Teruko Nakagami's bio: Meet Billy Dee Williams' wife

Teruko Nakagami is a Japanese-American celebrity wife. She is widely recognised as Billy Dee Williams' wife. Her husband is an actor, novelist, and painter best known for appearing in films and TV series such as Star Wars, Lady Sings the Blues, General Hospital, and Fanboys.

Teruko Nakagami first came into the limelight following her previous marriage to the legendary jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. Teruko and Billy separated in 1993 but later remarried after four years. The couple share a daughter and currently reside in Studio City, California, United States.

Full name Teruko Irene Nakagami Gender Female Year of birth 1946 Age 78 years old old (as of 2024) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Studio City, California, United States Nationality Japanese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Billy Dee Williams Children 2

Teruko Nakagami's biography

The celebrity wife was born in 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is 78 years old as of 2024. When is Teruko Nakagami's birthday? Her exact date of birth is not available in the public domain.

Billy's wife and her twin sister were taken to a Japanese-American internment camp in California, United States, during World War II when she was six years old. She is a Japanese-American citizen of Asian descent. Nakagami currently resides in Studio City, California, United States.

Why is Teruko Nakagami famous?

Teruko is widely known for her relationship with actor Billy Dee Williams and her first romantic relationship with jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter. What she does for a living remains a mystery as she tends to keep a low profile.

When did Teruko Nakagami and Billy Dee Williams get married?

The Hollywood actor and Teruko married on 27 December 1972 in a private ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. The following year, they welcomed their daughter, Hanako Williams. Their daughter is the general manager of an art gallery in Los Angeles, United States.

During an interview with People in 1980, her husband described her as the person who calms him. He stated:

My wife is fantastic. She is principled and moral, with this thing the Japanese have about honor. She forces me to deal with things. Otherwise I’d be running around like a crazy person. I need somebody to sit on me and calm me down.

She is married to Liam Toohey and has two children: a daughter named Lucie Katsumi and a son named Finnegan Ichiro.

After being married for over twenty years, Teruko and Billy separated in 1993 but remained legally married.

Is Teruko Nakagami still married to Billy Dee Williams?

The couple is still together. They reconciled after four years in 1997. Billy's marriage to Teruko is his third marriage.

He first married Audrey Sellers, an actress and dancer from 1959 to 1963. The actor and Audrey share a son, Corey Dee Williams, who was born in 1960.

After parting ways with his first wife, Billy married Marlene Clark in 1968 in Hawaii, USA. Their marriage didn't last long, as they divorced in 1971.

When asked about his failed past relationships in an interview, the actor replied:

I think I used to be a good husband, once upon a time. I value family. When my son [Corey, 63, with Sellers] was born, I thought that was the greatest thing in the whole world. And my daughter [Hanako, 50] from my third marriage was a gift.

He added:

They're all very wonderful people that I've married. How I got into those situations, I will never know.

Billy Dee was born William December Williams Jr. on 6 April 1937 in New York, New York, USA. He has been in the entertainment industry for over six decades.

The American actor debuted in 1959 in the film The Last Angry Man as Josh Quincy. He has starred in movies and TV shows such as CBC Show of the Week, Guiding Light, The New People, Mahogany, General Hospital, and And Just Like That...

Teruko's marriage to Billy is not her first marriage. She was previously married to Wayne Shorter, a legendary jazz saxophonist and composer. He was the primary composer of the Jazz Messengers band. They tied the knot on 28 July 1961, and after a few months, their daughter, Miyako, was born.

Her ex-husband wrote songs like Native Dancer and Speak No Evil for Teruko. In addition, Wayne described her as looking like a Japanese Audrey Hepburn in his 1966 album Speak No Evil, in which she appears on its cover. Wayne also wrote Infant Eyes and Miyako tracks for his daughter Miyako.

Teruko Nakagami is a Japanese-American celebrity wife. She gained public attention for being Billy Dee Williams' wife. She and her husband separated in 1993 and remarried after four years in 1997. The couple shares a daughter, and both have children from their previous marriages.

