Hyacinth Alia's biography: Learn more about the Benue State Governor

Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia is a renowned Catholic priest, humanitarian, innovator and governor of Benue State since May 2023. The governor has been making headlines for his leadership style and dedication to public service. Governor Hyacinth Alia’s biography delves into his life, career, family and the values that inspire this dynamic leader.

Hyacinth Alia seated against a backdrop with a gold-coloured design (L). The Benue governor smiling in a traditional Nigerian attire (R). Photo: @Alialization2023 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hyacinth Alia started his pastoral career at the Cathedral Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Makurdi, in Benue state. With a solid religious leadership and governance background, Alia's journey to politics is fascinating and inspiring.

Profile summary

Full name Hyacinth Iormem Alia Date of birth 15 May 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Mbangur, Mbadede, Vandeikya, Benue State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Father Pa Thomas Katsina Alia School St. Francis Primary School St. James Minor Seminary University Fordham University, Duquesne University, St. John’s University Profession Politician, priest

Hyacinth Alia's biography

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia was born on 14 May 1966 in Mbangur, a rural area in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria. He grew up in a modest family rooted in strong Christian values. His father is Pa Thomas Katsina Alia. The priest comes from the Tiv tribe in Eastern Nigeria.

What is Hyacinth Alia’s age?

The renowned priest is 58 years old as of 2024, having been born on 14 May 1966. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

Hyacinth Alia began his education at St. Francis Primary School in Agidi, Gboko Local Government Area, where he completed his First School Leaving Certificate in 1977. He then attended St. James Minor Seminary in Makurdi, earning his General Certificate of Education (GCE) in 1983.

Top-5 facts about Hyacinth Alia. Photo: @Alialization2023 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Following his calling to become a Catholic priest, Alia studied at St. Augustine’s Major Seminary in Jos, where he earned a Diploma in Religious Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Sacred Theology by 1990.

Hyacinth later pursued further education in the United States. In 1999, he completed a Master's in Religious Education focusing on Psychology and Counselling from Fordham University, New York. He also earned a Master's in Biomedical Ethics from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, in 2004, followed by a Doctoral degree from the same university in 2005.

Additionally, Alia has completed several professional courses, including four units of training in the Catholic Health Administrative Programme at St. John’s University, New York. He also holds certifications from the National Association of Catholic Chaplains and other professional ethics committees.

Career

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia’s career is marked by his deep commitment to both religious service and political leadership. His journey began in the Catholic Church, where he gained significant experience in pastoral care and community service, both in Nigeria and internationally.

Religious work

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia was ordained as a Catholic priest on 7 July 1990 by the Late Bishop Athanasius Atule Usuh of the Makurdi Catholic Diocese. The Nigerian religious leader has extensive experience in pastoral services and health care in Nigeria and abroad. His international experience includes serving as the Director of Pastoral Services at Catholic Health Services in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

In addition to his work in Florida, Alia served as a chaplain at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre and St. Joseph Mercy Health System in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He also worked at Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre in Queens, New York, recruiting and supervising staff across various departments.

Within Nigeria, particularly in Benue State, Alia held numerous pastoral roles. He served as Parochial Vicar at St. John’s Parish in Gboko, Assistant Cathedral Administrator at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Makurdi, and Parish Priest at St. Jude’s Parish in Koti Yough. He also worked as Assistant Priest at St. Theresa’s Parish in Makurdi and Priest-in-Charge at St. Thomas Mission.

Hyacinth Alia’s duties extended to being the Priest-in-Charge of Christ the King Rectory in Adi, Etulo, and the Project Director for the proposed Catholic University in Vandeikya, under the Catholic Diocese of Gboko.

Political career

Many were surprised by Hyacinth Alia’s transition into politics. In 2023, he was elected Governor of Benue State under the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Nigerian politician’s blend of religious and political experience has made him a trusted regional leader.

During his inauguration, the Benue governor expressed his gratitude for getting the position in the government.

My fellow citizens of Benue State. Today marks a new beginning in the history of our beloved state as I take office as your governor. I stand before you with a sense of humility and purpose, fully aware of the enormous challenges that lie ahead.

He added:

But I am grateful for the trust you have bestowed and conscious of the sacrifices borne by all of you to make this happen. I am particularly excited at the promise of Hope which our newly minted administration represents.

FAQs

Who is Hyacinth Alia? He is the current Governor of Benue State, Nigeria. Where is Hyacinth Alia from? The renowned priest hails from Mbangur, Mbadede, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria. Where did Hyacinth Alia school? He attended St. Francis Primary School, St. James Minor Seminary, and St. Augustine’s Major Seminary. He also studied in the USA at Fordham and Duquesne universities. What tribe is Hyacinth Alia? The Nigerian politician comes from the Tiv tribe, the predominant ethnic group in Benue State, Nigeria. What is Hyacinth Alia’s age? The Benue Governor is 58 years old as of 2024, having been born on 14 May 1966. Who is Hyacinth Alia’s father? His father is Pa Thomas Katsina Alia.

Hyacinth Alia is a Nigerian Catholic priest and politician currently serving as governor of Benue State. Through his various roles, particularly in healthcare and education, Alia continuously aims to bring positive change to his community.

Legit.ng recently published Sheila Ford Hamp's bio. She is an American businesswoman and football executive. Sheila is a key figure in the NFL and has owned the Detroit Lions since 2020. She has been managing the Detroit Lions since 2014.

Sheila Ford Hamp is widely recognised for her Ford family name. As an heir to Ford's automotive empire, Sheila has served on the board of directors of the automobile manufacturer since 1999. What is Sheila Ford Hamp’s net worth? Find out more in the article!

Source: Legit.ng