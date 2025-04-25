A young Nigerian lady has shared her happiness on social media after building a house for her mother at the age of 27

In a video, she recounted how she always dreamt of elevating her family's status and building a house for her family as a teenager

While expressing her joy on TikTok, the hardworking and determined lady thanked God for making it possible

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming story of hardwork and determination has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The happy lady shared a video showing her achievement of building a house for her mother, a dream she had since her teenage years.

27-year-old lady overjoyed after building house for her mum Photo credit: @saheedesther/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady happily builds house for mum

The lady, known on TikTok as @saheedesther, expressed her joy and gratitude to God for making her dream a reality.

In the video, she recounted her humble beginnings, growing up in an uncompleted building with her family.

She remembered the struggles they faced, including cooking with firewood due to financial constraints.

The difference between her past and present circumstances was evident, and her achievement was all the more spectacular given her young age of 27.

In the video, she showed the beautifully furnished house, a proof of her hard work and dedication.

Her emotional caption conveyed her deep appreciation for her mother's sacrifices and her desire to provide a better life for her family.

She said:

"I built my mum a house at 27. This is the best Easter ever for my mum and my family. And this happiness shall continue in Jesus name. I remember growing up Watching us squeeze all our belongings in sacks, living in an uncompleted building near a church.

"My mum, my siblings and I lived here for many years, making our meals with firewood due to financial incapability. This house has been my goal and dream ever since I became a teenager. Thank you Lord for making this possible. God will fulfill your desires too if you want to build a home for your mum/family. Amen."

Reactions as lady builds house for mum

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@HAIR GROWTH seller in LAGOS said:

"God abeg just one helper wey go help me complete my papa house this man will be 85 July 3."

@Ayomi_0508 said:

"God help me my dad is 89 his house is yet to be completed plssss help wey no go look my bad side. I want to complete that aus while his alive."

@OLAPEJU said:

"I can write epistle about your resilience and consistency in business and I’m proud to say I saw you grow from your room to your shop and even better. God will continue to bless the works of your hand."

@APHRODISIACSBYEMILY Mainland said:

"Congratulations darling. I will also break generational curses before 30 I don't want to know how God will do it I will own a house."

@SA_strands said:

"Congratulations sis. Your joy shall be permanent I’ll do the same for my parents too by Gods grace."

@Happiness said:

"A very big congratulations may almighty God bless you for putting smile on your face mom face, I am next oo."

@TheRealIfekeji said:

"Congratulations. Claiming to help my mom complete hers too by God’s unending grace."

@Christianah said:

"Awwnn. Congratulations mom, sweetheart your children will do more than this for you too in Christ name."

@oyinkansola added:

"Congratulations. I never even reach 27 yet but I pray I Reach here. Abeg make una patronize me I sell perfumes."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian man builds house for mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man celebrated his mother on Mother's Day by building a big house and gifting it to her.

The man told people that his mother was selfless while raising him and his siblings in one-room.

Source: Legit.ng