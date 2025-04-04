A violent clash over land use between farmers and herdsmen in Murgarang, Adamawa State, left three farmers injured, reigniting tensions in the community

The conflict arose after herdsmen attempted to graze on restricted farmland, leading to resistance from farmers, who feared crop destruction without compensation

Security forces intervened to restore peace, while community leaders facilitated a settlement where herdsmen covered medical bills and farmers compensated for lost cattle

A clash over land use between farmers and herdsmen in Murgarang, Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has escalated into violence, leaving three farmers injured.

The Legit.ng correspondent in the state learned that the conflict arose due to disagreements over land access and grazing rights.

Authorities have stepped in to arrest the situation before it blows out of control. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the conflict started

The confrontation was triggered when herdsmen attempted to pass through farmlands with their cattle for grazing. The farmers, however, refused to grant access, citing concerns over crop destruction without compensation.

An earlier directive by the Adamawa State Government had restricted herdsmen from entering farmlands between April 2024 and February 2025.

However, by March 2025, the herdsmen resumed grazing, believing the restriction had expired. This led to resistance from farmers, ultimately sparking the conflict.

Eyewitness accounts of incident

Speaking to Legit.ng, a farmer explained their stance, saying:

"We refused to allow them to pass through our farmlands because they eat up our crops and do not compensate us. We are always at a loss."

The community leader attributed the clash to a lack of mutual understanding between both parties.

He told Legit.ng:

"Both the farmers and herdsmen insisted on their rights, which led to an escalation. In the process, herdsmen injured three farmers, while farmers retaliated by killing some cattle."

Injuries and security intervention

Despite a prior peace meeting between community leaders and representatives from both sides, violence still erupted. During the conflict, two farmers were shot in the knee, while another sustained a shoulder injury.

One of the victims shared his ordeal with Legit.ng:

"I was only trying to stop my brother from attacking a herdsman when I suddenly felt a shot in my knee. It was a terrible experience."

Local security forces promptly intervened to restore order. They worked alongside community leaders to ensure that the injured received medical treatment, with medical bills covered by the herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the farmers agreed to compensate the herdsmen for the loss of their cattle.

Community leader calls for peace

In the aftermath of the conflict, efforts are being made to restore unity and peace in the Murgarang community.

The community leader expressed optimism, stating:

"We are praying and hoping that this conflict marks the end of any farmers and herdsmen issues in our community."

Fight among communities lead to death of 9 people

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jigawa State Police Command confirmed on December 4 that a communal clash that occurred on December 3 in the Miga Local Government Area resulted in the death of nine people and left four others injured.

The incident has led to significant unrest in the community, with many others hospitalized.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng