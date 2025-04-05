A lady said it was her boyfriend who stopped her from using bleaching cream, and she is now grateful for the decision

The lady said her man told her to quit all skin care products that are making her skin bleach, and she obeyed

However, she said she struggled a lot when she stopped using bleaching cream until she became accustomed to her new skin colour

A lady has come online to share how she was able to stop using bleaching cream on her skin.

According to the lady, her boyfriend was the person who advised her to quit all creams that bleached her skin.

The lady who was bleaching her skin stopped after her boyfriend told her to quit. Photo credit: TikTok/@mawunyo554.

Source: TikTok

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, Mawunyo said she obeyed her man who promised to continue to show her love even if her skin is dark.

Mawunyo said she dumped all the skin care products that were bleaching her skin and started using another soap entirely.

She confessed that the journey was not easy when she stopped and that she almost went back to her creams.

However, her man continued to encourage her, and she stuck to her new skincare product,s which were not strong enough to bleach her.

After some time, Mawunyo's skin colour changed and went back to what it was before she started bleaching.

Mawunyo says her boyfried advised him to stop using bleaching creams and her skin colour returned to its original state. Photo credit: TikTok/Mawunyo.

Source: TikTok

She narrated the story:

"My man advised me to stop using whitening products. And promised I would still be loved the same even if I turn to charcoal. So I listened and the journey started. This pic was a week after I had stop using anything at all on my skin. Started bathing with Dove bar soap. The process, I almost turned to charcoal for real. I almost gave up but my Oga never stopped showing me so much love and care and that kept me going. It started getting better, I lost confidence thou lol had to edit my pics sometimes before I could post. I started loving myself again. Dark knuckles gone. Natural complexion for the win. And oh, Oga is so proud of me."

See social media reactions below:

@adedamola zaynab asked:

"As you transitioned, what products did use? You look amazing."

@ELOSANDRA said:

"Belle don bring out the real me. Cream nor dey work."

@StyleAlert Fabric said:

"Welcome back home darling, Oya go and sin no more. We association of melanin queen are so proud of you."

@SIMISOLA said:

"That’s how my guy also stopped me from using the bleaching cream. Now I’m dark skin girl. I’m in love with my color now."

@CELEBRITY HYPEMAN said:

"I broke up with a lady because she failed to adhere to this!"

