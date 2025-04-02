Denrele Edun experienced an emotional reunion with his maternal grandmother, Dolly Atwaroo, and extended family in Mauritius

The encounter was deeply therapeutic, with his 89-year-old grandmother overcome by tears, having never seen Denrele before this poignant moment

Denrele celebrated the unbreakable bond of family, describing it as life’s most significant treasure while honouring his grandmother

Denrele Edun, a vibrant Nigerian media personality, shared a profoundly moving account of his trip to Mauritius, where he met his maternal family for the first time.

The event, detailed in an Instagram post dated 1 November 2024, brought together his 89-year-old grandmother, Dolly Atwaroo, uncle, first cousins, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece.

Leading up to the reunion, Denrele admitted to a mix of excitement and anxiety, unsure if his family would make the two-hour journey to the resort where he was staying. His sister-in-law, Anishta Rampersad-Singh, coordinated the gathering, ensuring everyone arrived.

The moment was heavy with emotion—Dolly, described as a loving yet stern matriarch, wept uncontrollably upon seeing Denrele, a grandson she had never met. Despite their years apart, Denrele reflected on her presence as a blessing, a foundational force in his life.

Friends, including notable names like Chude Jideonwo, joined to welcome the family, adding warmth to the occasion. For Denrele, this was more than a meeting—it was a homecoming, a chance to weave himself into the fabric of his mother’s heritage.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Denrele described the meet-up as therapeutic. In his words,

"This Outing was emotional and therapeutic for me.

My GrandMa didn't stop crying as she had NEVER set her eyes on me;

If you're lucky, and I have been so very lucky, GRANDMA aka NANI is the ever-presence, the foundational and existential ubiquity of BEING."

See the video here:

Reactions to Denrele Edun's reunion with his grandmother

@joyebere_ said:

"Grannies life span just increased 😍"

@tobithestarrr replied:

"Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwww 🥰🫠🌟✨ this is so interesting to see 💕💯

@bylamiexclusive commented:

"Haaaaa omg Rele me sef cry im so proud of you well done family is key❤️🔥👏"

@mfonekpol said:

"Love you @denrele_edun . Was my pleasure to show up for you. Gma was so proud of you , she exuded emotional joy . She was so proud to tell everyone and their cat how much seeing you meant to her . I’m glad this happened, gladder I was there to witness it . 🥰😘"

@officialbolanlebabs noted:

"Oh, my god😍😍I'm so emotional 😢Congratulations Denrele❤️❤️So glad you finally met them. I had no idea. Trust me, maternal family are the BEST 👌 They'll dote on you and spoil you silly😂😂😂God bless them & keep you all in love"

@debbygoodnews said:

"Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥this is so awesome 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️so beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️i was feeling the amazing love with you...beautiful family"

@prinnaboo replied:

"I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. As I was watching I was crying 🥹🥹🥹 my heaven on earth"

Denrele Edun on his family’s fall from wealth

Denrele Edun recounted his family’s journey from wealth to financial struggle in a 2023 Legit.ng article.

He shared how they once lived in a duplex but later faced hardship, moving to an uncompleted building.

The story highlighted his resilience and gratitude despite the challenges.

