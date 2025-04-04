A young lady has shared her experience after yelling at her younger brother for piercing his ears without anyone's permission

According to the lady, her brother allegedly blocked her from viewing his status since she queried him over his action

Mixed reactions trailed her post on the X app as netizens stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has narrated why she allegedly got blocked from viewing her brother's WhatsApp status.

According to her, the drama began when she reprimanded him for getting his ears pierced without letting anyone know beforehand.

Lady reacts as brother blocks her from viewing his WhatsApp status Photo credit: @alexxxpraisee/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady claims brother blocked her from viewing WhatsApp status

The lady, who shared her experience on the X app under the handle @alexxxpraisee, revealed that her brother had retaliated against her criticism by blocking her from viewing his status updates.

This digital rebuff had been in place for a week, leaving the lady seemingly disturbed and shocked by her brother's actions.

In her words:

"Yelled at my younger for piercing his ears, e don dey go one week now, I no Dey see status again."

Lady shares experience after tackling brother for piercing his ears. Photo credit: @alexxxpraisee/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady shares experience with younger brother

The lady's post elicited a wide range of reactions from Nigerians, who flooded the comments section with their opinions on the matter.

While some sympathised with her concerns about her brother's actions, others felt that she had overreacted to the situation.

Aunty_Vicky wrote:

"My own is always uploading diff girls and calling them sweet names. Been watching him for months now. I’ll soon summon up courage to tell him to be careful."

Annie the Iyajuwa wrote:

"Sissss, same. Na the different names and sweet sweet captions dey off me."

Dbigace wrote:

"If e don pass 18 leave my guy abeg. When you Dey do your own nobody question you."

Ezinne Ukobasi write:

"Please do. However don’t approach it with harshness , approach the convo like you’re his friend with these their gen you have to come down to his level. Praise him small self if you can then drop your advice and make it seem like it’s his idea by connecting this emotions."

MzTemioluwa wrote:

"Resist the urge to do that. Take this from someone that just got back from block industry because I asked him who a particular girl is."

Okoli reacted:

"I’m an elder sister of 3 under 23’s my approach is to table my advice to them as a friend first, then depending on how heavy the offense is, mix it with a little bit of threat( usually cutting out allowance) then some sprinkle of emotional plea and it works thankfully."

Uncle Snr added:

"I like this. Because he will not see my profile picture again, and my number will remain busy whenever he calls. Last last, na mother and father go settle am."

See the post below:

Dad cries as daughter's ears gets pierced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father took his beautiful daughter to pierce her ears but he got so emotional when the process started.

In a video, the little girl cried bitterly after her left ear got pierced and her dad couldn't control his emotions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng