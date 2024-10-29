Global site navigation

Caressa Suzzette Madden's biography: Who is Delonte West's wife?
Caressa Suzzette Madden's biography: Who is Delonte West's wife?

by  Isaac Wangethi 5 min read

Caressa Suzzette Madden is an American celebrity wife. She is widely recognised as Delonte West's wife. Her husband is a former National Basketball Association player. Even though she is married to a former NBA player, Caressa has maintained a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Delonte's wife, Caressa Suzzette Madden, shot into the limelight following her romantic relationship with the former NBA player. She married Delonte amid his career and financial crises, as he had stopped playing for the NBA. The couple has two children.

Profile summary

Full nameCaressa Suzzette Madden
GenderFemale
Date of birth13 May 1988
Age36 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthDallas, Texas, United States
Current residenceDallas, Texas, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'6"
Height in centimetres167
Weight in pounds121
Weight in centimetres55
Body measurement in inches36-28-40
Body measurement in centimetres91-71-102
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
HusbandDelonte West
Children2
Net worth$1.22 million

Caressa Suzzette Madden's biography

The celebrity wife was born on 13 May 1988 in Dallas, Texas, United States. As of 2024, Delonte's wife is 36 years old, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is an American citizen of white heritage.

Why is Caressa Suzzette Madden famous?

Caressa is widely known for her relationship with former NBA player Delonte West. What she does for a living remains a mystery as she tends to keep a low profile.

Caressa's husband is a former American professional basketball player who played for various teams in the NBA, such as the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks. He has also played professionally for the Shanghai Sharks and Fujian Xunxing of the Chinese Basketball Association and the Texas Legends of the NBA G. League.

What is Caressa Suzzette Madden's net worth?

According to Kemi Filani News and All Perfect Stories, she has an alleged net worth of $1.22 million. However, her source of income is not in the public domain.

Caressa Suzzette Madden and Delonte West's relationship

The two met at a mutual friend's house during a gathering. After dating for a few months, Suzzette moved to live with West at his Fort Washington mansion. They later relocated to Potomac in a $1 million eight-bedroom house with a swimming pool. They got married in 2013.

The couple had financial difficulties as he had stopped playing for the NBA due to his mental health, as he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and drug abuse. In addition, rumours spread that he had an affair with LeBron James' mom, Gloria Maria James.

He denied the allegations; while speaking with Dallas News, he mentioned, as reported by Miami New Times:

It's affected me. Everywhere I go, first question, 'Don't tell me you did that.' If we want to continue to grow as a human race, what are we teaching our kids if we try to make humor and fun out of stuff like that? Number one, something like that never happened. I don't know where they got that from.

Caressa and Delonte couldn't afford luxuries like a new water heater during winter. Instead, Delonte had to buy space heaters for each room they used. Additionally, he used to heat water on the stove so Caressa, who was pregnant then, could take a warm bath.

The former NBA player had proposed to Suzzette by tying a string of jump rope he found in the garage to her finger as a substitute for a ring. He told her:

It's all I can afford, baby. I'm broke, heat ain't working, brain ain't working right, but I love you.

Delonte and Caressa have two sons: Cash West, who was born in 2013, and the second son, who was born in 2014.

Where is Caressa Suzzette Madden now?

Delonte's wife allegedly returned with her children to her hometown, Dallas, Texas, USA. In 2022, a video of her husband begging in the streets of Alexandria, VA, circulated on social media, showing they were still struggling financially.

Texas Legends basketball player Delonte West with his wife Caressa and son Cash at the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas
Texas Legends basketball player Delonte West, with his wife Caressa and son Cash, pose for a photo at the Dr. Pepper Arena. Photo : Michael Mulvey
Source: Getty Images

When asked whether he was doing well during an interview with TMZ, the former footballer revealed he was looking for a job.

It is what it is. I got children. I'm in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies.

Suzzette was not Delonte's first wife. The former NBA player was previously married to Kimberly Wad. The two were college sweethearts, having met while studying at St. Joseph's University. They tied the knot in 2009, but their marriage didn't last long, as they parted ways after a month.

FAQs

  1. Who is Caressa Suzzette Madden? She is an American celebrity partner.
  2. How old is Caressa Suzzette Madden? She is 36 years old as of 2024.
  3. What is Caressa Suzzette Madden's nationality? She is an American citizen.
  4. Where is Caressa Suzzette Madden from? The former NBA player's wife was born in Dallas, Texas, United States.
  5. Who is Delonte West's wife? His wife is Caressa Suzzette Madden.
  6. Does Delonte West have kids? The former professional footballer has two sons, one named Cash West.
  7. What is Caressa Suzzette Madden's IG? Her IG handle is supposedly @caressasuzzette. The page is unverified.

Caressa Suzzette Madden is an American celebrity partner who came into the limelight as Delonte West's wife. She married him amid his career and financial crisis and stood with him. She and her husband have two sons.

Legit.ng recently published Matt Czuchry's biography. Matt is an American actor widely recognised for his role as Logan Huntzberger in the film Gilmore Girls. He currently resides in Southern California, United States.

Matt Czuchry was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, United States. He played tennis while studying at Science Hill High School. Matt is the co-author of Brothers On Life. Learn more interesting facts about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng

