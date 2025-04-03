A cleric, Prophetess Kehinde Osoba has raised the concerns of many Nigerians with her recent prophecy

In a video making the rounds, the seer claimed that God showed her that a popular musician will be poisoned and they will die

Prophetess Kehinde Osoba’s prophecy had many Nigerians praying for their faves’ safety, including Davido, Portable and others

A Nigerian cleric, Prophetess Kehinde Osoba has shared a scary prophecy about a popular musician dying.

Just recently, a video made the rounds of the prophetess sharing how she had seen that a popular musician would die.

Nigerians pray for Davido and others as prophetess shares prophecy about musician dying. Photos: @apataayerayecschurch, @davidi

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, which has left many Nigerians feeling disturbed, Prophetess Kehinde Osoba claimed that the musician would be poisoned using an injection and they would die.

The cleric then warned gravely against taking injections for now, especially celebrities. In Yoruba she said:

“A musician will be poisoned, write it down. They would use an injection to kill one musician. In short, let’s be careful of collecting injections. They will use an injection to kill someone. The holy spirit is my witness. Let’s be careful please, I beg you with God’s name, all you people with fame and glory.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Prophetess Kehinde Osoba says musician will die

Prophetess Kehinde Osoba’s prophecy about a popular musician getting poisoned and dying got many Nigerians worried. Some of them resorted to praying against negative prophecies and for the well-being of their faves, especially Davido. Others, however, wondered why prophets were not known to give positive prophecies:

Prophetess Kehinde Osoba's death prophecy raises mixed feelings. Photo: @apataayerayecschurch

Source: Instagram

Ernesttaiwo said:

“I cover all our musican wit the precious blood of Jesus Christ,we won't loose any of them again .🙌”

Copho_rollar said:

“I cover my Davido with the blood of Jesus oo, mi o ni gbo ibi si e.”

Khaddy_k.o said:

“Abegiiiii.”

Pretty_funmite wrote:

“Eiiiii oko ashabi simple 😢 protect him for us olohun.”

Abdul_hashim_mohd said:

“Please God no dey show una positive things? Just the bad things.. then God did show u people how we can solve Nigeria problems.”

Mopelolaatunde said:

“Prophet of doom. Can't you pray over it and let God reward you 🙏.”

Luxurydee_couture wrote:

“God please keep Davido safe.”

Omotabisinuola wrote:

“They won’t believe now o, hmmmm.”

Gloriaatomic said:

“It shall never be any of my family portion in Jesus mighty name I rebuke every bad prophecy in my life and my children life🙌.”

Folashademi__ wrote:

“God please I cover Davido with the blood of Jesus Christ Amen @davido God as show you mercy 🙏.”

Mz_zeenath01 said:

“God please I cover potable with the blood of Jesus 🙏🏼.”

I_am_mamazee said:

“Have never seen any of this online Prophet or Prophetess that saw or gave a positive prophecy… (Iran ibi o ni se le gbogbo wa lori lorunko Jesu) Every negative prophecy will not come to pass in our lives🙏.”

Prophetess under fire for moving Mohbad's dad to Ikeja

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Prophetess Kehinde Osoba came under fire for her gesture to Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba.

The cleric moved the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad's dad from his residence in Ikorodu to the Lagos state capital, Ikeja.

In a viral video, Prophetess Osoba revealed she forced Mohbad's dad out of Ikorodu because she knew several well-wishers wanted to pay him condolence visits but were scared of going to the area where he was residing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng