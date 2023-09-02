Who is LeBron James’ mother, Gloria Marie James? Her story

LeBron James is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest NBA players ever. Aside from his successful career, his fans are interested in learning more about his family. For instance, who is LeBron James’ mother?

Who is LeBron James’ mother? She is Gloria Marie James. She has played a significant role in his personal and career life and is often seen cheering him on at games. Gloria James is a philanthropist and community advocate popular for her active participation in the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Full name Gloria Marie James Gender Female Date of birth 4 February 1968 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Akron, Ohio, United States Current residence Akron, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Cantona James Mother Freda James Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Philanthropist, social activist, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Instagram @gloriajames

Gloria Marie James’ biography

The philanthropist was born in Akron, Ohio, United States, where she was raised. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Her parents are Cantona James and Freda James Howard.

Gloria grew up alongside two siblings, Curt and Terry. Gloria’s mother succumbed to a heart attack on Christmas Day in 1987 when she was 19 years old.

What is Gloria James' age?

LeBron's mother is 55 years old as of 2023. When is Gloria James’ birthday? She was born on 4 February 1968.

What is LeBron James' mother doing now?

According to her Instagram profile, Gloria is a philanthropist and community advocate. She is the vice president of the LeBron James Family Foundation, which aims to support the needy children in the Akron, Ohio, area where she grew up.

What is Gloria James’ net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American community advocate has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is her entrepreneurship career.

Is Gloria James married?

The American philanthropist is not married and is not in any romantic relationship at the moment. She previously had a brief relationship with a guy called Anthony McClelland while they were teenagers. Their relationship led to the birth of their son, LeBron James, on 30 December 1984.

Anthony was, however, not involved in his son's upbringing. He left Gloria after she informed him she was pregnant with LeBron. Gloria gave birth to LeBron when she was only sixteen and raised him as a single mother. Gloria is now the mother-in-law of Savannah Brinson and the grandmother of LeBron Jr., Bryce, and Zhuri.

Gloria has also been linked to a few men in the past. In 2013, she was reportedly in a relationship with Miami-based rapper Da Real Lambo. She was also linked to her son’s then-teammate Delonte West, who later married Caressa Suzzette. However, she has never confirmed if the rumours were true or not.

What is Gloria James’ height?

LeBron James’ mom is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

FAQs about Gloria James

Who is Gloria Marie James? She is an American philanthropist and community advocate widely recognised as the mother of American basketball player LeBron James. Where is Gloria James from? She was born in Akron, Ohio, United States of America. What is Gloria James’ nationality? She is an American national. How old is LeBron James' mom? She is 55 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 February 1968. Is Gloria James married? The celebrity mother is not married and has never been married. She is currently presumed single. What is Gloria James’ net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. What is Gloria James’ height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Where does LeBron James' mom live? The American community advocate currently resides in Akron, Ohio, United States.

LeBron James is a renowned professional basketball player, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport. LeBron James’ mother is Gloria Marie James. She has been a great source of inspiration and support for his son's successful basketball career.

