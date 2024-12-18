Who is Chase Landry’s wife? Exploring his girlfriends and past relationships

Chase Landry is a familiar face if you have ever watched History Channel’s Swamp People. He is an American reality TV personality and alligator hunter featured in the 2010 reality TV series from the third season. As a famous personality, many have been curious about his relationships. Who is Chase Landry’s wife, and what is known about his relationship history?

Chase Landry appears in different scenes in Swamp People. Photo: @chaselandryswamppeoplefans on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chase Landry debuted in Swamp People in season three and has since been regularly featured in subsequent episodes. He has captured many people's attention with his excellent alligator hunting skills. Away from the alligator hunting reality TV series, many have wondered who Chase Landry’s wife is.

Profile summary

Full name Chase Landry Gender Male Date of birth 25 April 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Pierre Part, Louisiana, United States Current residence Pierre Part, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Bernita Landry Father Troy Landry Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College Louisiana State University Profession Alligator hunter, reality TV personality

Who is Chase Landry’s wife?

The American reality TV star has no wife. His marital status remains a topic of speculation as he has been linked to a few romantic partners. Despite the speculations about his marriage, no reliable information confirms that he has a wife or hints of an imminent wedding.

Chase Landry’s dating history

While his role in Swamp People brought him into the limelight, Chase Landry has also made the headlines due to his relationships. He has been romantically linked to a few women. Here is a look at his past relationships.

Pickle Wheat

Cheyenne Nicole Wheat is an alligator hunter and reality TV star from Poydras, Louisiana, United States. She was introduced in the 12th season of Swamp People, and her on-screen chemistry with fellow gator hunter Chase Landry caught people’s attention. They shared much in common, including their love for wildlife and thrilling escapades.

Pickle later confirmed on Facebook that she was in a relationship with Chase Landry in October 2020. They reportedly dated for a while, but it is unknown exactly when they parted ways. However, in early 2022, Pickle changed her Facebook relationship status to single and deleted all her pictures with Chase, likely indicating the end of their relationship.

Pickle moved on after the relationship, and she is currently in a romantic relationship with Joshua Kippes, an emergency medical technician in New Orleans. Chase Landry and Pickle's relationship resulted in the birth of a child in April 2023.

Chelsea Kinsey

Chase Landry is holding his daughter, Riley Blake Landry. Photo: @chanselandryswamppeoplefans, @Jacoblandryswam on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before his relationship with Cheyenne Nicole Wheat, Chase allegedly married Chelsea Kinsey. Not much is known about the marriage, as it was kept under wraps when it lasted.

The former couple had a daughter named Riley Blake Landry, whom they welcomed in March 2017. The relationship is less publicised and remains unverified whether they were married or not.

Is Chase Landry dating someone now?

The reality TV personality is not in any publicly known relationship. He has not disclosed any information about his current relationship status; therefore, he is presumably single.

FAQs

Who are Chase Landry’s parents? He is one of the three sons of Bernita and Troy Landry. His father, Troy, is an alligator hunter and reality TV star who has appeared in 15 seasons of Swamp People. His mother, Bernita, is reportedly a school teacher. How did Chase Landry become so famous? He gained prominence after he was featured in the History Channel reality TV series Swamp People. Has Chase Landry dated anyone else from Swamp People? The American reality TV star once dated fellow Swamp People cast member Cheyenne Nicole Wheat (Pickle). Pickle confirmed they were dating in October 2020. Are Chase Landry and Pickle together? The Swamp People cast mates are no longer an item. It is unknown when and why they called it quits. How many children does Chase Landry have? He is the father of only one known child, Riley Blake Landry, born in March 2017. Who is Riley Blake Landry’s mother? Her mother is Chelsea Kinsey, who was allegedly married to Chase. Not much about Chelsea Kinsey besides her alleged marriage to the reality TV star is known. Did Chase Landry and Pickle have a baby? The former couple did not have a baby, but Pickle has one with her now-boyfriend Joshua Kippes. Is Chase Landry married? He is not married at the moment. Moreover, he is presumably not dating someone as he has not revealed details about his love life.

Many wonder, "Who is Chase Landry’s wife?" The Swamp People cast member does not have a wife. However, he was allegedly married to Chelsea Kinsey, with whom he had one child, Riley Blake Landry, in March 2017. His other notable relationship was with fellow reality TV star Cheyenne Nicole Wheat. Chase is supposedly single at the moment.

Legit.ng recently published Ryan Trahan’s biography. He is a Texas-based YouTuber, entrepreneur, social media personality and athlete. Ryan gained prominence on social media by uploading engaging content, including commentary, vlogs, challenges, and lifestyle videos.

Ryan Trahan began his social media entertainment journey in 2013, and through constant content creation, he has managed to amass a significant following across social media platforms. Read this article to discover more about his career, net worth, and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng