing potatoes, but he currently plays American football. How many siblings does Connor McGovern have? He has no siblings but has a cousin, Griffin Neal, a former American football player for the Hildesheim Invaders and New Orleans Saints. Is Connor McGovern married? He exchanged marriage vows with his wife, Devin Dilling, in 2020. The couple has two children. What is Connor McGovern famous for? He is best known as the New York Jets centre and the heir of the R.D. Offutt Company.

Conner McGovern’s parents, Rondi and Keith McGovern, work for R.D. Offutt Company, their family business. They have not been in the spotlight like their son but have supported his career ambition since childhood. The couple, who live in Fargo, North Dakota, has been married since 1988 and has one child.

