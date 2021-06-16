Ata Johnson’s biography: who is Dwayne The Rock Johnson's mother?

Ata Johnson is an American celebrity who is well known for being the mother of Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, a professional wrestler, and actor. She was previously married to Rocky Johnson, who was a well-known professional wrestler.

Dwayne and his mom attend the ceremony honouring Dwayne with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

What else is known about The Rock's mom? Where is she currently? Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Feagaimaleata Fitisemanu Maivia

Gender: Female

Female Famous names: Ata Maivia-Johnson/ Ata Johnson/ Ata Maivia

Date of birth: October 25, 1948

October 25, 1948 Age: 72 years old (as of 2021)

72 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Hawaii, USA

Hawaii, USA Current residence: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Ethnicity: Samoan

Samoan Nationality: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in lbs: 159

159 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Body measurements: 40-33-38 inches

40-33-38 inches Shoe size: 6 (UK)

6 (UK) Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Peter Maivia

Peter Maivia Mother: Lia Maivia

Lia Maivia Ata Johnson's brothers: Toa Maivia and Peter Maivia Jr.

Toa Maivia and Peter Maivia Jr. Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson Son: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Grandchildren: Simone, Tiana Gia, and Jasmine

Ata Johnson's biography

Ata Johnson was adopted by Peter and Lia Maivia, who raised her as their child.

Her father, Peter Maivia, born Fanene Leifi Pita Maivia, was a famed Samoan-American professional wrestler and worked as a wrestler promoter. Ata's father had a successful wrestling career during his time.

Her mother Lia Maivia, born Ofelia Lia Fuataga, worked as a wrestler promoter.

Dwayne and his mom arrive at the AFI Fest presented by Audi premiere of Disney's Moana held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Ata has two brothers, Toa Maivia and Peter Maivia Jr. Not much is known about Toa Maivia. Peter Maivia Jr., got into wrestling after the death of their father.

Their father died of cancer in 1982, and their mother, Lia, died from a heart attack in October 2008.

Ata Johnson's age

Dwane Johnson's mother was born on October 25, 1948. As of 2021, Ata's age is 72 years old.

Personal life

Ata was married to Rocky Johnson in 1970. The couple met through a wrestling match where Ata's brother, Peter Maivia Jr., was paired with Rocky to fight a tag team match. The chemistry seemed to work, and soon the two started dating.

Ata Johnson's father, Peter Maivia, did not support the relationship. He disapproved of Rocky because he was a wrestler, and he knew the busy schedules and regular travels wrestlers have.

However, Ata ignored her father's words and married Rocky Johnson in a private ceremony.

Before marrying Ata, Rocky was married to Una from 1962 to 1968. Together they were blessed with two children, Curtis and Wanda.

On the other hand, Ata and Rocky had only one child, Dwayne Douglas Johnson, born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, USA.

Dwayne Johnson's dad and mom officially divorced in 2003. Not much is known about the cause of their divorce.

Rocky ended his professional wrestling career in 1991. He did, however, train his son, Dwayne Johnson, in the game. As a result, Dwayne perfected his skills and established himself as one of the best and well-known wrestlers of all time.

Today, The Rock has an outstanding net worth of $400 million garnered from his endeavors as a wrestler, actor, producer, and entrepreneur.

Dwayne (center) with his mother Ata, daughter Simone Alexandra and girlfriend Lauren Hashian attend the premiere Of Warner Bros in Westwood, California. Photo: Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

After The Rock's mother and father divorce, Rocky Johnson went to marry again for the third time. This time, he was married to Dana Martin. The couple tied the knot in January 2004.

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson's mom committed to staying single and focused on raising and caring for her three granddaughters, Tiana Gia, Simone Alexandra, and Jasmine Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson has been married twice. He was first married to Danny Garcia and divorced in 2007 after ten years of marriage. Danny Garcia is a famed bodybuilder. The couple got married in 1997 and was blessed with a daughter, Simone Alexandria.

The other two children, Tiana Gia and Jasmine Johnson, were born to his second marriage with Lauren Hashian. The couple is still together. Their two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, were born in 2018 and 2015, respectively.

Ata Johnson is not active on any social media platform. Instead, she maintains a very low-profile life. However, her son, Dwayne, regularly posts her pictures on his social media pages. The two are very close.

Besides, she is credited for her son's success in wrestling. Most times, Dwayne takes to social media to celebrate his mom. He has lauded her for the massive support and inspiration she offers.

Unfortunately, The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, died at the age of 75 years in January 2020 in his house, Lutz, Florida.

Where are Dwayne Johnson's parents from?

Is Ata Johnson Hawaiian? Ata is from Hawaii, where she comes from a legendary family known as the Anoa'i. Rikishi, Umanga, Yokozuna, and Roman Reigns are just a few notable wrestlers from the Anoa'i family.

Dwayne's father was a professional wrestler from Canada.

Ata Johnson currently resides in Miami, Florida, with her son and his family, where she spends time with her grandkids.

