Ata Johnson’s biography: who is Dwayne The Rock Johnson's mother?
Ata Johnson is an American celebrity who is well known for being the mother of Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, a professional wrestler, and actor. She was previously married to Rocky Johnson, who was a well-known professional wrestler.
What else is known about The Rock's mom? Where is she currently? Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Feagaimaleata Fitisemanu Maivia
- Gender: Female
- Famous names: Ata Maivia-Johnson/ Ata Johnson/ Ata Maivia
- Date of birth: October 25, 1948
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Hawaii, USA
- Current residence: Miami, Florida, USA
- Ethnicity: Samoan
- Nationality: American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in inches: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in lbs: 159
- Weight in kilograms: 72
- Body measurements: 40-33-38 inches
- Shoe size: 6 (UK)
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Father: Peter Maivia
- Mother: Lia Maivia
- Ata Johnson's brothers: Toa Maivia and Peter Maivia Jr.
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-husband: Rocky Johnson
- Son: Dwayne Johnson
- Grandchildren: Simone, Tiana Gia, and Jasmine
Ata Johnson's biography
Ata Johnson was adopted by Peter and Lia Maivia, who raised her as their child.
Her father, Peter Maivia, born Fanene Leifi Pita Maivia, was a famed Samoan-American professional wrestler and worked as a wrestler promoter. Ata's father had a successful wrestling career during his time.
Her mother Lia Maivia, born Ofelia Lia Fuataga, worked as a wrestler promoter.
Ata has two brothers, Toa Maivia and Peter Maivia Jr. Not much is known about Toa Maivia. Peter Maivia Jr., got into wrestling after the death of their father.
Their father died of cancer in 1982, and their mother, Lia, died from a heart attack in October 2008.
Ata Johnson's age
Dwane Johnson's mother was born on October 25, 1948. As of 2021, Ata's age is 72 years old.
Personal life
Ata was married to Rocky Johnson in 1970. The couple met through a wrestling match where Ata's brother, Peter Maivia Jr., was paired with Rocky to fight a tag team match. The chemistry seemed to work, and soon the two started dating.
Ata Johnson's father, Peter Maivia, did not support the relationship. He disapproved of Rocky because he was a wrestler, and he knew the busy schedules and regular travels wrestlers have.
However, Ata ignored her father's words and married Rocky Johnson in a private ceremony.
Before marrying Ata, Rocky was married to Una from 1962 to 1968. Together they were blessed with two children, Curtis and Wanda.
On the other hand, Ata and Rocky had only one child, Dwayne Douglas Johnson, born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, USA.
Dwayne Johnson's dad and mom officially divorced in 2003. Not much is known about the cause of their divorce.
Rocky ended his professional wrestling career in 1991. He did, however, train his son, Dwayne Johnson, in the game. As a result, Dwayne perfected his skills and established himself as one of the best and well-known wrestlers of all time.
Today, The Rock has an outstanding net worth of $400 million garnered from his endeavors as a wrestler, actor, producer, and entrepreneur.
After The Rock's mother and father divorce, Rocky Johnson went to marry again for the third time. This time, he was married to Dana Martin. The couple tied the knot in January 2004.
On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson's mom committed to staying single and focused on raising and caring for her three granddaughters, Tiana Gia, Simone Alexandra, and Jasmine Johnson.
Dwayne Johnson has been married twice. He was first married to Danny Garcia and divorced in 2007 after ten years of marriage. Danny Garcia is a famed bodybuilder. The couple got married in 1997 and was blessed with a daughter, Simone Alexandria.
The other two children, Tiana Gia and Jasmine Johnson, were born to his second marriage with Lauren Hashian. The couple is still together. Their two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, were born in 2018 and 2015, respectively.
Ata Johnson is not active on any social media platform. Instead, she maintains a very low-profile life. However, her son, Dwayne, regularly posts her pictures on his social media pages. The two are very close.
Besides, she is credited for her son's success in wrestling. Most times, Dwayne takes to social media to celebrate his mom. He has lauded her for the massive support and inspiration she offers.
Unfortunately, The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, died at the age of 75 years in January 2020 in his house, Lutz, Florida.
Where are Dwayne Johnson's parents from?
Is Ata Johnson Hawaiian? Ata is from Hawaii, where she comes from a legendary family known as the Anoa'i. Rikishi, Umanga, Yokozuna, and Roman Reigns are just a few notable wrestlers from the Anoa'i family.
Dwayne's father was a professional wrestler from Canada.
Ata Johnson currently resides in Miami, Florida, with her son and his family, where she spends time with her grandkids.
