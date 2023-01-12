Adaeze Onuigbo's biography: age, parents, sisters, school

Adaeze Onuigbo is a fast-rising Nollywood child actress, model, dancer, and Instagram star. She is best known for her epic roles in Nollywood movies such as Everything But a Child, Tears Of An Innocent Child, and Governor’s Kidnap. Adaeze has starred alongside other top-rated Nollywood stars such as Pete Edochie, Rita Edochie, and Mercy Johnson.

Adaeze Onuigbo started acting when she was only five years old. In December 2010, the actress won the SRTV Media Award as the Most Famous Kid Actor. She currently lives with her parents in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name Adaeze Angel Onuigbo Nickname Ada Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 2008 Age 14 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Patrick Onuigbo Mother Oby Onuigbo Famous as Oby Onuigbo's daughter Profession Actress, model, dancer, Instagram star Net worth $70k

Adaeze Onuigbo’s biography

The Nigerian Nollywood actress hails from Anambra State but was raised in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. She is of Nigerian nationality and black ethnicity.

Who are Adaeze Onuigbo’s parents?

Her mother is Oby Onuigbo, while her father is Patrick Onuigbo. Adaeze Onuigbo’s mother is also a renowned Nollywood actress, while her father is a businessman.

Which school does Adaeze Onuigbo attend?

The child actress attends a local secondary school in Asaba, Nigeria. She is allegedly in Senior Secondary School.

How old is Adaeze Onuigbo?

The Nigerian actress is 14 years as of January 2023. She was born on 2 September 2008. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

The young actress started her acting career in 2013 when she appeared in Emotional Baby. Since her debut, she has acted alongside other famous Nollywood personalities, including Ifedi Sharon, Regina Daniels, Jim Iyke, Destiny Etiko, Stanley Igboanugo, and Patience Ozokwor.

Below is a list of Adaeze Onuigbo’s films:

Movies The Powerful and Gifted Child My Mommy’s New Boyfriend Emotional Baby The new Girl in My Class My Light In the Darkness Parental Gift Fallen Apart Without A Son Festival of Reality Hunted Pedigrees Missing Return of Sharon Shining Trials Everything But a Child The Messanger Crazy Widow The Strange Shrine Burden of Love Sonye and Good Friday Inflicted Child After She Left Tears Of an Innocent Child Devil’s Harem The Stolen Crown Egg Of Love The Heart That Lies

Is Adaeze Onuigbo a dancer?

Yes, she is also a dancer and frequently uploads her dance moves on her TikTok account. She boasts over 1.5 million followers and over 10.6 million likes on the video-sharing platform at the time of this writing.

Adaeze is also an influencer on Instagram. Some of the companies she has worked with include Osbag Creations, Hollantex, and Zandas Cosmetics, among many others. She has over 989 thousand followers on the social media platform.

What is Adaeze Onuigbo’s net worth?

The Nigerian Nollywood actress has an alleged net worth of $70K. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her acting career and brand endorsements.

How tall is Adaeze Onuigbo?

The up-and-coming actress stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Adaeze Onuigbo

How old is Adaeze Onuigbo now? The Nollywood child actress is 14 years old as of January 2023. Who are Adaeze Onuigbo’s parents? Her mother is a Nollywood actress, Oby Onuigbo, while her father is a Nigerian businessman named Patrick Onuigbo. Which school does Adaeze Onuigbo attend? Oby Onuigbo’s daughter attends a local secondary school in Asaba, Nigeria. How tall is Adaeze Onuigbo? The actress is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Who are Adaeze Onuigbo’s sisters? The actress is the only child in her family. What is Adaeze Onuigbo’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of around $70k.

Adaeze Onuigbo is a Nollywood child actress who made her debut in 2013 in the Emotional Baby film. She has amassed a significant following on social media and won a few awards, including the 2010 SRTV Media Award as the Most Famous Kid Actor.

