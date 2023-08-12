Jay-Jay Okocha’s bio: age, family, net worth, where is he now?

Jay-Jay Okocha is a retired Nigerian football player known for his successful football career. He was an attacking midfielder and played for football clubs such as Fenerbahce, Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers, and Hull City. He also represented his country, Nigeria, in numerous football tournaments and won the African Cup of Nations in 1994.

Jay-Jay Okocha’s interest in football began when he was young, growing up in Enugu State, Nigeria. His professional football debut came in 1990 when he signed for Enugu Rangers and joined European and Asian football clubs. He is considered one of the greatest football players in Africa and won the hearts of many football fanatics worldwide.

Full name Augustine Azuka Okocha Nickname Jay-Jay Okocha Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Partner Nkechi Okocha Children 2 Profession Former professional footballer, entreprenuer Net worth $15 million Instagram @official_jj10

Jay-Jay Okocha’s biography

The former Nigerian footballer was born and raised in Enugu State, Nigeria. He reportedly has three siblings, Emmanuel, James, and Zara. He is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity residing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Where is Jay-Jay Okocha from? Even though he was born in Enugu State, Okocha's hometown is Delta State, Nigeria, where his parents hail from.

How old is Jay-Jay Okocha?

The former Nigerian national team player is 50 years old as of 2023. He marks his birthday on 14 August every year and was born in 1973. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Jay-Jay Okocha was a former professional football player, and he plied his trade at multiple football clubs in Asia, Europe and the Nigerian national team. He developed an interest in football at a young age in Enugu State and later commenced his professional career when he signed for Enugu Rangers in 1990.

The football world noticed his remarkable talent when he played for European football clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers, and Hull City.

How many trophies has Jay-Jay Okocha won?

He has won multiple accolades with different football teams in his career. Here are Jay-Jay Okocha’s notable trophies:

French Super Cup (1998), with Paris Saint Germain

African Cup Championship (1994), with the Nigerian national football team

Olympic gold medal (1995), with the Nigerian national football team

He also stood out as an individual player and was rewarded for his solo efforts. For instance, he won the top goal scorer award in the 2003/2004 African Cup of Nations for scoring four goals. His other individual awards include:

African Cup of Nations Golden Boot in 2004

African Cup of Nations Best Player in 2004

Bolton Wanderers Player of the Year 2004/2005

BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2003 and 2004

BBC Goals of the Month in April 2003

Nigerian Footballer of the Year award for the years 1995, 1997, 2000, and 2002–2005

Premier League Player of the Month in November 2003

The 1993 Goal of the Year in Germany

Where is Jay-Jay Okocha now?

He is the founder of the Jay-Jay Okocha Foundation. The foundation uses football to create awareness of the importance of education, peace, and unity for the economic growth of Nigeria.

He owns Jay-Jay Okocha Group West Africa. Occasionally, he participates as a football analyst for SportSports during major football events such as the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations.

What is Jay-Jay Okocha’s net worth?

The football legend’s net worth is estimated to be $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He had a successful football career from which he was paid decent salaries. He ventured into business, whose earnings have also contributed to his net worth.

Jay-Jay Okocha’s family

The former Nigerian football team captain is a family man. He tied the knot with Nkechi Okocha in 1997. The couple has two children, Daniella and Ajay Okocha.

Nkechi gained prominence following her relationship with the former football star. Even though her husband is a famous person, Nkechi lives a private life, and she is rarely seen in public. Daniella is the eldest child in the family, and she graduated in 2022, obtaining an undergraduate degree. Ajay, Jay-Jay Okocha’s son, reportedly follows in his father's footsteps and has a budding football career.

Jay-Jay Okocha’s height and weight

The ex-Paris Saint Germain attacking midfielder is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jay-Jay Okocha

What is Jay-Jay Okocha’s age? He is 50 years old as of 2023. Where is Jay-Jay Okocha’s home town? He is from Delta State, Nigeria. Why did Okocha retire? One of his reasons for hanging up his boot early is the lack of enough playing time. He quit in 2008. Where is Okocha now? He lives with his family in Lagos, Nigeria. He is sometimes a football analyst at SportSports and has also ventured into business. Is Jay-Jay Okocha married? The former soccer player married Nkechi Okocha in 1997, and they have been together for over two decades. Who are Jay-Jay Okocha’s children? He has two children with his wife, Nkechi. His children are Daniella and Ajay. How much is Jay-Jay Okocha worth? His net worth is estimated to be $15 million.

Jay-Jay Okocha is a retired Nigerian football player. He made a name for himself, playing for multiple European football clubs for about 18 years. The ex-footballer ventured into business, and he is the founder of the Jay-Jay Okocha Foundation. He is a married man with two children.

