Blessing Okagbare's biography: age, husband, child, why was she suspended?

Blessing Okagbare is a former Nigerian field and track athlete. She rose to prominence in the 2008 Beijing Olympics after she won a silver medal in the long jump. She represented Nigeria in several other international athletics events, winning several medals and gaining worldwide fame. But why did she retire, and what is she currently up to?

Blessing Okagbare played football in her formative years but later developed an interest in field and track sports. She specialised in the long jump and sprints and later became a worldwide athletics sensation when she competed and won several medals. However, all the glory culminated in a disappointing end in 2021.

Full name Blessing Oghnewresem Okagbare-Otegheri Nickname Queen B Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1988 Age 35 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 157 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Margaret Okagbare Father Francis Okagbare Siblings 9 Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Igho Otegheri School Zik Grammar School College University of Texas at El Paso, Texas Tech University Profession Philanthropist, athletics coach, former track and field athlete Net worth $6 million Instagram @itsblessingokagbare

Blessing Okagbare’s biography

The former professional athlete was born into a family of three children in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria. Her parents divorced when she was young, and her father, a wholesale trader, raised her. Blessing’s mother was remarried, but she passed away in 2005, while her father became polygamous, marrying two wives and having a total of 11 children.

Blessing attended Zik Grammar School in Sapele and later joined a local polytechnic because her father could not afford university tuition fees. However, as she was about to complete her Ordinary National Diploma programme, she got a scholarship to attend the University of Texas at El Paso in America.

She completed her undergraduate studies with a degree in Business Administration and later pursued graduate studies at Texas Tech University, obtaining a master's degree in interdisciplinary studies. While speaking to Texas Tech Today, the former athlete revealed why she wanted a master’s degree and how it has been helpful in her career, saying:

I wanted to get my master's degree for so long, but I just waited. Overall, the learning process has been amazing. I've learned a lot. I'm already applying it to my personal life, my foundation, and the other businesses I do as well. It's been an honour to even be at Texas Tech and to accomplish this master's program, too.

When was Blessing Okagbare born?

The Nigerian athletics coach was born on 9 October 1988, and she is 35 years old as of July 2024. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Blessing Okagbare’s career

Blessing Okagbare established a sports career as a field and track athlete. In high school, she played football but later developed an interest in field and track sports. She competed in multiple disciplines, including the long jump, triple jump, and high jump, and she represented her country, Nigeria, at several international tournaments.

The former sports personality stood out in multiple competitions, such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships, winning several medals. Below is a table of medals she won in her track and field career.

Event Competition Medal 2008 Beijing Olympic Games Long jump Silver 2013 Moscow World Championships Long jump Silver 2013 Moscow World Championships 200 m Bronze 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 100 m Gold 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 200 m Gold 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games 4×100 m relay Silver 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 4×100 m relay Bronze 2011 Maputo All-Africa Games Long jump Gold 2011 Maputo All-Africa Games 4×100 m relay Gold 2015 Brazzaville All-Africa Games 4×100 m relay Gold 2007 Algiers All-Africa Games Long jump Silver 2011 Maputo All-Africa Games 100 m Silver 2010 Nairobi African Championships 100 m Gold 2010 Nairobi African Championships Long jump Gold 2010 Nairobi African Championships 4×100 m relay Gold 2014 Marrakesh African Championships 100 m Gold 2014 Marrakesh African Championships 4×100 m relay Gold 2018 Asaba African Championships 4×100 m relay Gold 2012 Benin African Championships 100 m Silver 2015 Nassau World Relays 4×200 m relay Gold 2010 Split Continental Cup 100 m Silver

Why was Blessing Okagbare suspended?

Blessing Okagbare was suspended during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo after failing a drug test. The former athlete reportedly tested positive for blood booster EPO in June 2021 and human growth hormone in July 2021 in Slovakia, resulting in her disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed her a five-year ban for doping and then doubled the period for her uncooperative behaviour during the investigation. According to BBC, the 10-year suspension period was later extended by a year for additional doping violations. The 11-year suspension saw Blessing Okagbare retire from athletics at 33 years old.

What does Blessing Okagbare do now?

Although retired, she still plays a vital role in developing young athletic talents. She was a volunteer track and field coach at Texas Tech.

Currently, she focuses on her foundation, the Blessing Okagbare Foundation. The foundation provides social development through sports, offering mentorship and financial support for up-and-coming athletes from less privileged backgrounds. It also supports women's empowerment.

Blessing Okagbare’s net worth

According to Skabash and Kemi Filani News, the former Nigerian athlete’s net worth is alleged to be $6 million. Earnings from her impressive athletics career are believed to be her primary income source.

Is Blessing Okagbare married?

Who is Blessing Okagbare’s husband? The ex-track and field athlete is seemingly not married at the moment.

However, she tied the knot with former Ighoteguonor Otegheri in September 2014. The ex-couple were married for about four years until they parted ways in 2018.

Blessing filed for divorce, allegedly accusing her then-husband of infidelity, laziness and irreconcilable differences. In an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Ighoteguonor Otegheri, who refused to comment at the time of divorce, said:

I love my wife. We have come a very long way from my active days as a footballer, but when a woman is no longer interested in a relationship, there is nothing you can do about it.

Blessing Okagbare’s measurements

The former Nigerian track and field athlete is approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall and weighs 157 pounds (71 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Blessing Okagbare? She is 35 years old as of July 2024. Her date of birth is 9 October 1988. Where does Blessing Okagbare come from? She hails from Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria. Where did Blessing Okagbare attend college? She obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and later completed her master’s in interdisciplinary studies from Texas Tech University. Blessing Okagbare is the Nigerian international representative for what sport? She represented Nigeria in track and field sports, especially long jump and sprints. Is Blessing Okagbare a Guinness Book of World Records holder? The former sprinter holds the record for the most IAAF Diamond League appearances. What happened to Blessing Okagbare? In July 2021, she tested positive for banned substances and was handed an 11-year ban from athletics. Does Blessing Okagbare have a husband? She is seemingly not married but was married to ex-Nigerian footballer Ighoteguonor Otegheri between 2014 and 2018. How much is Blessing Okagbare worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $6 million. What is Blessing Okagbare’s height? She is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Blessing Okagbare was an outstanding Nigerian field and track athlete. She represented her country in several competitions and won multiple medals. Her career came to a disappointing end when she was banned in 2021 after failing a drug test. Currently, she nurtures young athletic talents and runs her foundation. Her ex-husband is former footballer Ighoteguonor Otegheri.

