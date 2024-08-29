Glena Goranson's bio: Meet Pete Carroll's wife and kids

Glena Goranson is a celebrity wife from the United States. She is best known as the wife of Pete Carroll, the former head coach and executive vice president of the Seattle Seahawks. Her husband worked for the team for 14 seasons, leading them to their first Super Bowl title in 2014.

Glena and Pete Carroll during the Stone Celebrate 10 Years Of Successful Gang Prevention And Intervention (L) and during Super Bowl XLVIII. Photo: Araya Diaz, Rob Carr (R) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Glena Goranson came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with Pete Carroll. She and her husband have been married for over four decades and have three children. She has been an essential pillar in her husband's career success.

Profile summary

Full name Glena Goranson Gender Female Year of birth 1955 Age 69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Dean Goranson Mother Dolores Goranson Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Pete Clay Carroll Children 3 University University of the Pacific

Glena Goranson's biography

The celebrity wife was born in 1955 in California, United States. She is 69 years old as of 2024. Glena is an American citizen of white descent.

Glena is the daughter of Dolores and Dean Goranson. She was raised alongside her two sisters, Greta and Carla Becskehazy Goranson. She graduated from the University of the Pacific, where she played volleyball.

Why is Glena Goranson famous?

Top-5 facts about Glena Goranson. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Glena is widely known because of her relationship with the former Seattle Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll. What she does for a living remains a mystery, as she tends to keep a low profile.

Glena's husband was a head coach and executive vice president for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks for 14 seasons from 2010 to January 2024. Before working with the Seahawks, he was head coach for other teams, such as the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, and the USC Trojans.

He led the Seahawks to win their first Super Bowl title against the Denver Broncos and now serves as the team's advisor. The former NFL coach was previously married to Wendy Pearl from 1973 to 1975.

When did Glena Goranson and Pete Carroll meet?

The couple first met while studying at the University of the Pacific. After dating for some years, they tied the knot in 1976. Glena has since supported her husband in his career. During his final Seattle Seahawks press conference, the former NFL coach said:

This is worth crying for. 'Glena, nobody would ever understand how significant [you are]'. She's been through all of the stuff that we've been through and how important she is... She has just been the angel of my life.

Glena Goranson's children

Glena and Pete's three children—Brennan, Jaime, and Nathan 'Nate' Carroll—are now adults and have followed various career paths.

1. Brennan

Brennan is their first child, born on 20 March 1979 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. He is 45 years old as of 2024. Brennan attended Saratoga High School, where he played football.

Brennan has followed in his father's footsteps as a football coach. He was a graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated in 2001. In 2002, he served as the graduate assistant for the USC Trojans under his dad before working as the program's tight end coach from 2004 to 2009.

From 2011 to 2014, he served as the recruiting coordinator, tight ends, and wide receivers coach for the University of Miami. He later worked for the Seahawks from 2015 to 2020 for six seasons as the run-come coordinator and offensive line coach.

Since 1 January 2021, he has been the offensive coordinator and coach for the Arizona Wildcats at the University of Arizona. Brennan is married to Amber, and they share three kids, one of which is Dillon Brenna Carroll.

2. Jaime

Jaime Carroll, NFL Football coach Pete Carroll and Glena Carroll attend A Better LA's "An Evening With A View" Annual Gala. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jaime is Glena and Pete Carroll's second child and only daughter. She was born in 1982 in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States, and is 42 years old as of 2024. Jaime attended the University of Southern California and played volleyball for the Women of Troy.

Although she played volleyball at college, she didn't pursue it as a career. She works as a content developer for Amplify Voice. In 2013, she launched Compete to Create, which aims to help business leaders develop their mindset skills and train them to perform at their best.

3. Nathan

Nathan 'Nate' is the youngest, born on 24 March 1987 in Edina, Minnesota, USA. He is 37 years old as of 2024. He has followed in his dad and older brother's footsteps by becoming a football coach.

On 26 July 2010, Nate started working as a personnel assistant in the scouting department for the Seahawks. In the following year, he became a coach for the team. He still works for the Seahawks as the senior offensive assistant coach.

FAQs

Who is Glena Goranson? She is an American celebrity partner. What is Glena Goranson's age? She is 69 years old as of 2024. Who are Glena Goranson's parents? Her parents are Dolores and Dean Goranson. Is Pete Carroll married? Yes, the former American football coach has been married since 1976. Who is Pete Carroll's wife? His wife is called Glena Goranson. How many times has Pete Carroll been married? He has been married twice. Before marrying his current wife, Glena, he was previously married to Wendy Pearl from 1973 to 1975. Does Glena Goranson have children? She has three kids: Brennan, Jaime, and Nate Carroll. Where is Pete Carroll's son coaching? His son Brennan is the Arizona Wildcats' offensive coordinator and offensive coach. His youngest son, Nate, also works as the senior offensive assistant coach for the Seahawks. How many grandchildren does Pete Carroll have? In 2016, he disclosed that he had six grandchildren, but according to several sources, he has seven as of 2024. One of his grandchildren is Dillon Brennan Carroll, Brennan and Amber's son.

Glena Goranson is a celebrity partner from the United States. She gained public attention for being Pete Carroll's wife. She and her husband share three children: a daughter and two sons. Glena has been supportive of her husband's sports career.

