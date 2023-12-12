Who is Austin Reaves' girlfriend? Meet Jenna Barber

Austin Reaves is a professional basketball player from the United States. He is currently playing as a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. His popularity has made his fans curious about his dating life. For instance, his relationship with Jenna Barber has hit the headlines several times, and many want to know more about her. Who is Austin Reaves' girlfriend?

Austin Reaves' girlfriend holds a cake on her 22nd birthday (L). Barber is holding her UACCB transcript (R). Photo: @jenna.barber on Facebook (modified by author)

Who is Austin Reaves dating currently? The American basketball player is dating Jenna Barber. The two have been in a relationship for over nine years. Jenna has been occasionally spotted supporting her boyfriend by attending several NBA games.

Profile summary

Full name Jenna H. Barber Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Newark, Arkansas, United States Current residence Newark, Arkansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Brian Barber Mother Sandra Barber Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Austin Reaves High School Cedar Ridge High School University Arkansas Community College, University of Arkansas, Logan College of Chiropractic Profession Student

Austin Reaves' girlfriend's bio

Jenna Barber was born on 20 December 2000 in Newark, Arkansas, United States. She is 23 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Jenna is the daughter of Sandra and Brian Barber. She has a twin sister called Jordan Wheeler, a speech-language pathologist assistant. Jordan is married to Keaton Wheeler. She also has a younger sister named Jaden Barber.

Jenna attended Cedar Ridge High School, and after graduating, she joined the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, graduating with an associate's degree in Science in 2020.

Jenna Barber in a Lakers T-shirt and rings on her fingers (L). Jenna and her twin sister, Jordan, in white sweaters (R). Photo: @jenna.barber on Facebook (modified by author)

Jenna later enrolled at the University of Arkansas, graduating in December 2022. She was part of a female-oriented group called Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at the university. She is currently a student at Logan College of Chiropractic.

Why is Jenna Barber famous?

She is famous as the girlfriend of the NBA player Austin Reaves. Austin made his NBA debut with the Lakers in 2021. He is rumoured to be part owner of the Sportswear brand Rigorer. Austin Reaves' GF previously worked as a pharmacist in Newark pharmacy from August 2019 to August 2020.

How did Jenna Barber and Austin Reaves meet?

The two are high school sweethearts. They met while studying at Cedar Ridge High School. Austin and Jenna fell in love and began dating in October 2014.

After completing their secondary education, the two went separate ways in pursuit of further studies and careers. However, the duo continued dating and had to manage a long-distance relationship.

Austin moved to Wichita State, where he played college basketball for the Wichita State Shockers. He later relocated to Oklahoma, where he played for the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite the distance, Jenna tried to attend most of Austin's games.

Jenna in a black jacket, carrying a white handbag (L) and with her boyfriend on a beach (R). Photo: @jenna.barber on Facebook (modified by author)

She still supports him by attending his NBA games. For instance, in 2023, she accompanied him to the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Jenna Barber's height and weight

Austin's girlfriend is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Fast facts about Austin Reaves' girlfriend

Who is Jenna Barber? She is an American celebrity girlfriend currently pursuing her further education. Is Austin Reaves married? He is not married but is in a relationship. Who is Austin Reaves' girlfriend? The NBA player is dating Jenna Barber. Where is Jenna Barber from? She hails from Newark, Arkansas, United States. Who are Jenna Barber's parents? Her parents are Sandra and Brian Barber. Does Jenna Barber have siblings? Yes. Her siblings are Jaden Barber and her twin sister, Jordan Wheeler. What is Jenna Barber's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Jenna Barber is a celebrity girlfriend and a current Logan College of Chiropractic student. She is widely known as Austin Reaves' girlfriend. The pair has been in a romantic relationship since 2014. Jenna has been supportive of her boyfriend's career.

