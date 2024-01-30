Who are Kate Winslet’s children? Meet the actress’ kids

Kate Elizabeth Winslet is a British actress who rose to stardom after appearing in the 1997 film Titanic. She is also known for her roles in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), The Holiday (2006), and Revolutionary Road (2008). Besides her illustrious career, her personal life has been a subject of interest among her fans and critics—many seeking to know more about Kate Winslet’s children.

Kate Winslet has been in the entertainment industry since 1991. She made her professional acting debut in 1994's Heavenly Creatures and has since starred in numerous films and shows. She is a recipient of multiple accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for The Reader and five Golden Globe awards. Discover lesser-known facts about the actress’ children and family life.

Profile summary

Real name Kate Elizabeth Winslet Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1975 Age 48 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Reading, Berkshire, England Current residence West Wittering, Sussex, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Mia Threapleton Father Joe Mendes Sibling 3 Marital status Married Husband Edward Abel Smith Children 3 School St. Mary and All Saints' Church of England University Redroofs Theatre School Profession Actress Net worth $65 million

Kate Winslet’s children

The American actress has three children— one daughter and two sons. Kate Winslet's children's names are Mia Threapleton, Joe Alfie Mendes, and Bear Blaze. She shares the children with her ex-partners, Jim Threapleton and Sam Mendes, and her current husband, Edward Abel Smith.

Kate was Jim Threapleton's wife from 1998 to 2001. Between 2003 and 2011, she married director Sam Mendes. Since December 2012, she has been married to Edward Abel Smith. Below are more details about her kids.

Mia Honey Threapleton

Mia Honey Threapleton is Kate’s eldest child and only daughter with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton. Kate Winslet’s daughter was born on 12 October 2000 in London, United Kingdom and is 23 years old as of 2024. Her parents separated 11 months later after she was born.

Mia has followed in her mother’s footsteps, pursuing a career in the acting industry. She made her acting debut in 2014 when she appeared in A Little Chaos as Helene. In 2022, she appeared alongside her mother in I Am Ruth. She has also been featured in movies and shows, including Dangerous Liaisons (2022) and The Buccaneers (2023).

Joe Alfie Mendes

Joe Alfie Mendes is Kate’s second child and first son with her ex-husband Sam Mendes, a British film and stage director, producer, and screenwriter. Kate Winslet’s son was born on 22 December 2003 in New York City, New York, United States and is 20 years old as of 2024. Though he maintains a highly private lifestyle, Winslet has shared in the past that he has a keen interest in the arts.

Bear Blaze Winslet

Bear Blaze Winslet is the actress’s youngest child, whom she shares with her current husband, Edward Abel Smith. Bear was born on 7 December 2013 and is nine years old as of 2024. Bear’s middle name has a significant backstory. It is linked to a house fire that Winslet escaped during her Caribbean vacation in August 2011. Coincidentally, that was the weekend she first met Smith, otherwise known as Ned Rocknroll.

FAQs

Who is Kate Winslet? She is an English actress best known for playing Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 classic Titanic. Where is Kate Winslet from? She was born in West Wittering, Sussex, England. What is Kate Winslet’s age? She is 48 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 5 October 1975. Who is Kate Winslet’s husband? She has been married to Edward Abel Smith since December 2012. How old was Kate Winslet when she had her last baby? The actress was 38 years old when she gave birth to her last child, Bear Blaze. How many times has Kate Winslet married? The actress has been married three times. She married Jim Threapleton from 1998 to 2001 and director Sam Mendes from 2003 to 2011. Since 2012, she has married Ned Rocknroll. How old was Kate Winslet when she had her first baby? She was 25 years old. Her firstborn, Mia, was born on 12 October 2000. What is Kate Winslet’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $65 million.

Kate Winslet’s children have won the attention of many people due to Kate's popularity in the entertainment industry. She is a mother of three, two sons and a daughter. Kate resides with her kids in West Wittering, Sussex, England.

