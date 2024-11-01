Shayna Baszler’s husband, background, and net worth: Is she still with the WWE?

Shayna Baszler is a professional wrestler, former kickboxer, and mixed martial artist from the United States. She is currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where she competes in the NXT. She was formerly signed with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). But who is Shayna Baszler’s husband? Learn more about her love life and career in this article.

Shayna Baszler is among the certified female catch wrestlers in the United States. She is famous for her unique "chicken wing" submission move, which she has used to beat many fighters, including Roxanne Modafferi. Her career in mixed martial arts (MMA) and professional wrestling has been very successful, making her a tough competitor and a respected name in combat sports.

Profile summary

Full name Shayna Andrea Baszler Nickname The Queen of Spades Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States Current residence Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Queer Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Margaret Baszler Father Skip Baszler Siblings Eileen Relationship status Single University MidAmerica Nazarene University Profession Professional wrestler, former kickboxer, mixed martial artist Net worth $2 million Instagram @qosbaszler Facebook

Who is Shayna Baszler's husband?

Is Shayna Baszler married? The professional wrestler does not have a husband and has never been married. She is currently presumed single. She has never publicly disclosed any details about his marital status or dating history.

The former MMA fighter, however, identifies as bisexual. She has been open about her sexuality and has advocated for LGBTQ+ inclusivity in sports and wrestling. In 2013, during an interview on the MMA Roasted podcast, Shayna confirmed her sexuality. She noted:

I am currently seeing someone that happens to be a female, but that's not to say that I'm not one of those people that would colour myself black or white this just happens to be where I'm at right now.

Are Dakota Kai Shayna and Baszler in a relationship?

No, Dakota Kai and Shayna are not in a relationship. They are close friends outside the ring. They also lived together during their NXT days and have collaborated on numerous YouTube videos.

What is the relationship between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna were close friends and an unbeatable WWE duo until Shayna turned on Rousey at Money in the Bank, ending their partnership.

Shayna Baszler's background

The professional wrestler was born on 8 August 1980 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States, where she resides. As of 2024, she is 44 years old, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Shayna is an American national of German-Chinese heritage.

Shyna Baszler’s parents are Margaret and Skip Baszler. Her mother is from China, and her father is from Germany. The wrestler has a Eileen.

After graduating high school, Shyna attended Nazarene University, where she studied religion. She then started training in mixed martial arts, emphasising jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and catch wrestling.

Career

Shayna Baszler is a former mixed martial artist and professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She started her MMA career in 2006 and immediately achieved recognition for her grappling skills and submission techniques. Shayna participated in numerous organisations, including Strikeforce and Invicta FC, where she earned a reputation as a formidable competitor.

In 2013, she was signed by the UFC, where she had two professional fights (0-2). Her MMA record boasts of 15 wins and 11 losses. In 2015, she began her professional wrestling career and joined WWE's developmental territory, NXT. Baszler won the NXT Women's Championship twice and established herself as one of the top competitors in the division.

She debuted in WWE in July 2017, participating in that year's Mae Young Classic and reaching the finals before being defeated by Kairi Sane. She has also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship multiple times, pairing with wrestlers like Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.

What is Shayna Baszler’s net worth?

According to FirstSportz and The SportsLite, the former mixed martial artist has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She primarily earns her income through her WWE wrestling career, particularly from her contract, which includes base pay, performance bonuses, and potential pay-per-view bonuses. She reportedly earns $200,000 as her basic salary from WWE.

What is Shyna Baszler's height?

The popular athlete is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 136 pounds or 62 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Shyna Baszler? She is a professional wrestler, a former kickboxer, and a mixed martial artist from the United States. What is Shyna Baszler's age? The professional wrestler is 44 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 August 1980. Who are Shayna Baszler's parents? Her parents are Margaret and Skip Baszler. Is Shayna Baszler in a relationship? The former MMA is not in any romantic relationship with anyone. She is seemingly single. Is Shayna Baszler still with the WWE? In 2024, she renewed her multi-year contract with the WWE. How much does Shayna Baszler get paid? The American wrestler earns approximately $200,000 as her basic salary from WWE. What is Shayna Baszler's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. What is Shayna Baszler's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

The topic of Shayna Baszler's husband has always generated excitement among her fans. As of writing, the American wrestler is neither married nor dating anyone. Like other celebrities, Shayna often keeps details of her personal life out of the media.

