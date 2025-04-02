Denrele Edun Meets Maternal Family in Mauritius for the First Time, Fans React: "Me Sef Cry"
- Denrele Edun experienced an emotional reunion with his maternal grandmother, Dolly Atwaroo, and extended family in Mauritius
- The encounter was deeply therapeutic, with his 89-year-old grandmother overcome by tears, having never seen Denrele before this poignant moment
- Denrele celebrated the unbreakable bond of family, describing it as life’s most significant treasure while honouring his grandmother
Denrele Edun, a vibrant Nigerian media personality, shared a profoundly moving account of his trip to Mauritius, where he met his maternal family for the first time.
The event, detailed in an Instagram post dated 1 November 2024, brought together his 89-year-old grandmother, Dolly Atwaroo, uncle, first cousins, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece.
Leading up to the reunion, Denrele admitted to a mix of excitement and anxiety, unsure if his family would make the two-hour journey to the resort where he was staying. His sister-in-law, Anishta Rampersad-Singh, coordinated the gathering, ensuring everyone arrived.
The moment was heavy with emotion—Dolly, described as a loving yet stern matriarch, wept uncontrollably upon seeing Denrele, a grandson she had never met. Despite their years apart, Denrele reflected on her presence as a blessing, a foundational force in his life.
Friends, including notable names like Chude Jideonwo, joined to welcome the family, adding warmth to the occasion. For Denrele, this was more than a meeting—it was a homecoming, a chance to weave himself into the fabric of his mother’s heritage.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Denrele described the meet-up as therapeutic. In his words,
"This Outing was emotional and therapeutic for me.
My GrandMa didn't stop crying as she had NEVER set her eyes on me;
If you're lucky, and I have been so very lucky, GRANDMA aka NANI is the ever-presence, the foundational and existential ubiquity of BEING."
See the video here:
Reactions to Denrele Edun's reunion with his grandmother
@joyebere_ said:
"Grannies life span just increased 😍"
@tobithestarrr replied:
"Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwww 🥰🫠🌟✨ this is so interesting to see 💕💯
@bylamiexclusive commented:
"Haaaaa omg Rele me sef cry im so proud of you well done family is key❤️🔥👏"
@mfonekpol said:
"Love you @denrele_edun . Was my pleasure to show up for you. Gma was so proud of you , she exuded emotional joy . She was so proud to tell everyone and their cat how much seeing you meant to her . I’m glad this happened, gladder I was there to witness it . 🥰😘"
@officialbolanlebabs noted:
"Oh, my god😍😍I'm so emotional 😢Congratulations Denrele❤️❤️So glad you finally met them. I had no idea. Trust me, maternal family are the BEST 👌 They'll dote on you and spoil you silly😂😂😂God bless them & keep you all in love"
@debbygoodnews said:
"Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥this is so awesome 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️so beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️i was feeling the amazing love with you...beautiful family"
@prinnaboo replied:
"I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. As I was watching I was crying 🥹🥹🥹 my heaven on earth"
Denrele Edun on his family’s fall from wealth
Denrele Edun recounted his family’s journey from wealth to financial struggle in a 2023 Legit.ng article.
He shared how they once lived in a duplex but later faced hardship, moving to an uncompleted building.
The story highlighted his resilience and gratitude despite the challenges.
