Meet Leslie Knipfing and Gary Joseph: Kevin James' siblings revealed

Kevin George Knipfing, best known as Kevin James, is an actor and comedian from the United States of America. He gained prominence after portraying Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens (1998–2007). His role in the show earned him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006. Meet Kevin James’ siblings and discover if they are also in the entertainment scene.

Kevin James at SiriusXM Studios in New York City (L). Kevin James during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (R). Photo: Cindy Ord, Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kevin James has been in the entertainment industry since 1989. He started his career as a stand-up comedian performing in various clubs on Long Island in the 1980s. He has been featured in numerous shows and movies, such as Grown Ups (2010), Here Comes the Boom (2012), and Becky (2020). He has also lent his voice to various characters in Monster House and Barnyard.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin George Knipfing Famous Kevin James Gender Male Date of birth 26 April 1965 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Mineola, New York, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 231 Weight in kilograms 105 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Janet Knipfing Father Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr. Siblings Gary Valentine, Leslie Knipfing Marital status Married Wife Steffiana de la Cruz Children Shea Joelle James, Sienna-Marie James School Melville High School University State University of New York at Cortland Profession Comedian, actor, screenwriter Net worth $100 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (Twittter)

Who is Kevin James?

Kevin James is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He was born on 26 April 1965 in Mineola, New York, United States, but currently resides in California, USA. His parents are Janet Knipfing, an office worker and Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr., an insurance agency owner.

Kevin began his career in stand-up comedy before transitioning to television and film. He gained fame for his role as Doug Heffernan in the sitcom The King of Queens and has since starred in numerous successful comedy films, including Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, and Hitch. Kevin has also ventured into producing and writing, contributing to projects like The Crew and Kevin Can Wait.

Who are Kevin James’ siblings?

The popular actor has two siblings, an older brother named Gary Valentine and a younger sister named Leslie. Find out more details about them below.

Gary Valentine

Gary Valentine at George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament at Lakeside Golf Club on 2 May 2022 in Toluca Lake, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gary Joseph Knipfing

: Gary Joseph Knipfing Date of birth : 22 November 1961

: 22 November 1961 Age : 62 years old (as of August 2024)

: 62 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth : Mineola, New York, United States

: Mineola, New York, United States Occupation: Actor, comedian

Gary Joseph Knipfing, popularly known as Gary Valentine, is the older brother of actor Kevin James. He was born on 22 November 1961 in Mineola, New York, United States. Gary’s age is 62 years as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Like his younger brother, Gary is an actor and comedian. He is widely recognised for starring as Danny Heffernan in The King of Queens and as Kevin Gable in Kevin Can Wait. Throughout his acting career, he has appeared in over 20 different shows and movies.

In addition to acting, he is known in the entertainment industry for his work as a writer and producer. He is married to Jackyline Knipfink.

Leslie Knipfing

Pictures of Leslie Knipfing, Kevin James' sister. Photo: @naijawapaz, @iKaptainKush on X (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Leslie Knipfing

: Leslie Knipfing Date of birth : 17 November 1974

: 17 November 1974 Age: 49 years old (as of August 2024)

49 years old (as of August 2024) Place of birth: New York City, United States of America

New York City, United States of America Occupation: Charity event manager

Leslie Knipfing is Kevin James's younger sister was born on 17 November 1974, in New York City, United States of America. Leslie Knipfing’s age is 49 years old as of 2024.

While her brothers have made their mark in Hollywood, Leslie has chosen to focus on philanthropy. She helps her brother Kevin run his charitable organisation, raising funds and awareness for various causes. Leslie Knipfing, Kevin James' sister, is also known to suffer from retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease.

Who is Leslie Knipfing’s husband?

The charity event manager does not have a husband or date anyone at the moment. She prefers to keep her personal life private despite her family's fame.

FAQs

Who is Kevin James? He is an American actor and comedian best known for portraying Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens. What is Kevin James’s age? The actor is 59 years old as of 2024. He was born on 26 April 1965. Who are Kevin James’ parents? His parents are Janet Knipfing and Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr. Who are Kevin James’ siblings? The King of Queens star has two siblings named Gary Valentine and Leslie Knipfing. Does Kevin James have a sister? He has a younger sister named Leslie. How many brothers does Kevin James have? The comedian has only one brother, Gary, who is also an actor. Are Leslie Bibb and Leslie Knipfing the same person? The two are not related. They just share names. Who is Kevin James’ wife? The actor has been married to actress Steffiana de la Cruz since 19 June 2004, and they have four kids.

Due to his popularity, Kevin James' siblings have won the attention of many people. Kevin has two siblings—an older brother named Gary Valentine and a younger sister named Leslie. Like him, Gary has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry as an actor and comedian. Kevin's sister, Leslie, is a charity event manager.

