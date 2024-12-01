Who are Jim Parsons' parents and sister? Meet the actor's family

Jim Parsons is a renowned actor and film producer from the United States. He rose to fame for his role as Sheldon Cooper on the American TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory. In addition to his successful acting career, fans are curious to know more about his family. Who are Jim Parsons' parents and sister?

Family photo of Jim Parsons' parents (Judy Ann and Jack Parsons) and sister (Julie). Photo: @bigbangfunnyscene on Facebook (modified by author)

Jim Parsons debuted his acting career in 2003. His first role on television was in a Quiznos commercial before he got a recurring role on Judging Amy. Though not as popular as he is, Jim Parsons' parents have contributed to his success.

Profile summary

Real name James Joseph Parsons Gender Male Date of birth 24 March 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Blue Mother Judy Parsons Father Jack Parsons Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Todd Spiewak University University of Houston, University of San Diego Profession Actor, film producer Net worth $160 million

Who is Jim Parsons?

The American actor was born on 24 March 1973 in Houston, Texas, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

After graduating from high school, Jim Parson attended the University of Houston, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater. In 1999, the actor was accepted into graduate school at the University of San Diego. He studied a special classical theatre course for two years, sponsored by the Old Globe Theater.

Jim Parsons has been acting for over twenty years. He has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including The Boys in the Band, The Big Bang Theory, and Family Guy. Parsons has also played in theatre on various shows, including Guys and Dolls, In the Jungle of the Cities, and Mother Play.

The American actor has received various accolades, including four Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Award. Forbes magazine named him the world's highest-paid actor on television between 2015 and 2018.

Who are Jim Parsons' parents?

The Big Bang Theory actor comes from a closely knit family. His parents are Judy Ann and Jack Parsons. Below are more details about Jim Parsons' family and background.

Judy parsons

Actor Jim Parsons and Judy Parsons attend the "Hidden Figures" New York special screening on December 10, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Michael Stewart (modified by author)

Judy Ann is an actress and a former elementary school teacher who retired after working for over 40 years. She taught at Mittelstadt Elementary School in her hometown before lecturing at the Klein Independent School District. As an actress, she appeared in Martha (2010) and Who Do You Think You Are? (2013).

Jack Parsons

Jim Parsons' dad was an American entrepreneur who owned and ran a plumbing company. He was born on 6 February 1949 in Galveston County, Texas, United States. Jack was the son of Milton Joseph Parsons, Sr., and Mae Alice Parsons. Sadly, he passed away on 29 April 2001 in a fatal car crash at the age of 52.

Who is Jim Parsons' sister?

The film producer has one sister, Julie Parsons, a former elementary school teacher. Julie was born on 10 February 1976 in Houston, Texas, in the United States. She is 48 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Julie attended Baylor University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1994. She later followed in her mother's footsteps and became an elementary school teacher in her hometown.

Julie Ann married Nathan Glenn Pruski on 2 June 2001, less than two months after her dad died. The ceremony took place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring, Texas. The couple is blessed with two kids, Parker and Michael.

FAQs

Who is Jim Parsons? He is a renowned American actor and film producer. What is Jim Parsons famous for? The American actor is known for being Sheldon Cooper on the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Where is Jim Parsons from? He was born in Houston, Texas, but resides in New York City, New York, United States. Who are Jim Parsons' parents? The actor's parents are Judy and the late Parsons. What happened to Jim Parsons' father? He passed away in a fatal car accident on 29 April 2001. How many siblings does Jim Parsons' have? The actor has one sibling, a sister named Julie Ann Parsons. Is Jim Parsons related to Milton Parsons? Yes, the late Milton Joseph "Mickey", also known as Jack Parson, is Jim's dad.

Jim Parsons' parents are Judy Ann and Jack Parsons. His father, Jack, died in a car accident in 2001. The American actor and producer, famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory, has one sibling, Julie Ann.

