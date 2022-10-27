Eric Kofi-Abrefa’s biography: age, height, nationality, wife

Who is Eric Kofi-Abrefa? He is an actor from the United Kingdom. He gained prominence for portraying Helicopter Merc in the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018. He is also recognized for his roles in other movies and television series, such as Fury and Snowden.

Eric Kofi-Abrefa hit the big screens in 2006 when featured in the film Shoot the Messenger. Since then, he has made significant progress in his acting career, playing big roles in prominent films and TV series. At the time of writing, he has 39 acting credits under his name.

Profile summary

Real name Eric Kofi-Abrefa Gender Male Date of birth 7 September 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, The BRIT School Profession Actor Net worth $1 million -$5 million Instagram @ekabrefa

Eric Kofi-Abrefa’s biography

He was born in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom and currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom. He is a British national of African heritage. Eric Kofi-Abrefa's parents are from Ghana.

The actor attended the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2009. He also enrolled at BRIT School in Croydon, England, where he received his drama skills.

How old is Eric Kofi-Abrefa?

The British-born actor is 36 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 September 1986. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Eric Kofi-Abrefa's movies and TV shows

Eric made his professional acting debut in 2006 when he appeared in the film Shoot the Messenger, where he played the character of Yannek. In 2008, he played Robbie Holland in the television series Holby City. He was also cast in one episode of the TV series The Bill (2009) as Benny Clayton.

The actor appeared in the action film Fury as Company Messenger. However, his big break came in 2018 after he starred in the scientific action film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

Year TV series/movie Role TBA After the Harvest II Ben 2021 BMF Lamar 2021 The One Mark Bailey 2019 Treadstone Sebastian Blair 2019 Blue Story Switcher 2019 Hero - Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross Kofi Mensah 2019 Cleaning Up as Health Trust Security 2018 Informer Wesley Ndoyo 2018 National Theatre Live: Julie Jean 2018 Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jamal Harrison 2018 Harlots Noah Webster 2018 King Lear Officer 2018 Deep State Jackson 2018 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Helicopter Merc 2017 Sherlock Policeman 2016 Humans Danny 2016 Snowden NSA Tunnel Guard 1 2016 Lucky Man DS Kane 2014 Halo: Nightfall Haisal 2014 Fury Company Messenger 2014 Law & Order: UK Kris Akron 2013 Stella Kyle 2011 Tati's Hotel Strongman 2009 The Bill Benny Clayton 2006 Shoot the Messenger Yannek

The British actor is also popular on social media, particularly on Instagram. The account has amassed over 135 thousand followers as of this writing.

What is Erick Kofi-Abrefa’s net worth?

The British-born actor has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is unreliable since the source is unverified. His primary source of income is his acting career.

Who is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's wife?

Erick Kofi is yet to marry; he is currently presumed single since he has neither confirmed any details concerning his previous nor current relationship.

What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa’s height?

The actor is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Furthermore, he weighs approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Fast facts about Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Where is Eric Kofi-Abrefa from? The actor was born in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom. What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's nationality? He is a British national. What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's age? He is 36 years old as of 2022. He was born on 7 September 1986. What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is Eric Kofi-Abrefa's net worth? His alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. Who is Eric Kofi-Abrefa dating? The British-born actor is not dating anyone now; he is seemingly single.

Eric Kofi-Abrefa is a British-born actor who rose to stardom following his appearances in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The actor boasts over 30 acting credits under his name. He currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom.

