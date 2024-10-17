Who were Diana Princess of Wales's siblings? Meet her four brothers and sisters

Princess Diana was a member of the British royal family. She was the first wife of Charles III, who was then the Prince of Wales. She was known for her fashion and beauty, which made her an international icon. She is highly recognised for her charitable work in many organisations and hospitals. Who were Diana, Princess of Wales's siblings?

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a blue-and-white Catherine Walker suit (L). Diana, Princess of Wales, wears an outfit in the colours of Canada (R). Photo: Tim Graham, Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Princess Diana was born and raised in Sandringham, England. She passed away on 31 August 1997 but is still remembered today because of her charity work, which had a positive impact on helping the disabled, sick, and homeless. Princess Diana is the mother of Prince William and Harry. She had two older sisters and an older and younger brother.

Profile summary

Birth name Diana Frances Spencer Famous as Princess Diana Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1961 Age of death 36 years old (as of 31 August 1997) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sandringham, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 33-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-67-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Frances Shand Kydd Father John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer Siblings 4 Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-husband Prince Charles Children 2 School Silfield Private School, Riddlesworth Hall School, West Health Girls School Profession Philanthropist

Who were Diana Princess of Wales's siblings?

The Princess of Wales had five siblings: Lady Elizabeth Sarah Lavinia McCorquodale, Cynthia Jane Spencer, John Spencer, and Charles Edward Maurice Spencer. Below are details of all her siblings, starting with the oldest.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale

Lady Sarah McCorquodale during the wedding of William Duckworth-Chad (Prince William's 2nd Cousin) and Lucy Greenwell at All Saints Church, Sudbourne. Photo: Indigo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 March 1955

19 March 1955 Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)

69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Spouse: Neil Edmund McCorquodale

Neil Edmund McCorquodale Occupation: Philanthropist

Lady Sarah is the oldest in her family. She was born on 19 March 1955 in London, United Kingdom. He is 69 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. She went to Riddlesworth Hall School in Norfolk and West Health boarding school.

She introduced her sister, Diana, to Prince Charles. Lady Sarah dated Prince Charles for a while before Diana married him. On the 20th anniversary of her death, Lady Sarah McCorquodale remembered her sister as someone who always put on her seatbelt, and she did not understand why she did not do that the night she died.

She was religious in putting on her seatbelt. Why didn't she put it on that night? I will never know.

Lady Sarah is a famous philanthropist. She was the president of the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which raised £112 million for various charities. She is close to Princess Diana's sons, Prince Harry and Williams, and is always present during royal functions.

In 2024, She attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding and supported Prince William at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Air Force College. Lady Sarah married Neil Edmund McCorquodale in 1980, and they have three children: Celia Rose, Emily Jane and George Edmund. She lives with her family near Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Lady Jane Fellowes

Lady Jane Fellowes attends the wedding of her niece Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt at The Church of St Andrew and St Mary, Stoke Rochford. Photo: Indigo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 February 1957

11 February 1957 Age: 67 years old (as of 2024)

67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Spouse: Robert Fellowes, Baron Fellowes

Robert Fellowes, Baron Fellowes Occupation: Baronness

Lady Jane, born on 11 February 1957, is the second child in her family. She was married to the late Robert Fellowes, Baron Fellowes. Lady Jane was the first in her family to be married to the royal establishment. At the time of their marriage, her husband served as the assistant private secretary to Queen Elizabeth. Lady Jane took the title of Baroness in 1999.

She is known for her charitable work with Only Connect, a creative criminal justice charity. The charity helps young offenders by giving them connections after being released and those who are at risk of going to prison.

She is the mother of three children: Eleanor Ruth, Alexander Robert, and Laura Fellowes. Her children have a good relationship with Princess Diana's children. Prince Williams chose Laura Fellowes as one of Princess Charlotte's godparents.

John Spencer

Date of birth: 12 January 1960

12 January 1960 Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Date of death: 12 January 1960

John Spencer was the third born in Princess Diana's family. He was born on 12 January 1960 in the United Kingdom. However, he passed away 10 hours after his birth. Princess In 2022, Charles Spencer shared a photo of his brother, John Spencer's tombstone, with the following caption.

Looking as it should, now… I never knew my older brother, John, and live 100 miles from his grave - but, seeing it last summer, I realised serious action was required. Thank you, BB, for making it look as it should

Charles Spencer

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, during a reception to celebrate the "Diana: A Celebration" exhibit at the National Constitution Center on 1 October 2009. Photo: Lisa Lake

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20 May 1964

20 May 1964 Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)

60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Occupation: Author, journalist, politician, actor

Charles Spencer is the youngest in the family. He was born on 20 May 1964 in London, United Kingdom. He is a famous politician, actor, journalist, screenwriter, and author. According to his IMDb profile, he is credited as the producer of Secrets of the Dead and Ancient Secrets of Althorp with Charles Spencer.

Charles Spencer has written books such as The White Ship, The Spencer Family, and Battle for Europe: How the Duke Marlborough Masterminded the French Defeat at Blenheim. The journalist and Diana were raised together, so they had a close relationship since childhood.

In an interview with RTE-Ireland, she recalled her sister Diana as a kind and caring person and how she became a big sister when their mother left.

She was kind, she cared, and she was very. I think she unconsciously took her role as the woman of the house too. Diana was checking if the curtains had been drawn or something, even from a very young age.

How many times has Princess Diana's brother been married? The British actor has been married thrice. He was married to Victoria Aitken (1989-1997), Caroline Freud (2001-2007), and Karen Spencer, Countess Spencer (2011-2024). He is the father of seven children.

Did Princess Diana have a relationship with her siblings?

Princess Diana with her sisters, Lady Jane Fellows And Lady Sarah McCorquodale, during their meeting with the headmistress of West Heath School. Photo: Tim Graham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Princess of Wales had a close but complex relationship with her siblings. She spent most of her childhood with her younger brother, Charles Spencer, because her sisters, Sarah and Jane, were slightly older.

Lady Jane and Princess Diana became closer when Diana married and became part of the royal family because Lady Jane lived in the Palace. However, their relationship got strained after Princess Diana divorced Prince Charles. According to The List.com, Jane had distanced herself from her sister near her death.

According to The Guardian, The Princess of Wales and her sister, Lady Sarah, were close despite her marriage to Prince Charles, who had previously dated Lady Sarah. She approved of their relationship and said she was the one who introduced them.

FAQs

How many siblings did Diana, Princess of Wales, have? The Princess of Wales had four siblings: Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, Charles Spencer, and John Spencer, who passed away hours after his birth. Who was Diana's real mother? Her real mother was Frances Spencer, who later became Frances Shand Kydd after her marriage to Peter Shand Kydd. Did Diana have a brother? She had two brothers, Charles Spencer and John Spencer. Who were Princess Diana's parents? Her parents were Frances Spencer, Viscountess Althorp, and John Spencer, Viscount Althorp. Where is Diana, Princess of Wales from? She hailed from Sandringham, England. Was Princess Diana from a royal family? She became a princess after her marriage to Prince Charles, now the king of the United Kingdom. How many biological children did Princess Diana have? The Princess of Wales had two sons, Prince William and Prince Henry. How was Diana and Camilla related? Princess Diana and Camilla had no family ties. Camilla was Prince Charles' lover during his marriage to Diana, though he introduced her as a friend at first.

Diana, the Princess of Wales's siblings, live distinct lives but share a strong family bond. They are close to Princess Diana's son. She had two older sisters, a younger brother, and an older brother who passed away a few hours after his birth.

