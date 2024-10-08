Who is Derrick Henry's girlfriend? Meet Adrianna Rivas, his partner

Derrick Henry is an American football player who gained immense prominence after starting his professional career in the National Football League for the Tennessee Titans. In March 2024, he signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, where he currently plays as a running back. But who is Derrick Henry's girlfriend, and what is her story?

Adrianna taking a selfie (L) and posing for a photo besides a bouquet of flowers (R). Photo: @adriannarivas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Adrianna Rivas gained widespread recognition following her romantic relationship with American footballer Derrick Henry. They have been dating since 2016 and share two children. Adrianna has been a football enthusiast since childhood—growing up she was a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Profile summary

Full name Adrianna Yasmin Rivas Colmenero Gender Female Date of birth 3 May 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Odessa, Texas, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joe Rivas Mother Simona Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Derrick Henry Children 2 University University of Texas Profession Former entrepreneur

Biography of Derrick Henry's girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas

Derrick Henry's girlfriend was born Adrianna Yasmin Rivas Colmenero to her parents, Simona and Joe Rivas. She was raised alongside her two brothers, Daniel and Adriel Rivas. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2016.

What is Adrianna Rivas' age?

Adrianna Rivas was born on 3 May 1994 in Odessa, Texas, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Adrianna Rivas famous?

Top-5 facts about Derrick Henry's girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas. Photo: @adrianna.y.rivas/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

She is famous as the girlfriend of the NFL player Derrick Henry. She has works as a guest service representative at Marriott International and as an account executive at Technifax Office Solutions. Derrick's girlfriend owned an eyelash extension business named Attraction by Adrianna based in Dallas, USA.

Her boyfriend, Derrick, started playing football in high school, playing for the Yulee Hornets team. He later joined the University of Alabama and thrived as a college football player, playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 2016, he was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the second round (45th overall) and became one of the NFL's best rushers. He left the Tennessee Titans in 2023, and on 12 March 2024, he signed a two-year deal in the offseason with the Baltimore Ravens as a running back.

When did Derrick and Adrianna start dating?

Derrick and Adrianna are believed to have begun dating in 2016. However, they made their relationship public in 2018 when Adrianna posted a photo on her Instagram page with Derrick wearing a graduation gown and holding her. The pic had a caption written:

My man is a college graduate. Everything 1K!

Adrianna announced her first pregnancy on her Instagram page in January 2020, where she shared a pregnancy scan with a caption:

My body may have made her heart but she made my heart complete. She’s my reason and my strength. Thank you, God, for our babygirl.

Valentina Allure, Derrick Henry's daughter, was born on 18 May 2020. They also have another daughter, Celine Amore Henry, born on 22 April 2024. The two live with their kids in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Adrianna has been of great support to her boyfriend. Following Derrick's famous 99-yard in December 2018, she posted a video showing his impressive accomplishment. The video was accompanied by a caption that read:

Just watch.

She also attends events with him. For instance, she attended Henry's press conference after he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

FAQs

Who is Adrianna Rivas? She is a celebrity partner and former American entrepreneur. Where is Adrianna Rivas from? She hails from Odessa, Texas, United States. How old is Adrianna Rivas? She is 30 years old as of 2024. Who are Adrianna Rivas' parents? Her parents are Simona and Joe Rivas. Who are Adrianna Rivas' siblings? She has two brothers, Daniel and Adriel. Is Derrick Henry married? He is not married, but he is dating Adrianna Yasmin Rivas Colmenero. Does Derrick Henry have a child? The NFL player has two daughters, Valentina Allure and Celine Amore Henry. Where did Derrick Henry meet his wife? It is unclear where Derrick met his girlfriend, but they are believed to have met in 2016.

Adrianna Rivas rose to stardom as Derrick Henry's girlfriend. She and her boyfriend have been dating since 2016, and they have two daughters, Valentina Allure and Celine Amore Henry. They live together in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ladd McConkey's parents and siblings. Ladd is a professional football player playing wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers. He is one of the excellent athletes, and many have wanted to know more about his family.

Ladd McConkey was born in Chatsworth, Georgia, United States. His parents have played a pivotal role in making him the star he is today. Ladd has two siblings, a brother and a sister, who have also contributed to his success. Learn more about Ladd McConkey's parents and siblings in the post.

Source: Legit.ng