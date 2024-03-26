Who was Sheila Marie Ryan? What happened to James Caan's ex-wife?

Sheila Marie Ryan was a model and actress from the United States of America. She is famous for her roles in Road House, Open House, and Lone Star Blues. She came into the limelight as James Caan's second wife. James Caan is a renowned American actor widely known for portraying Sonny Corleone in The Godfather Saga. But where did she disappear to after the divorce?

James Caan with his wife Sheila on the street in winter coats (L) Scott Caan and his mother, Sheila, during the SunLion Film Gala Premiere (R). Photo: Art Zelin, Marsaili McGrath (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sheila Marie Ryan was the wife of the renowned actor James Caan from 1976 until 1977. She dated Elvis Presley before marrying James Caan. The actress was born in Franklin Park, Illinois, United States of America. Her parents raised her alongside four siblings.

Profile summary

Real name Sheila Marie Ryan Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1952 Age (at death) 60 years old (18 September 2012) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Franklin Park, Illinois, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Arlene Ryan Father Gerald Ryan Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband James Caan Children 1 School East Leyden High, Franklin Park Profession Actress, model

Sheila Marie Ryan's bio

She was born in Franklin Park, Illinois, United States of America. Her parents were Arlene Ryan and Gerald Ryan. She was raised alongside three brothers and one sister. Her brother's name is Mike Ryan. She was an American citizen of white ethnicity.

She attended East Leyden High School in Franklin Park. After graduating high school, she took a theatre course at North Hollywood's Playhouse West.

What was Sheila Marie Ryan’s age when she died?

The American actress died at the age of 60 years. She was born on 17 September 1952 and passed away on 18 September 2012, a day after celebrating her 60th birthday. Her zodiac sign was Virgo.

Career

Top-5 facts about Sheila Marie Ryan. Photo: Art Zelin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She was a famous model and actress. She rose to fame in October 1973 when she appeared on the Playboy magazine cover. In 1977, she appeared in the TV mini-series Aspen. Her career breakthrough was when she appeared in the 1989 film Road House, playing the role of Judy. According to her IMDb profile, she has nine credits as an actress.

Year Project Role 1995 A Boy Called Hate Woman Golfer 1994 Lone Star Blues Sarah 1991 Hunter Ginny 1990 Fertilize the Blaspheming Bombshell Sandy/Susan 1989 Road House Judy 1987 Open House Ellen

The actress was dating American singer and actor Elvis Presley before her marriage to James Caan. Sheila Marie Ryan and Elvis Presley dated from 1973 until 1975. She inspired some of his songs, for instance, And I Love You.

Sheila Ryan revealed in an interview that she met Elvis Presley when he was performing in Los Vegas. She moved to Las Vegas when she was 18, where her couple of friends lived. She met him through Joe Espocito. Joe brought her backstage, and Elvis Presley threw a grape on her forehead and greeted her.

I moved to Las Vegas; I moved home when I was about 18. I had moved to Las Vegas because a couple of friends of mine lived there. Then I met Joe Esposito, and Joe Esposito brought me backstage. Elvis threw a grape at me and hit me in the forehead, and then he had to come over and say hello.

The two dated for three years, and they ended their relationship when she fell in love with James Caan. In the same interview, the actress said that despite being in a relationship, she had no plans to marry him. However, her father wanted the actress to marry Elvis.

Marriage was not something that I considered or was even looking for..my father wanted me to marry him, you know, because he was interested in financial aspects, fame and all that…the first time I turned him down, it was because I had fallen in love with someone else, my husband to-be Jimmy Caan.

How did James Caan and Sheila Marie Ryan meet?

Actor James Caan at the Humane Society of The United States' annual To The Rescue! Los Angeles benefit at Paramount Studios on April 22, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

She met James Caan through a mutual friend in 1975. James Caan is an American actor who came into the limelight after playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. They got married on 12 January 1976. The actress and James Caan welcomed their first child, Scott Caan, on 23 August 1976. Their son is a famous actor and director known for films such as Vice Principles, All at Once, and Deep in the Valley.

How long was Sheila Ryan married to James Caan?

Their marriage lasted for one year. They parted ways on 7 December 1977. The two reconciled briefly and marked Christmas Eve together in 1977 but divorced again in the same year. Marie Ryan was awarded $3000 per month for five years and custody of their son following the divorce. She also received $1000 for child support monthly until their son turned 18 years old.

What was Sheila Ryan's cause of death?

The American actress succumbed to cancer. She had been initially diagnosed with the illness. She took her last breath on 18 September 2012 and was laid at Oakwood Memorial Park.

FAQs

Who was Sheila Marie Ryan? She was an American actress and model widely known as James Caan's ex-wife. How tall was Sheila Marie Ryan? She was 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What part did Sheila Ryan play in Road House? She portrayed Judy in Road House. Where was Sheila Ryan from? She was born in Franklin Park, Illinois, United States of America. How old was Sheila Marie Ryan when she died? The actress passed away at the age of 60 years on 18 September 2012. How many children did Sheila Marie Ryan have? She had a son with her ex-husband, Scott Caan, a film director and actor.

Sheila Marie Ryan is an actress widely known as the ex-wife of James Caan. She married the actor in 1976, and the marriage ended in 1977. She is the mother of Scott Caan, a famous actor and producer. Sheila Marie died from cancer in 2012.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Riley Green's height. He is an American country music singer, songwriter, television personality and guitarist. He came into the limelight after releasing his single There Was This Girl.

Riley Green was born to Karen and Kevon Green in Jacksonville, Alabama, United States of America. He went to Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida. He started his music career in 2013 when he released his first EP, Riley Green. He is known for songs such as Truck Right Now, Behind The Bar, and In Love by Now. Learn more about the singer in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng