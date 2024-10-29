Caressa Suzzette Madden's biography: Who is Delonte West's wife?

Caressa Suzzette Madden is an American celebrity wife. She is widely recognised as Delonte West's wife. Her husband is a former National Basketball Association player. Even though she is married to a former NBA player, Caressa has maintained a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Caressa Suzzette is relaxing on a brown couch (L), taking a selfie indoors at her house in Frisco, Texas (R). Photo: @caressasuzzette on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Delonte's wife, Caressa Suzzette Madden, shot into the limelight following her romantic relationship with the former NBA player. She married Delonte amid his career and financial crises, as he had stopped playing for the NBA. The couple has two children.

Profile summary

Full name Caressa Suzzette Madden Gender Female Date of birth 13 May 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in centimetres 55 Body measurement in inches 36-28-40 Body measurement in centimetres 91-71-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Delonte West Children 2 Net worth $1.22 million

Caressa Suzzette Madden's biography

The celebrity wife was born on 13 May 1988 in Dallas, Texas, United States. As of 2024, Delonte's wife is 36 years old, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is an American citizen of white heritage.

Why is Caressa Suzzette Madden famous?

Caressa is widely known for her relationship with former NBA player Delonte West. What she does for a living remains a mystery as she tends to keep a low profile.

Caressa's husband is a former American professional basketball player who played for various teams in the NBA, such as the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks. He has also played professionally for the Shanghai Sharks and Fujian Xunxing of the Chinese Basketball Association and the Texas Legends of the NBA G. League.

What is Caressa Suzzette Madden's net worth?

Top-5 facts about Caressa Suzzette Madden. Photo: @caressasuzzette on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to Kemi Filani News and All Perfect Stories, she has an alleged net worth of $1.22 million. However, her source of income is not in the public domain.

Caressa Suzzette Madden and Delonte West's relationship

The two met at a mutual friend's house during a gathering. After dating for a few months, Suzzette moved to live with West at his Fort Washington mansion. They later relocated to Potomac in a $1 million eight-bedroom house with a swimming pool. They got married in 2013.

The couple had financial difficulties as he had stopped playing for the NBA due to his mental health, as he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and drug abuse. In addition, rumours spread that he had an affair with LeBron James' mom, Gloria Maria James.

He denied the allegations; while speaking with Dallas News, he mentioned, as reported by Miami New Times:

It's affected me. Everywhere I go, first question, 'Don't tell me you did that.' If we want to continue to grow as a human race, what are we teaching our kids if we try to make humor and fun out of stuff like that? Number one, something like that never happened. I don't know where they got that from.

Caressa and Delonte couldn't afford luxuries like a new water heater during winter. Instead, Delonte had to buy space heaters for each room they used. Additionally, he used to heat water on the stove so Caressa, who was pregnant then, could take a warm bath.

The former NBA player had proposed to Suzzette by tying a string of jump rope he found in the garage to her finger as a substitute for a ring. He told her:

It's all I can afford, baby. I'm broke, heat ain't working, brain ain't working right, but I love you.

Delonte and Caressa have two sons: Cash West, who was born in 2013, and the second son, who was born in 2014.

Where is Caressa Suzzette Madden now?

Delonte's wife allegedly returned with her children to her hometown, Dallas, Texas, USA. In 2022, a video of her husband begging in the streets of Alexandria, VA, circulated on social media, showing they were still struggling financially.

Texas Legends basketball player Delonte West, with his wife Caressa and son Cash, pose for a photo at the Dr. Pepper Arena. Photo : Michael Mulvey

Source: Getty Images

When asked whether he was doing well during an interview with TMZ, the former footballer revealed he was looking for a job.

It is what it is. I got children. I'm in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies.

Suzzette was not Delonte's first wife. The former NBA player was previously married to Kimberly Wad. The two were college sweethearts, having met while studying at St. Joseph's University. They tied the knot in 2009, but their marriage didn't last long, as they parted ways after a month.

FAQs

Who is Caressa Suzzette Madden? She is an American celebrity partner. How old is Caressa Suzzette Madden? She is 36 years old as of 2024. What is Caressa Suzzette Madden's nationality? She is an American citizen. Where is Caressa Suzzette Madden from? The former NBA player's wife was born in Dallas, Texas, United States. Who is Delonte West's wife? His wife is Caressa Suzzette Madden. Does Delonte West have kids? The former professional footballer has two sons, one named Cash West. What is Caressa Suzzette Madden's IG? Her IG handle is supposedly @caressasuzzette. The page is unverified.

Caressa Suzzette Madden is an American celebrity partner who came into the limelight as Delonte West's wife. She married him amid his career and financial crisis and stood with him. She and her husband have two sons.

