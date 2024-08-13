Meet Leslie Knipfing and Gary Joseph: Kevin James' siblings revealed
Kevin George Knipfing, best known as Kevin James, is an actor and comedian from the United States of America. He gained prominence after portraying Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens (1998–2007). His role in the show earned him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006. Meet Kevin James’ siblings and discover if they are also in the entertainment scene.
Kevin James has been in the entertainment industry since 1989. He started his career as a stand-up comedian performing in various clubs on Long Island in the 1980s. He has been featured in numerous shows and movies, such as Grown Ups (2010), Here Comes the Boom (2012), and Becky (2020). He has also lent his voice to various characters in Monster House and Barnyard.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Kevin George Knipfing
|Famous
|Kevin James
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|26 April 1965
|Age
|59 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Mineola, New York, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’9’’
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|231
|Weight in kilograms
|105
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Janet Knipfing
|Father
|Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr.
|Siblings
|Gary Valentine, Leslie Knipfing
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Steffiana de la Cruz
|Children
|Shea Joelle James, Sienna-Marie James
|School
|Melville High School
|University
|State University of New York at Cortland
|Profession
|Comedian, actor, screenwriter
|Net worth
|$100 million
|Social media
|Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (Twittter)
Who is Kevin James?
Kevin James is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He was born on 26 April 1965 in Mineola, New York, United States, but currently resides in California, USA. His parents are Janet Knipfing, an office worker and Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr., an insurance agency owner.
Kevin began his career in stand-up comedy before transitioning to television and film. He gained fame for his role as Doug Heffernan in the sitcom The King of Queens and has since starred in numerous successful comedy films, including Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, and Hitch. Kevin has also ventured into producing and writing, contributing to projects like The Crew and Kevin Can Wait.
Who are Kevin James’ siblings?
The popular actor has two siblings, an older brother named Gary Valentine and a younger sister named Leslie. Find out more details about them below.
Gary Valentine
- Full name: Gary Joseph Knipfing
- Date of birth: 22 November 1961
- Age: 62 years old (as of August 2024)
- Place of birth: Mineola, New York, United States
- Occupation: Actor, comedian
Gary Joseph Knipfing, popularly known as Gary Valentine, is the older brother of actor Kevin James. He was born on 22 November 1961 in Mineola, New York, United States. Gary’s age is 62 years as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Like his younger brother, Gary is an actor and comedian. He is widely recognised for starring as Danny Heffernan in The King of Queens and as Kevin Gable in Kevin Can Wait. Throughout his acting career, he has appeared in over 20 different shows and movies.
In addition to acting, he is known in the entertainment industry for his work as a writer and producer. He is married to Jackyline Knipfink.
Leslie Knipfing
- Full name: Leslie Knipfing
- Date of birth: 17 November 1974
- Age: 49 years old (as of August 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, United States of America
- Occupation: Charity event manager
Leslie Knipfing is Kevin James's younger sister was born on 17 November 1974, in New York City, United States of America. Leslie Knipfing’s age is 49 years old as of 2024.
While her brothers have made their mark in Hollywood, Leslie has chosen to focus on philanthropy. She helps her brother Kevin run his charitable organisation, raising funds and awareness for various causes. Leslie Knipfing, Kevin James' sister, is also known to suffer from retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease.
Who is Leslie Knipfing’s husband?
The charity event manager does not have a husband or date anyone at the moment. She prefers to keep her personal life private despite her family's fame.
FAQs
- Who is Kevin James? He is an American actor and comedian best known for portraying Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens.
- What is Kevin James’s age? The actor is 59 years old as of 2024. He was born on 26 April 1965.
- Who are Kevin James’ parents? His parents are Janet Knipfing and Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr.
- Who are Kevin James’ siblings? The King of Queens star has two siblings named Gary Valentine and Leslie Knipfing.
- Does Kevin James have a sister? He has a younger sister named Leslie.
- How many brothers does Kevin James have? The comedian has only one brother, Gary, who is also an actor.
- Are Leslie Bibb and Leslie Knipfing the same person? The two are not related. They just share names.
- Who is Kevin James’ wife? The actor has been married to actress Steffiana de la Cruz since 19 June 2004, and they have four kids.
Due to his popularity, Kevin James' siblings have won the attention of many people. Kevin has two siblings—an older brother named Gary Valentine and a younger sister named Leslie. Like him, Gary has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry as an actor and comedian. Kevin's sister, Leslie, is a charity event manager.
