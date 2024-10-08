Who are Jurnee Smollett's siblings? Meet the 6 Smollett siblings

Jurnee Smollett is one of the big names in Hollywood. She has been in the acting world for over three decades and has over 40 acting credits. The award-winning actress is best known for her roles in The Order, Birds of Prey, The Burial, and Lovecraft Country. She is also a civil rights and HIV/AIDS activist. Who are Jurnee Smollett’s siblings?

Jurnee Smollett speaks at Linwood Dunn Theater (L). The actress attends an event at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 (R). Photo: Eric Charbonneau, Penske Media (modified by author)

Jurnee Smollett’s acting career started in 1991. During this journey, she has starred in several films and TV series and won coveted awards like the Critics Choice Award. While her success is primarily attributed to her hard work and dedication, part is due to her family’s support. Jurnee Smollett’s siblings are also entertainers thriving in the music and film industries.

Profile summary

Full name Jurnee Diana Smollett Gender Female Date of birth 1 October 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Janet Smollett Father Joel Smollett Siblings 5 Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Josiah Bell Children Hunter Zion Bell Profession Actress Instagram @jurneesmollett TikTok @jurneesmollett Facebook @jurneesmolett

Jurnee Smollett’s siblings

Underground actress Jurnee Smollett is one of Janet and Joel Smollett's six children. She has four brothers, Jojo, Jussie, Jake, and Jocqui, and one sister, Jazz. Here is a look at who Jurnee Smollett’s brothers and sisters are and what they are up to.

1. Jojo Smollett

Jojo Smollett (L) poses for a photo with On Our Own cast members. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Date of birth : 28 August 1977

: 28 August 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of 2024)

: 47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Profession: Actor

JoJo is the eldest child in Janet and Joel Smollett's family. He was born on 28 August 1977 in New York City, New York, USA, and is 47 years old as of 2024. Jojo is a Hollywood actor who began his career in 1991 when he portrayed Desmond in City of Hope.

The actor’s most prominent role is playing Jimi Jericho in On Our Own. He has also appeared in Moesha, The Practice, Last Breeze of Summer, and Roseanne. Jurnee’s oldest brother is also an executive producer and design coordinator.

2. Jazz Smollett

Jazz Smollett attends The LadyLike Foundation's 11th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Date of birth : 1 April 1980

: 1 April 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Northern California, California, United States

: Northern California, California, United States Profession : Producer, author, cook, interior decorator, lifestyle expert

: Producer, author, cook, interior decorator, lifestyle expert Instagram: @jazzsmollett

Does Jurnee Smollett have a sister? Jazz is Jurnee Smollett’s only sister, born on 1 April 1980, and she is 44 years old as of 2024. The New York University alumna rose to prominence in 1994 when she was featured as Jai Jericho in On Our Own.

She is an executive producer, and some of her works include Smollett Eats and Living by Design with Jake and Jazz. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked as a producer for several companies, including TV One, FGW Productions, BET Networks, and Food Network. She is also the author of the cookbook The Family Table.

Jazz is married to film producer Troy Warwell. The two exchanged marriage vows in 2012, and they have a daughter named Nylah.

3. Jussie Smollett

Writer/director Jussie Smollett attends a screening of "The Lost Holliday" at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Date of birth : 21 June 1982

: 21 June 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2024)

: 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Santa Rosa, California, United States

: Santa Rosa, California, United States Profession : Actor, singer

: Actor, singer Instagram : @jussiesmollett

: @jussiesmollett X (Twitter): @JussieSmollett

Jussie is another prominent member of the Smollett family. Jurnee’s second oldest brother was born on 21 June 1982, and he is 42 years old as of 2024. His career began in 1991 when he portrayed Salem Bordeaux in A Little Piece of Haven. The actor has been featured in approximately 23 films and TV series, including Empire and The Mighty Ducks.

He is also into music, debuting in 2015 with the song I Wanna Love You. The singer’s album, Sum of My Music, was released in 2018. Some of his top hits include No Apologies, Keep Your Money, Good Enough, and Nothing To Lose. The Empire actor is also a film producer and director.

Is Jussie Smollett married?

The American singer is seemingly single and has not disclosed his relationship status. For a long time, people questioned his sexuality until, in March 2015, during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, when he disclosed he was gay.

What happened to Jurnee Smollett's brother?

In December 2021, Jussie was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct. He reportedly told the police that someone had put a noose around his neck and yelled racist and homophobic slurs.

The entertainer was sentenced to 150 days in county jail and 30 months of felony probation. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $120,106 and a $25,000 fine. Jussie only served six days before being released.

In an interview with People, he spoke about his healing from the legal ordeal. He said:

I've moved on, and I know that the world, one day, and it might be long after I'm gone, who knows, but one day, the world is going to fix this. I just can't wait for that to happen because I have a life to live. But the world is going to fix it all.

4. Jake Smollett

Jazz (L) and Jake Smollett (R) of TV One's 'Living By Design With Jake and Jazz' pose for a portrait during the 2019 Winter TCA at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in California. Photo: Corey Nickols

Date of birth : 29 July 1989

: 29 July 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Profession : Actor, cooking personality

: Actor, cooking personality Instagram: @jakesmollett

Jake is actress Jurnee’s second-youngest brother. He was born on 29 July 1989 and is 35 as of 2024. Like his other older siblings, Jake is into acting and has been in the industry since 1992, when he debuted in Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. He has six acting credits and is also into production and editing.

Jake joined Smollett Eats in 2016 and became a resident chef on The Rachael Ray Show. He is also a builder and host of the reality TV show Living By Design, where he shares house renovation tips. The is dating Maya Taylor, a cooking enthusiast.

5. Jocqui Smollett

Jocqui addressing a press conference. Photo: Scott Olson

Date of birth : 1 August 1993

: 1 August 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, producer, data analyst

Jocqui, the youngest in Jurnee Smollett’s family, was born on 1 August 1993 and is 31 years old as of 2024. He ventured into the entertainment industry as an actor in 1994, appearing in 20 episodes of the sitcom On Our Own. The actor also has a few production credits.

Currently, Jocqui is working in the corporate sector as a data analyst. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a senior field operations manager at Snowflake. He has worked with companies such as Survey Monkey, Plantronics, UC Santa Cruz, and Gold Millennium Group Consulting.

FAQs

Who is Jurnee Smollett? She is an American actress best known for her role as Joanne Carney in The Order. Her other prominent roles include Friday Night Lights, The Defenders, and Bad Girls. Who are Jurnee Smollett’s parents? She is the second daughter of Janet and Joel Smollett. Where does Jurnee Smollett come from? Her hometown is New York City, New York, but she resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Jurnee Smollett’s sister? The actress has an older sister, Jazz Smollett. Jazz is a producer, author, cook, and interior decorator. How many siblings are in the Smollett family? She has five siblings: Jojo (1977), Jazz (1980), Jussie (1982), Jake (1989), and Jocqui (1993). Are Jazz and Jake Smollett twins? The two siblings are not twins; they were born on different dates: Jazz (1980) and Jake (1989). Is Jurnee Smollett the eldest among her siblings? No. Jojo, born on 28 August 1977, is the eldest child in the family. He is 47 years old as of 2024. Is Jurnee Smollett’s brother out of jail? Jussie is out of jail. He was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 150 days in prison and 30 months of felony probation.

All of Jurnee Smollett’s siblings are in the entertainment industry. They are close to one another and have sometimes worked on projects together, starting with the sitcom On Our Own, in which they were all featured. Apart from her siblings, Jurnee’s parents have also been instrumental in her career development.

