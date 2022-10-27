Eric Kofi-Abrefa’s biography: age, height, nationality, wife
Who is Eric Kofi-Abrefa? He is an actor from the United Kingdom. He gained prominence for portraying Helicopter Merc in the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018. He is also recognized for his roles in other movies and television series, such as Fury and Snowden.
Eric Kofi-Abrefa hit the big screens in 2006 when featured in the film Shoot the Messenger. Since then, he has made significant progress in his acting career, playing big roles in prominent films and TV series. At the time of writing, he has 39 acting credits under his name.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Eric Kofi-Abrefa
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 September 1986
|Age
|36 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|London, England, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’8’’
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|159
|Weight in kilograms
|72
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, The BRIT School
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$1 million -$5 million
|@ekabrefa
Eric Kofi-Abrefa’s biography
He was born in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom and currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom. He is a British national of African heritage. Eric Kofi-Abrefa's parents are from Ghana.
The actor attended the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2009. He also enrolled at BRIT School in Croydon, England, where he received his drama skills.
How old is Eric Kofi-Abrefa?
The British-born actor is 36 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 September 1986. His zodiac sign is Virgo.
Eric Kofi-Abrefa's movies and TV shows
Eric made his professional acting debut in 2006 when he appeared in the film Shoot the Messenger, where he played the character of Yannek. In 2008, he played Robbie Holland in the television series Holby City. He was also cast in one episode of the TV series The Bill (2009) as Benny Clayton.
The actor appeared in the action film Fury as Company Messenger. However, his big break came in 2018 after he starred in the scientific action film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.
|Year
|TV series/movie
|Role
|TBA
|After the Harvest II
|Ben
|2021
|BMF
|Lamar
|2021
|The One
|Mark Bailey
|2019
|Treadstone
|Sebastian Blair
|2019
|Blue Story
|Switcher
|2019
|Hero - Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
|Kofi Mensah
|2019
|Cleaning Up as Health
|Trust Security
|2018
|Informer
|Wesley Ndoyo
|2018
|National Theatre Live: Julie
|Jean
|2018
|Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
|Jamal Harrison
|2018
|Harlots
|Noah Webster
|2018
|King Lear
|Officer
|2018
|Deep State
|Jackson
|2018
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|Helicopter Merc
|2017
|Sherlock
|Policeman
|2016
|Humans
|Danny
|2016
|Snowden
|NSA Tunnel Guard 1
|2016
|Lucky Man
|DS Kane
|2014
|Halo: Nightfall
|Haisal
|2014
|Fury
|Company Messenger
|2014
|Law & Order: UK
|Kris Akron
|2013
|Stella
|Kyle
|2011
|Tati's Hotel
|Strongman
|2009
|The Bill
|Benny Clayton
|2006
|Shoot the Messenger
|Yannek
The British actor is also popular on social media, particularly on Instagram. The account has amassed over 135 thousand followers as of this writing.
What is Erick Kofi-Abrefa’s net worth?
The British-born actor has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is unreliable since the source is unverified. His primary source of income is his acting career.
Who is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's wife?
Erick Kofi is yet to marry; he is currently presumed single since he has neither confirmed any details concerning his previous nor current relationship.
What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa’s height?
The actor is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Furthermore, he weighs approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.
Fast facts about Eric Kofi-Abrefa
- Where is Eric Kofi-Abrefa from? The actor was born in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom.
- What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's nationality? He is a British national.
- What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's age? He is 36 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 September 1986.
- What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.
- What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's net worth? His alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.
- Who is Eric Kofi-Abrefa dating? The British-born actor is not dating anyone now; he is seemingly single.
Eric Kofi-Abrefa is a British-born actor who rose to stardom following his appearances in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The actor boasts over 30 acting credits under his name. He currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom.
